Best iPad Black Friday deals to expect in 2024

If there’s anything worth picking up in the Black Friday sales, it’s tech from Apple. While the biggest sale of the season might still feel like a faraway dream, the discounts are starting earlier and earlier every year.

Top of many shoppers’ wish list? One of Apple’s iPads. Whether it’s the 10th-generation iPad, iPad Air or iPad Pro, the tech giant’s iPads account for more than half of the tablets sold globally, but they don’t come cheap and are rarely ever on sale.

Thankfully, Black Friday offers the best opportunity to save some cash on a new iPad, when retailers such as Amazon, Currys and Very slash Apple’s range of tablets to the lowest prices of the year. And while Apple doesn’t take part in Black Friday itself, the company will be offering gift cards in exchange for a purchase.

Below, I’m rounding up my expectations for Black Friday 2024 when it comes to iPad deals, plus the best iPad discounts you can shop now.

When will the iPad Black Friday deals start in 2024?

Black Friday always falls on the Friday after Thanksgiving in the US, meaning we don’t have to guess or feel around in the dark, like we do with the iPhone 16 release date. This year, the Black Friday sale will kick off on Friday 29 November and end on Cyber Monday, on 2 December.

But that’s not the full story. The Black Friday discounts start earlier and earlier. Last year, electronics retailers such as AO, Very and Currys began discounting Apple products from the very beginning of November, and I don’t exepct that to change any time soon.

What to expect from iPad deals this Black Friday 2024

The best iPad deals can always be found on the entry-level tablets – that’s the 10th-generation model and 9th-generation models, which launched in 2022 and 2021. Those tablets always see the heaviest discounts (and offer the best value). Apple is also expected to launch a new iPad 11th-generation iPad this October, so I won’t be surprised if there are even bigger savings on the 10th and 9th-generation iPads.

As for the iPad Air and iPad Pro? While they do see some discounts, the price tag is generally still pretty high. Apple launched a new iPad Air and iPad Pro earlier this year, however, so if you have been eyeing either tablet up, I do expect retailers to slash the price of both in November. They should fall to some of their lowest prices, so Black Friday will be an ideal time to chuck one into your basket.

Will Apple have a Black Friday sale on iPads in 2024?

Not in the traditional sense. Instead of discounting the price of its tech, Apple offers up gift cards in exchange for a purchase during the four-day Black Friday sale, so if you don’t mind receiving a gift card instead of a discount on your iPad, Apple still has you covered. Apple announced its Black Friday gift card perks on 17 November last year, so I’m expecting them to be announced around the same time this year, too.

Last year, if you bought an iPad Pro, iPad Air, a 10th generation iPad or an iPad Mini, Apple gave you a gift card worth up to £80. The more expensive the iPad configuration, the bigger the gift card amount.

Best early iPad deals to shop now

Apple iPad, 9th generation, 2021: Was £369, now £289, Very.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Apple )

The 10.2in 9th-generation iPad is the cheapest one still being sold by Apple. Launched in 2021, it’s a fast and powerful tablet with a great screen and full-sounding stereo speakers. It works with the Apple pencil and the smart keyboard, too, unlocking extra functionality for anyone who wants to stay productive while on the move. With an £80 discount, this is a pretty good saving on the entry-level iPad.

Apple iPad, 10th generation, 2022: Was £349, now £324.97, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Apple )

With a small discount of £25, the 2022 iPad has fallen to one if its lowest prices (though I’ve seen it cheaper before). “The new design, faster processor, better and bigger display are easily worth the price, and the new iPad is a real rival to the iPad Air, which usually costs £170 more,” our writer said in their review. “This is the best tablet under £500 from any manufacturer, in my opinion,” they added.

