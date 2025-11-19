Best sofa deals for Black Friday 2025, picked by interiors experts

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Finding a sofa that's comfy and chic can be tricky, especially when you're on a budget. So it pays to browse the best Black Friday sofa deals. The sale officially kicks off next week (on 28 November), but tons of retailers have launched their promotions early. I’ve already found stellar savings on some sofas that our reviewers love, including designs from the likes of Dusk, Swyft, Sofology and more.

If you’re not sure where to start, our interiors experts have curated a roundup of the best sofas, which will be your saving grace. We’ve also tested corner sofas and found the best sofa in a box – you name it, our experts have likely put it through its paces.

Here, I'm on hand to help you find the best deals on sofas, both ahead of and throughout the Black Friday weekend. So far, I've spotted offers on a range of different styles and colours, so you can find the best one for your home – keep scrolling to find out more.

Plus, to find top discounts on everything from tech to perfume, make sure to take a look at IndyBest's other Black Friday deals guides for all the best offers on tried-and-tested products.

Best sofa deals ahead of Black Friday

Swoon landau three-seater sofa: Was £1,769, now £1,429, Swooneditions.com

( Swoon )

Featured in our guide to the best sofas, this design now has £340 off its price tag for Black Friday. The landau is generously sized for a three-seater, with a classic look that our testers said is “a nod to both a traditional Chesterfield and a low-sitting mid-century sofa”. As well as being stylish, the sofa impressed with its levels of comfort: “There’s no denying this one’s made for diving into,” said our reviewers.

Darlings of Chelsea Galloway large sofa: Was £3,940, now £2,364, Darlingsofchelsea.co.uk

Darlings of Chelsea galloway large sofa ( Darlingsofchelsea.co.uk )

Both assistant IndyBest editor Sarah Jones and interiors expert Ali Howard were impressed by this Darlings of Chelsea sofa – so much so, it took the top spot in their best sofas guide.

With a timeless design, deep seats and soft curves, this large sofa is both stylish and supremely comfortable. “It’s ideal for homes with a classic look, but thanks to the range of customisation options, it can work just as well in more modern or transitional spaces. This is a sofa that makes a house feel like home,” our reviewers noted.

Sarah and Ali also enjoyed how customisable the sofa is with more than 170 fabrics to choose from – think rich velvets and cosy woods – and a mountain of colour choices, from gentle neutrals to deep jewel tones. If you’re looking for an investment sofa, take advantage of this savings of £1,576.

Dusk Immy relaxed accent chair: Was £189, now £151.20, Dusk.com

Dusk immy relaxed accent chair ( Dusk.com )

This relaxed accent chair, in chenille dark rust, will add warmth to a room while offering a cosy yet elevated spot to read a good book or get immersed in the latest bingeable TV series. Shoppers can unlock 20 per cent off using code “BF20” at the checkout.

Cocoon Ashley corner sofa bed: Was £2,599, now £1,649, Cocoonsleeping.com

Cocoon ashley corner sofa bed ( Cocoonsleeping.com )

When interiors expert Ali Howard put this model to the test in her guide to the best sofa beds, she said: “As a corner sofa, this one is cosy, sociable and super comfy – choose left- or right-hand configurations, depending on your space. As a bed, it is a dream – guests can spread out in style.” The back of the sofa comes forward and lies flat, to give you a king-size bed, while cushions can be concealed within the frame of the bed, keeping your living room free from clutter. Right now, you can save £950 on the style.

Swyft model 06 three-seater corner sofa: Was £3,996, now £2,936, Swyfthome.com

Swyft model 06 sofa ( Swfythome.com )

With its plump cushions and “generously wide” seat pads, the Swyft model 06 also made it into interiors expert Ali Howard’s review of the best corner sofas. Ali rated this design as the best corner sofa for families – it’s upholstered in stain-resistant fabrics, so there’s no need to panic over inevitable spills.

This sofa comes in seven colourways, and the discount you get will vary depending on which colour you choose. For example, you can get an almost 25 per cent discount on the sofa in this green shade.

Swyft model 05 three-seater sofa: Was £1,299, now £1,039, Swyfthome.com

Swyft model 05 three-seater sofa ( Swyfthome.com )

This stylish three-seat sofa now has more than £200 off in this ‘shadow’ shade (you can also get a discount on some other colourways). Instead of individual sofa cushions, it has a single fixed seat, helping to create its curvaceous shape. If you’re embracing a more minimalist look in your home, this could be a great choice. Just be aware that some assembly is required.

Arlo & Jacob Noah medium sofa: Was £2,775, now £2,497.50, Arloandjacob.com

Arlo & Jacob noah medium sofa ( Arloandjacob.com )

Arlo & Jacob’s Noah medium sofa was found to be the best minimalist sofa in IndyBest’s review of the best sofas. Now, the top-rated design comes with 10 per cent off, saving you £277.50.

“Stylish and minimal, the Noah is a beautifully crafted settee that boasts generous proportions,” noted our reviewer. They added that it’s a “contemporary sofa with a relatively slimline frame that prioritises comfort in its cushioning. Medium in size, it measures up to the equivalent of a three-seater, although it boasts a single, reversible seat pad, keeping its lines pleasingly clean and fuss-free.”

This price is for the house chenille fabric, but there are discounts across different upholstery looks, including velvet, tweed and linen weaves.

Sofas & Stuff Hambledon large corner sofa: Was £6,039, now £5,133, Sofasandstuff.com

Sofas & Stuff hambledon sofa ( Sofasandstuff.com )

In our best corner sofas review, this model was recommended as best for upholstery choices, and it currently has an impressive 15 per cent reduction in price, saving you £906.

Interiors expert Ali Howard said: “With its timeless design, it’s as much at home in a sleek, contemporary setting as it is mixing with mid-century furniture pieces or older antique décor.” She noted that “the sofa features clean lines and generously deep seating, scoring points on both style and comfort”. Plus, “its high-quality upholstery is available in a seriously impressive range of fabrics and colours”, lots of which now come at the reduced price.

Sofa.com Izzy 4 seat sofa: Was £1,760, now £1,408, Sofa.com

( Sofa.com )

With ample room for a family of four, this settee now comes with a saving of 20 per cent. When assistant IndyBest editor Sarah Jones set about testing this design for her guide to the best sofas, she remarked that it "boasts exceptional craftsmanship", as demonstrated by the "delicate stitching around the structured arm rests", and the "fine finished tapered legs".

Barker & Stonehouse blume curved sofa: Was £2,129, now £1,449, Barkerandstonehouse.co.uk

Barker and Stonehouse blume curved sofa ( Barkerandstonehouse.co.uk )

Barker and Stonehouse’s autumn sale sees a whopping saving of £680 on this curved sofa. When interiors expert Ali Howard tested it, she said in the blume curved sofa review: “With its contemporary curves, the Blume corner sofa is a lesson in chic modernity, offering both style and functionality in abundance.” She added that “its sleek silhouette makes it a striking addition to any modern living space, and it looks much more expensive than it is”.

Upholstered in soft velvet and finished with supportive cushions, if you’re after a sofa that exudes luxe for less, this could be a great option.

Swyft linen love seat model 05: Was £999, now £799, Swyfthome.com

Swyft linen love seat model 05 ( Swyfthome.com )

Swyft’s linen love seat, also named our best love seat for stain resistance, currently has 20 per cent off. Global IndyBest editor Eva Waite-Taylor loved that it was easy to put together and, while it’s on the harder side, it still made a nice place to relax.

Best of all, the fabric is stain-resistant, so whether you’re prone to wine spillages or have young kids, this corner sofa could be worth checking out. All colourways are currently discounted, with the kingfisher shade being the cheapest at £539 (was £899).

Orka bundle express: Was £1,108, now £899, Dfs.co.uk

( DFS )

This open-end corner sofa is now £209 off in DFS’ early Black Friday sale. If you’re looking for subtle storage solutions, this sofa bundle comes with a footstool that you can keep things inside, perfect for keeping blankets, magazines or kids’ toys without them cluttering up your living room. The retailer has stated that this deal will be available until Thursday 4 December, so there’s no need to rush to claim this offer.

Swyft model 02 two-seater sofa: Was £1,699, now £1,359, Swyfthome.com

Swyft model 02 two-seater sofa ( Swyfthome.com )

This Art Deco-inspired sofa from Swyft is currently reduced by 20 per cent, saving you £340. “This is a sofa that brings instant glamour to any living space,” said interiors writer Ali Howard when she reviewed the couch. Ali praised the design’s solid wood plinth that’s elevated on “chic, rounded wooden legs, which awards it an elegant silhouette, while also giving the illusion of extra floor space underneath”.

Swyft is a company known for its sofa-in-a-box designs, and Ali enjoyed the quick and easy assembly, for which no tools were needed. So if you’re looking for a stylish sofa that will comfortably seat two, now is a good time to invest.

Swyft model 02 three-seater sofa bed: Was £2,399, now £1,919, Swyfthome.com

Swyft model 02 three-seater sofa bed ( Swyfthome.com )

When testing this sofa bed, Ali Howard said Swyft’s model 02 three-seater is a “wholly stylish affair with design roots in mid-century modern”. In her best sofa beds review, she added that it “boasts a wide comfy seat; firm but suitably slouchy back cushions; and a slimline frame that makes it compact enough for tight spaces. You wouldn’t know this one’s a sofa bed at all, with its uninterrupted, angular lines.”

It can lie flat in seconds, as the seat cushion becomes the mattress, which Ali found comfortable both as a sofa and as a bed. The design and structure are top quality and durable, and you can choose a stain-resistant fabric to ensure it lasts even longer. It has been reduced by 20 per cent, saving you £480.

Sofas & Stuff rye two-seat sofa: Was £2,250, now £1,913, Sofasandstuff.com

( Sofas & Stuff )

“With its sloped armrests, upright back cushions and luxuriously deep seats, this is one inviting settee to dive into and curl up on,” interiors expert Ali Howard noted when testing this sofa. She added: “Contemporary in shape with just a hint of mid-century modern design (note the tapered wooden feet), it is a versatile and future-proof investment piece that won’t be going out of fashion any time soon.”

While its price tag is higher for a fairly small sofa, you can expect top-quality craftsmanship, a wealth of fabric to choose from and even a design appointment to discuss your needs.

Dusk Soho sofa bed: Was £799, now £639.20, Dusk.com

( Dusk )

This elegant 2.5-seater sofa bed now has 20 per cent off at Dusk when you use the code "BF20". Available in a natural cream colour, dark olive and grey, this would be an understated yet versatile addition to your living room. It also comes in the colour sand, though this is priced slightly higher at £679.

Dusk Soho left-hand corner sofa: Was £899, now £611.20, Dusk.com

( Dusk )

Already reduced to £764, this corner sofa now comes with an extra 20 per cent off when you use the code "BF20" at checkout, taking the price down to £611. Crafted in a linen-look fabric, this sofa promises luxurious comfort that’ll see you through movie nights and chill-out sessions after a long day. The design is available in a few other colourways – green, navy, beige and sand – but the best deal is on this ‘natural’ shade.

When is Black Friday 2025?

Black Friday 2025 officially lands on 28 November, but this isn’t the only day you’ll see bargains. Sales will continue through the weekend to Cyber Monday (1 December).

However, each year, more and more retailers and brands kicks things off early, with some even launching their offers at the start of November. So if a new sofa is on your list, bookmark this page and check back for the best offers over the coming weeks.

What sofa deals can you expect on Black Friday?

Last year, there were big discounts on Dusk, Darlings of Chelsea and Sofa.com. Whether you’re looking for specific features such as cup holders and pull-out beds, or the perfect mid-century sofa to add to your Pinterest board, now’s the time to plan, so you know what you’re looking for when the sales drop.

Why you can trust us to find the best sofa deals on Black Friday

The IndyBest team has tested the best sofas, so we know which ones are comfy, stylish and durable. A sofa should be built to last, so we won’t recommend one just because it’s cheap. When there are no deals on models we’ve tried and tested, we only suggest brands and retailers we trust.

When it comes to finding the best deals, we’ve been covering Black Friday for years, so we have plenty of experience in finding a bargain. We don’t just take a retailer’s word for it when they say something’s on sale – instead, we compare historic prices to make sure we’re bringing you the very best deals.

For more intel from our experts, read our comprehensive guide on the best Black Friday deals to expect