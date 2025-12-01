I’m a tech expert and I’ve found a £450 discount on this gaming PC

With blockbuster PC titles like The Outer Worlds 2, Battlefield 6, and Doom: The Dark Ages pushing graphics and processor performance to new heights, choosing a high-spec gaming laptop is key to enjoying these games at their best. Find the right machine and you’ll unlock stunningly realistic visuals, immersive ray-traced lighting and shadow effects, and consistently smooth frame rates that elevate every moment of gameplay.

And when it comes to buying one, you’ll be putting down a significant amount of cash for good models. However, now that Black Friday is finally here, you can enjoy epic gaming for less, with a huge range of discounts on gaming laptops, as well as VR headsets and gaming consoles.

Now that Black Friday is in full swing, I’ve spotted a saving on Lenovo’s Legion pro 5 gaming laptop. Lenovo has garnered excellent credentials with its acclaimed series of gaming laptops over the years, and this mid-range model is no different. Here’s everything to know about the 16in behemoth, including how to save £450 on the model now.

Legion Pro 5 16ADR10 Gaming Laptop: Was £1,999, now £1,549, Very.co.uk

The Lenovo Legion pro 5 has a bright, vibrant screen, the latest generation of GPUs and a premium-looking chassis. It features an AMD Ryzen 9 chipset, 32GB of RAM, a clean 16in WQXGA display, plus a generous 1TB of solid-state storage, enough for even the chunkiest of game installs.

It also comes packing a GeForce RTX 5070 GPU, expanding on the AI capabilities of the 40 Series. Essentially, this just means better ray tracing effects on more than 700 games, as well as cutting-edge AI for buttery smooth gameplay, reduced latency and quick response times. That’s going to give you the edge in a Battlefield 6 firefight.

All that’s wrapped within a classy aluminium-finished shell with an illuminated keyboard that brings your gaming rig to life.

At full price, it’ll set you back £1,999, but it’s discounted down to £1,649.

