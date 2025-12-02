You can save £30 on Hotel Chocolat’s velvetiser even after Black Friday

Nothing beats a warm cup of hot cocoa in the winter, and if you want to make the Christmas market staple in the comfort of your very own home, you might be on the lookout for deals on the Hotel Chocolat velvetiser. The chocolatier’s viral hot chocolate maker, which whips rich chocolate flakes into a smooth cup of coca, was reduced for Black Friday and we’ve spotted some offers that are still available.

The latest version of the velvetiser was only released in September, so while you’re unlikely to find big discounts, you still don’t have to pay full price. Right now the brand is offering £30 off the velvetiser when you register as member, as well as a number of other perks including a 15 per cent welcome discount and 20 per cent off drinks in-store. Alternatively you can shop at Amazon, where you’ll also get £30 off.

Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s Black Friday deals on the velvetiser.

Hotel Chocolat velvetiser: Was £149, now £120, Amazon.co.uk

“Without fail, each time I’ve used the all-new velvetiser, it’s delivered perfect drinking chocolate,” said our tester, Mollie Davies, in her review. “This is an expensive bit of kit, but hot chocolate obsessives won’t regret it,” she added. The device is currently £30 off at Amazon, or Hotel Chocolat is offering customers £30 off the velvetiser for a limited time only. Both new and existing VIP.ME members can purchase the new velvetiser for £119.95 – and it’s free to become a VIP.ME member.

Hotel Chocolat milky 50% hot chocolate sachets: Was £28, now £26.91, Amazon.co.uk

If you're already in possession of a velvetiser and hoping to score a deal on Hotel Chocolat's premium chocolate flakes – you're in luck. Amazon has currently reduced the brand's classic milk chocolate flavour by 10 per cent. In appliance expert Rosie Conroy's review of the original velvetiser, she found that the brand's flakes have "rich-tasting results" when she put them to the test.

More ways to save on the Hotel Chocolat velvetiser

As well signing up for for the VIP.ME service or shopping through third-party retailers like John Lewis or Amazon, we’ve spotted another nifty trick to save on the velvetiser. If you sign up for the brand’s ‘drinking chocolate’ subscription, you can save £40 when purchasing the new velvetiser (£109, Hotelchocolat.com). A subscription can be signed up for either six or 12 months, and you can choose two boxes of 10 single-serve sachets every month, delivered right to your door.

We’ve also rounded up the best Hotel Chocolat discount codes that you can use to save on the velvetiser, chocolate gifts and more.

