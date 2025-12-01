Having one of the best mascaras in your cosmetics stash can elevate your make-up from average to extraordinary, giving you fluttery, defined lashes that could easily pass for falsies. And the undisputed star of the affordable beauty world? Maybelline's lash sensational sky high mascara.

A viral favourite on TikTok, and for good reason – its tubing formula delivers impressive lift and length to even the most lacklustre of lashes. In her review of Maybelline's sky high mascara, IndyBest's assistant editor, Sarah Jones, sang its praises, saying: “My eyelashes instantly looked lengthened and lifted, and, most impressively, stayed that way all day.” As if that wasn't enough of a draw, the mascara is now even more budget-friendly this Black Friday.

As someone who has spent the past month browsing Black Friday deals, I’ve spotted that the sky high mascara is now the cheapest it's been since July, at just £6.69 on Amazon for Cyber Monday. If you're clinging onto the dregs of your old tube, keep scrolling for all the details on this deal and make sure to add one (or three) to your basket before the offer ends at midnight tonight.

Maybelline New York lash sensational sky high mascara: Was £12.99, now £6.70, Amazon.co.uk

Maybelline’s New York sensational sky high mascara boasts a uniquely designed brush that’s long, thin and densely packed with tiny plastic bristles. This makes it ideal for getting to hard-to-reach areas and easy to manoeuvre from all angles with minimal mess.

When Sarah Jones, beauty buff and assistant IndyBest editor, shared her in-depth review of the Maybelline sky high mascara, she raved about the tiny bristles that line the wand, which she found “helped comb through each and every lash – yes, even those pesky ones right in the corner”. You can pick it up for half price right now. The price of the mascara tends to fluctuate on Amazon. So, if you notice it creeping back up, another price drop is likely just around the corner.

Why you can trust IndyBest’s coverage of the best Maybelline mascara deals for Black Friday 2025

The IndyBest team has been working across sales events such as Black Friday and Cyber Monday for years. We know that bringing you the best deals isn’t just about finding the best discounts, it’s also about spotting the best savings on top-rated, high-performing products that we’ve tested, and from brands that we trust. I’ve tried and tested lots of beauty from the best liquid blushes to the best brown pencils, so I know an excellent deal when I see one.

