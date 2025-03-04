Calling all chocoholics – this one’s for you. If you would consider yourself quite the chocolate connoisseur, you’ll likely be able to taste the difference between bog standard bars and something a bit more luxurious. When it comes to the latter, one of our most loved tried and tested brands has to be Hotel Chocolat.

Creators of the viral velvetiser, Hotel Chocolat is a brand that needs no introduction to chocolate lovers, and it’s one of our favourites. In fact, the brand frequently lands top spots in our gift guides and round-ups, and when our tester, Rosie Conroy, reviewed the velvetiser, she referred to its delicious concoction as “Willy Wonka-worthy hot chocolate”.

A big part of why we love Hotel Chocolat lies in the brand's ethics – as they offer their farmers a fairer share of the rewards, along with the tools they need to grow cacao. And, of course, that high quality chocolate and original flavours (apple strudel chocolate selectors and orange with caramel) keep us coming back for more.

If, like us, you think that chocolate is one of life’s best pleasures, you’ve come to the right place. Our savvy deal hunters have been busy sourcing the best Hotel Chocolat deals and discounts, so that you can shop your favourite chocolate for less. Here’s how...

First up, we want to introduce you to Hotel Chocolat’s VIP.Me reward scheme. When you sign up, you'll unlock exclusive benefits and rewards, including 20 per cent off café drinks and ices in store, a treat on your birthday, and our favourite parts – 20 per cent off the Easter range when you spend £15, and 15 per cent off your first shop. If you’re yet to sign up, make it your mission to do so now while you can benefit from such great savings. You’ll also be invited to previews and be added into a prize draw every time you shop.

( Hotel Chocolat )

If you’re stocking up on Easter gifts now, don’t miss out on that 20 per cent VIP.Me saving. We love the burrow of bunnies chocolate gift tin (was £12.95, now £10.36, Hotelchocolat.com), because you can never go wrong with delicious milk chocolate filled with molten caramel. Another small but delicious Easter treat that we'd buy is the toast and marmalade Easter sandwich (was £11.95, now £9.56, Hotelchocolat.com), which features orange and caramel chocolate eggs which are sandwiched with feuilletine – yum!

If you’re going all out for Easter, treat yourself to the patisserie chocolate ostrich Easter egg (was £90, now £72, Hotelchocolat.com), which is packed with decadent, dessert-inspired chocolate treats.

But Easter isn’t the only holiday we’re thinking ahead for. At the end of March, Mother’s Day will arrive, just in time for you to use the 15 per cent discount on your first VIP.Me shop. The everything sleekster chocolate gift box (was £29.95, now £25.45, Hotelchocolat.com) includes 27 of the brand’s most iconic chocolates with flavours from all ranges.

( Hotel Chocolat )

If you’re already a VIP.Me member, fear not – we haven’t forgotten about you. Using the above discount code, you can get 10 per cent off everything, whether you’re planning on treating yourself or someone else. For the ultimate indulgence, try the classic cabinet (was £80, now £72, Hotelchocolat.com), which features a collection of Hotel Chocolat’s favourite truffles, pralines, caramels, and more.

The mini chocolate dipping adventure for two (was £28.95, now £26.05, Hotelchocolat.com) is perfect for date night, with milk and white melting chocolate pots, marshmallows, almond biscuits, mini grissini and gianduja to get stuck into.

( Hotel Chocolat )

