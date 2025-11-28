Considering we spend around a third of our lives asleep, investing in the best mattress is vital, but let’s face it, they can be extremely expensive. With Black Friday 2025 finally here, you can save hundreds of pounds on your next mattress.

As The Independent’s resident sleep expert, I’ve been testing bedding (including the best mattresses, mattress toppers, winter duvets) for years. But I also track the prices of mattresses, year-round, so I can say with confidence that there are some impressive mattress deals on IndyBest-approved brands (including Simba, Eve Sleep, Dusk and Hypnos).

Highlights today include huge savings on the best mattress in my guide, the Simba hybrid luxe mattress, as well as on kids’ mattresses. For all this and more, keep reading for the best Black Friday mattress deals – and you can sleep easy knowing you’ve bagged a bargain.

Follow live: Latest offers and news in our Black Friday 2025 live blog

Best Black Friday mattress deals:

Simba hybrid luxe mattress, double: Was £1,699, now £1,259.30, Simbasleep.co.uk

Was £1,699, now £1,259.30, Simbasleep.co.uk Hypnos ortho support 7, double: Was £1,299, now £1,079, Mynextmattress.co.uk

Was £1,299, now £1,079, Mynextmattress.co.uk Dusk memory foam 2,000 pocket sprung hybrid mattress, double: Was £279, now £229, Dusk.com

Was £279, now £229, Dusk.com Simba earth apex mattress: Was £1,999.99, now £1,499.25, Simbasleep.com

Was £1,999.99, now £1,499.25, Simbasleep.com Origin hybrid pro, double: Was £687, now £625, Originmattress.co.uk

Best Black Friday mattress deals to shop now

As someone who’s tested more mattresses and pillows than I can count, I can confidently say this is the time of year to invest in better sleep with rare opportunities to save big – even on top-tier brands that rarely budge. Simba, Nectar, and Panda offer impressive discounts across their bestselling mattresses, cosy duvets, and memory-foam pillows. In my opinion, free bedding bundles often offer the best value, especially when they include extras like mattress protectors or toppers. Sarah Jones, Assistant IndyBest editor

Simba hybrid luxe mattress, double: Was £1,799, now £1,259.30, Simbasleep.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Simba )

Simba’s hybrid luxe was my best mattress of 2025, and it’s now on sale with more than £500 off. It improved my sleep significantly and kept me cool during the summer months but warm in the winter. As I wrote in my review, I found that it offered support for my joints and helped me lie straight. It also offers the ideal balance between a firm and medium sleeping base.

Simba earth apex mattress: Was £1,999.99, now £1,499.25, Simbasleep.com

open image in gallery ( Simba )

This incredible deal from Simba saves over £400 on Simba's silk-topped mattress. Balancing a triple-spring layer with temperature-regulating wool, this mattress certainly impressed me when I put it to the test. After sleeping on it for four months, I wrote in my guide to the best mattresses that it's one of the most comfortable I have ever tested.

Nectar premier hybrid mattress: Was £749, now £674, Nectarsleep.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Nectar )

Nectar has reduced all of its hybrid mattresses by 10 per cent for Black Friday. When I tested the plush sleep surface in my guide to the best mattresses, I found – after eight months of sound sleeping – that my pressure points were taken care of, while my spine remained perfectly aligned. Plus, when guests stayed in the bed, they commented on how comfortable it was.

Panda hybrid bamboo mattress pro, double: Was £950, now £665, Pandalondon.com

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Panda’s Black Friday sale has up to 30 per cent off sleep essentials – including the tried and tested hybrid bamboo mattress pro, which landed a spot in our guide to the best mattresses. It’s on the firmer side of medium, and when lying down, I noticed a very slight sinking-in feeling, with a subtle bounce, owing to a layer of springs”, noted assistant IndyBest editor, Sarah Jones. It provides “excellent comfort and support, particularly for back sleepers”, but the brand also says the design means it can accommodate all sleeping positions

Hypnos ortho support 7, double: Was £1,299, now £1,079, Mynextmattress.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Hypnos )

If you’re looking to invest in a luxury mattress, now could be the time to do so, as you can save £220 on this one at My Next Mattress. Chosen as the best firm option in my guide to the best mattresses, I found it to be breathable and supportive, meaning it could help alleviate any ongoing aches and pains. As part of this deal, you’ll also get a pair of pillows (worth £39) and a mattress protector (worth £25) thrown in at no extra cost.

Simba hybrid mattress, double: Was £799, now £599.25, Simbasleep.com

open image in gallery ( Simba )

Simba’s hybrid mattress comes IndyBest-approved and was named the best for edge-to-edge support. In my review, I praised it for its six layers of pure comfort, with a middle layer that provides just the right amount of bounce, and a top layer that’s soft, breathable and hypoallergenic. Plus, its breathable cover and foam help keep you cool as you slumber. Right now, you can rest in comfort knowing you’ve saved nearly £200 off the retail price of this popular mattress.

Woolroom junior mattress: Was £509, now £356.30, Thewoolroom.com

open image in gallery ( Woolroom )

This Woolroom buy was dubbed the best wool design in our guide to the best kids’ mattresses. “Packed with natural fibres, and with no chemicals used in production, this mattress is hard to beat when it comes to being free of anything too processed,” said our reviewer. “Why wool? Well, it’s naturally temperature-regulating, deters dust mites and it’s antibacterial,” they added. The mattress is designed with youngsters aged up to 12 years in mind, and our expert said she was left “hugely impressed" after testing it. Now, the mattress is reduced by 30 per cent for Black Friday.

Dusk memory foam 2,000 pocket sprung hybrid mattress, double: Was £279, now £229, Dusk.com

open image in gallery ( Dusk )

Dubbed the best budget mattress in my roundup of top options, this purchase from Dusk is even cheaper thanks to this Black Friday deal. When you use the code “BF25” at checkout, you’ll get 25 per cent off, which brings down the price of a double mattress to £229. I put the design to the test for over a year for my Dusk memory foam mattress review, and I was surprised by how comfortable it remained. The edge support is fantastic, and it has great support on pressure points, so it’s a good choice for side sleepers.

Origin hybrid pro, double: Was £883, now £625, Originmattress.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Origin )

When I reviewed the Origin hybrid pro, I found that the firm zoned support actually improved my partner’s snoring – he also woke up without his usual shoulder aches. The motion isolation was also impressive – I didn’t notice my partner as he shuffled around – and the pressure relief felt exactly right.

Whether sleeping on my back or side, the mattress supported me in all the right places and helped gently ease tension at my hips and shoulders over several nights. It’s ideal for those seeking real relief from pressure points, and it's a great option for gaining optimal support without compromising on cosiness. Right now, there's a modest discount on the mattress.

Hypnos wool origins 6 mattress: Was £1,799, now £1,579, Mynextmattress.co.uk

open image in gallery ( My Next Mattress )

IndyBest tester Zoë Phillimore reviewed the Hypnos wool origins 6 mattress and gave it high praise, claiming it was among the best she’s tried. “The support on the origins 6 was very comprehensive. I feel supported and it’s easy to turn over without feeling like I’m being sucked into the middle of the mattress,” she wrote.

It comes in medium and firm, with both featuring a new cover fabric that is tactile and silky smooth while delivering excellent temperature regulation. Right now, you can save a cool £220 off the standard price of this double mattress, reduced from £1,779 to £1,579.

Dreams dream team Tadley 800 pocket memory mattress: Was £499, now £349, Dreams.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Dreams )

This saving sees an impressive price reduction of £150 on a pocket memory mattress. The mattress combines memory foam and pocket springs, and is designed to be breathable and cooling. While we’re yet to test this mattress, Dreams did make it into bedding reviewer Caroline Preece’s review of the best pillows, who noted its composition provided “better heat management than standard foams”, so this is a brand you can trust.

Premier Inn x Silentnight 2.0 double mattress: Was £749, now £674 Premierinnathome.com

open image in gallery ( Premier Inn )

Get a luxury hotel experience at home with this impressive saving on the Premier Inn x Silent Night mattress. Our tester, Daisy Lester reviewed the mattress and awarded it 4.5 stars. She stated that it scored “top marks for comfort, support and breathability", before calling it "a stellar all-rounder.” She added that she was "impressed with the zoned system, which helps to distribute weight evenly across the mattress”. Now with 10 per cent off in the Black Friday sale, plus two free pillows with every mattress purchase, this is an ideal time to upgrade your sleep setup.

When do Black Friday sales end?

Most brands and retailers typically run their Black Friday sales in the run-up to or on 28 November, and throughout the Black Friday weekend into the following Monday, Cyber Monday, which this year falls on 1 December. So there's plenty of time to shop around and find a really good deal on right mattress for you.

Should I wait for Cyber Monday?

While fresh deals do appear on Cyber Monday, it’s generally wise to go for a deal sooner rather than later. The most popular mattresses with the most impressive deals might sell out before you nab it.

How to avoid bad deals

While there are lots of genuine deals to shop in the Black Friday sales, there are definitely some duds. A good rule of thumb is to stick to reputable brands. In our guides, we only feature products we’ve tested ourselves or those from brands we know and trust, so these are a good place to start. For more tips on how to shop the Black Friday sales, our consumer expert Molly Greeves has you covered with her Black Friday shopping guide.

Why you can trust us to find the best mattress deals on Black Friday

I have been testing mattresses for years. All those nights spent resting and rigorously testing mean I know which mattresses are worth your money, and, importantly, I won’t recommend one just because it’s cheap (your sleep is too important).

The rest of the IndyBest team and I have also been covering Black Friday for years, so we know how to cut through the noise to find genuine deals from trusted brands and retailers. Whether it’s a premium pick from Simba or a budget-friendly option from Dusk, you can trust us to highlight the mattress deals that are actually worth it.

For more great offers, read our comprehensive guide to the best Black Friday deals to expect