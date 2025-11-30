Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The neat whisky deals worth raising a glass to

The bottles all come approved by our spirits writer

Helen Wilson-Beevers
Content editor
Sunday 30 November 2025 22:53 GMT
If you’re shopping for festive drinks or a wee dram, there’s up to £10 off these bottles now
If you’re shopping for festive drinks or a wee dram, there’s up to £10 off these bottles now (The Independent)

The Black Friday deals are still in full swing. There are savings to be had on everything from air fryers and coffee machines to laptops, beauty and much more. There are only hours left to bag a bargain, as it all ends on Cyber Monday, tomorrow night. With the festive season fast approaching, you might be making the most of the discounts to get stocked up ahead of Christmas.

If it’s food and drink you’re thinking about, we’ve found some brilliant savings across tried and tested whiskies. There are savings on some of the best whiskies. Spanning across Irish whisky, Scottish whisky and US bourbon whiskey, the deals at Amazon are definitely worth drinking up.

Whether you like a wee dram to toast in the new year or are partial to sampling different types of whisky, keep reading for all you need to know about these IndyBest-approved drinks deals.

Bulleit bourbon frontier whiskey: Was £33.25, now £23, Amazon.co.uk

(John Clarke/The Independent)

Spirits writer John Clarke named this the best bourbon whisky in his review. “The high rye content gives it its characteristic spicy tang along with comforting notes of honey, vanilla and nuts,” he noted.

The whiskey hails from Kentucky, and its flavour was inspired by a 150-year-old recipe. The American bourbon is presented in a traditional bottle, which would make for a brilliant Christmas gift, too.

If that doesn’t sound good enough, it’s currently been reduced by more than 30 per cent.

Buy now

McConnell's 5-year-old sherry cask finish: Was £49.47, now £42, Amazon.co.uk

(John Clarke/The Independent)

McConnell’s five-year-old sherry cask finish whisky got a mention in our guide as the best Irish whisky, and this saving caught our attention. Now reduced by 15 per cent, it comprises oak, leather and clove.

John said it has “a rich and sophisticated sherry-accented flavour that helps to highlight the complex notes of dried fruit, cocoa and spice.” We think the combination of dried figs, dark chocolate and spice would make for a tasty festive dram.

Buy now

Nomad outland whisky: Was £35, now £29.74, Amazon.co.uk

(Nomad)

Hailing from Speyside in Scotland, this whisky is now reduced by 15 per cent. After testing it, John praised the bottle for being a “beautifully smooth whisky” and noted that the dried fruit and honey flavours are “complemented by the very distinctive sherry bouquet.”

If you’re torn between buying whisky or sherry this festive season, this saving may sway your decision. As John highlights: “It’s a whisky which will really does give you the best of both worlds.”

Buy now

