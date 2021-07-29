Buy now £99.95, Hotelchocolat.com

Rating: 7/10

When it comes to chocolate we’re not going to mess about. We’re giving this superfood (hey, come on, it’s full of antioxidants) the respect it deserves and we’re testing it right.

To get the full effect of the Hotel Chocolat velvetiser, first we tried the machine with the recommended hot chocolate sachets, and next up we put regular good old Cadbury’s hot chocolate powder in for a little glow up. We hoped that going for options that sit on two ends of the scale would give us a clear insight into just how much of a difference the velvetiser can make; even with very different products.

Aside from making (and drinking) the hot chocolate, we also wanted to see how easy it was to clean, store and set up – so we looked at those factors too for a fully rounded review.

What is a velvetiser?

A velvetiser is a hot chocolate making machine, something akin to a more traditional milk frother. As far as we know Hotel Chocolat was the first brand to coin the name, but others, such as Asda (£25, Asda.com) have since made rival products.

Read more: 8 best milk frothers to make a proper coffee at home

A velvetiser works by simultaneously heating and whisking the milk and hot chocolate together to create a homogenous, silky smooth mixture with a frothy top.

Set up

There’s not much to this. It’s a plug-in-and-go sort of job. We double checked the included instructions but didn’t actually end up needing them.

You simply unwrap the velvetiser from its packaging before sitting it on its base, clicking the central whisk into place, pop on the lid, plug it in and then you’re ready to go. Before you use your machine for the first time, you’ll want to give it its initial clean, so we’ll look at that very exciting job next.

Cleaning and upkeep

The velvetiser isn’t dishwasher safe, which will always, always get us down deep in our hearts. The good news is, however, that it’s actually very easy to clean. In fact the instructions tell you to add a splodge of washing up liquid and water and switch it on. The velvetiser works it magic and cleans itself with little to no effort from yourself.

Read more: 9 best slow cookers that help you rustle up stews and casseroles

If, after a cycle, there was any residue of stuck on milk, we found that a quick rinse around with warm soapy water and a wipe with a sponge cloth was all it took to get it looking good-as-new again. This is what we did before we used it for the first time and after most subsequent sessions.

The removable whisk can go in the dishwasher, or can easily be washed by hand, and the whole machine then just needs to be dried with a soft, clean tea towel and stored away again.

How do you use the velvetiser?

This really is super simple. All you need to do to make a hot chocolate in a velvetiser is to add 100ml of milk (there’s a fill line on the inside, which roughly just covers the whisk), then follow the milk with one serving of hot chocolate powder or flakes, and turn it on. You operate it using the small black button on the base, under the handle.

It takes two and a half minutes to make up one of of Willy Wonka worth hot chocolate. For couples or for households where hot chocolate is a little treat every now and then this is ideal.

Read more: 7 best indoor pizza ovens: Create a slice of Italy at home

However, if you wanted to make a few cups for friends or your family this could be a bit of a drawback. And let’s be honest any time at all seems too long when you’re waiting for hot chocolate.

The elongated handle off to one side and a pouring lip makes it easy to get everything into your cup without any spills however so you won’t waste a drop.

We also wanted to see if the velvetiser could make the drink of the moment. By that we are of course referring to iced chocolates. These trendy drinks are essentially what they say on the tin – cold drinking chocolate AKA a milkshake. And good news, they can be made in your velvetiser in just a couple of steps.

First, make a hot chocolate as normal. Secondly, pour said hot chocolate over half a glass of ice and cold milk. Lastly, watch the two liquids meet in the middle in a little dance, drink and enjoy.

Can I use normal hot chocolate?

Even though the Hotel Chocolat flakes have been specially designed for the machine – and did give rich-tasting results when we put them to the test – thankfully you can use any hot chocolate in the velvetiser.

Read more: We tried NutriBullet’s first cordless blender

We were equally as impressed with the results of using bog standard Cadbury’s if we’re truly honest. Maybe even more so? It took something a bit regular and made it feel super special thanks to the texture the whisk creates.

What about for coffee?

Hotel Chocolat says you can’t use regular coffee in your velvetiser, but we tried whisking up plain milk and that worked perfectly. So, if you make an espresso and pour over the warm, frothed milk you’ll have a pretty snazzy barista-style coffee without having to leave the house.

Hotel Chocolat also sells latte powder packs which you can use in the same way as hot chocolate. If you’re a bit of a caffeine addict these could be a good buy.