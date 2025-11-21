Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Debenhams has kicked off its Black Friday sale early, offering up to 70 per cent off, plus an additional 25 per cent off. There are swathes of deals on beauty, clothing, homeware and more. And I’m here to guide you on which items are worth adding to your basket.

Since the retailer closed its doors on the high street and became an exclusively digital retailer, its selection has grown substantially, offering savings on a wide range of fashion names, such as Karen Millen, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Oasis and Burton.

Its beauty hall was always revered as a department store and, now it’s solely online, the offering is even more enticing. Think: Urban Decay, Clarins and all the best big-name brands across make-up, skincare and haircare.

Below, I’ve curated some of the retailer’s best deals ahead of the weekend’s events across toys, beauty, fashion and home – with more to come as the prices drop over the coming days.

Best Debenhams Black Friday deals

Debenhams beauty advent calendar: Was £150, now £120, Debenhams.com

open image in gallery ( Debenhams )

I’m surprised to see the Debenhams beauty advent calendar has been reduced by 20 per cent in the Black Friday sale. In beauty writer Lucy Smith’s guide to the best beauty advent calendars, she noted that “it's worth more than £700, so its value is more than four times what you'll pay, and it's jam-packed with beauty big-hitters”. It includes some IndyBest favourites – Urban Decay's all-nighter setting spray in its vitamin C variety and a full-size Benefit 24-hour brow setter. I don’t think this deal will stick around long, so snap it up fast if you’re yet to get a beauty advent calendar.

Prada paradoxe eau de parfum, 50ml: Was £105, now £74.81, Debenhams.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Debenhams )

A 50ml bottle of Prada’s bestselling scent is discounted for Debenhams’ Black Friday sale. Our beauty writer Lucy Smith named it the best floral women’s perfume, describing it as an “undeniably feminine” scent with “amber and tangerine notes mean that it will work well in every season.”

OHS boucle large oval ottoman storage box: Was £49.99, now £29.99, Debenhams.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Debenhams.com )

Debenhams has dropped early discounts on selected furniture, including this OHS boucle storage box. With a 40 per cent saving, the footstool bench is available to purchase at £29.99.

The soft cream boucle finish adds warmth to your home decor, but it’s also designed with practicality in mind thanks to a spacious hidden storage compartment, which is perfect for tidying away blankets, books, toys or everyday clutter.

Whether used as a footrest, extra seating, or a chic accent piece, the plush cushioned top offers comfort and versatility.

Karen Millen belted tailored maxi coat: Was £449, now £224, Debenhams.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Debenhams.com )

Claudia Winkleman’s recent appearance in The Celebrity Traitors has given us inspiration to channel ‘heritage-core’, and this Karen Millen coat ticks all the boxes as the perfect winter coat. Featuring a structured silhouette, the dark green coat is crafted from a wool-blend fabric and a contrasting PU leather on the collar.

With gold-tone buttons at the front fastening, the coat combines timeless tailoring with modern design elements. It also comes with a matching belt that you can either wear cinched for a sculpted look or slightly loose for a more relaxed feel. Right now you can save 50 per cent on the coat in the Debenhams Black Friday sale.

Lego city red double decker sightseeing bus: Was £29.99, now £23.99, Debenhams.com

open image in gallery ( Lego )

The hunt for Christmas kids gifts is often why many people shop the Black Friday deals, and Lego will likely be on the majority of wish lists. And this double decker set landed a spot in parenting writer Sarah Dawson’s review of the best gifts for eight year olds. “Our testers particularly loved the interactive features, including the opening doors and spinning destination panel at the front of the bus,” she wrote. It’s sure to be the key to keeping the little ones happy this Christmas. What’s more, it has been reduced by 20 per cent.

Armani diamonds she eau de parfum: Was £62, now £29.45, Debenhams.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Debenhams )

This fragrance for women is now half price at Debenhams, bringing the cost down to just £29.45 with the code ‘BEAUTY5’. We haven’t tried this particular scent, but it promises a floral and fruity aroma with top notes of lychee and raspberry – plus, you can get free delivery on your order.

Clarins BB skin detox fluid: Was £36, now £25.65, Debenhams.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Clarins )

In beauty writer Rose Gallagher’s review of the best BB creams, the Clarins BB skin detox fluid was hailed as the best for dry skin. “A lightweight yet rich formula, this cocoons the skin in moisture but dries down to a low maintenance satin finish,” she noted in her Clarins BB skin detox fluid review. “It would be ideal for city living, as the skincare base is designed to protect the skin against environmental aggressors such as pollution,” added Rose.

Beauty Works jumbo waver: Was £70, now £52.50, Debenhams.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Beauty Works )

This Beauty Works jumbo waver is currently on sale at Debenhams. Loved by the likes of Molly-Mae Hague, it’s perfect for beachy, tousled locks. Testing it in its regular size for IndyBest’s guide to the best hair wavers, assistant IndyBest editor Sarah Jones was “really impressed at how it created an even and consistent look all over the head”.

Estee Lauder advanced night repair rescue serum: Was £70, now £53.96, Debenhams.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Debenhams )

Clarins skin expertise super restorative gift set: Was £87, now £61.99, Debenhams.com

open image in gallery ( Debenhams )

According to Debenhams, this Clarins gift set contains £130 worth of products, including travel-size versions of the super restorative night cream and iconic lip comfort oil, as well as a full-size version of the super restorative day cream. After a few weeks of using the latter Clarins formula, beauty editor Sabine Wiesel “noticed a renewed radiance" to her skin tone (thanks to the inclusion of vitamin C) and "smoother, firmer skin with continued use".

Urban Decay all nighter makeup setting spray, jumbo: Was £43, now £30.64, Debenhams.com

open image in gallery ( Urban Decay )

If you have oily skin, Urban Decay’s all nighter is the setting spray for you, said beauty tester Helen Wilson-Beevers in her guide to the best setting sprays. Despite its lightweight feel, Helen’s makeup was “sealed and secure” throughout the day. Now, you can get this large 236ml bottle for 25 per cent off at Debenhams, and don’t forget to grab an extra 5 per cent with the code ‘BEAUTY5’.

When is Black Friday 2025?

Black Friday falls on 28 November 2025 this year, with the sales continuing through the weekend to Cyber Monday on 1 December. Debehams has started its Black Friday sale early with its ‘Black November’ event, so we’ll keep these page up to date with the best offers as soon as they drop.

Why you can trust us to find the best Black Friday deals at Debenhams

We’re a team of reviews experts, who track the price of bestselling products year-round. We’ve covered Black Friday and other major sales events for years, so we know how to spot a truly good deal. On top of knowing our way around a sale, we are experts in our fields. We’ve spent countless hours testing and reviewing everything from beauty products and mattresses, to air fryers, toys and more. We wouldn’t recommend you a product just because it’s got a chunky discount – instead, we feature deals on products we’ve tried and tested, or that come from brands we trust.

