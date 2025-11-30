The neat whisky deals worth raising a glass to

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Black Friday deals are still in full swing. There are savings to be had on everything from air fryers and coffee machines to laptops, beauty and much more. There are only hours left to bag a bargain, as it all ends on Cyber Monday, tomorrow night. With the festive season fast approaching, you might be making the most of the discounts to get stocked up ahead of Christmas.

If it’s food and drink you’re thinking about, we’ve found some brilliant savings across tried and tested whiskies. There are savings on some of the best whiskies. Spanning across Irish whisky, Scottish whisky and US bourbon whiskey, the deals at Amazon are definitely worth drinking up.

Whether you like a wee dram to toast in the new year or are partial to sampling different types of whisky, keep reading for all you need to know about these IndyBest-approved drinks deals.

Bulleit bourbon frontier whiskey: Was £33.25, now £23, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( John Clarke/The Independent )

Spirits writer John Clarke named this the best bourbon whisky in his review. “The high rye content gives it its characteristic spicy tang along with comforting notes of honey, vanilla and nuts,” he noted.

The whiskey hails from Kentucky, and its flavour was inspired by a 150-year-old recipe. The American bourbon is presented in a traditional bottle, which would make for a brilliant Christmas gift, too.

If that doesn’t sound good enough, it’s currently been reduced by more than 30 per cent.

McConnell's 5-year-old sherry cask finish: Was £49.47, now £42, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( John Clarke/The Independent )

McConnell’s five-year-old sherry cask finish whisky got a mention in our guide as the best Irish whisky, and this saving caught our attention. Now reduced by 15 per cent, it comprises oak, leather and clove.

John said it has “a rich and sophisticated sherry-accented flavour that helps to highlight the complex notes of dried fruit, cocoa and spice.” We think the combination of dried figs, dark chocolate and spice would make for a tasty festive dram.

Nomad outland whisky: Was £35, now £29.74, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Nomad )

Hailing from Speyside in Scotland, this whisky is now reduced by 15 per cent. After testing it, John praised the bottle for being a “beautifully smooth whisky” and noted that the dried fruit and honey flavours are “complemented by the very distinctive sherry bouquet.”

If you’re torn between buying whisky or sherry this festive season, this saving may sway your decision. As John highlights: “It’s a whisky which will really does give you the best of both worlds.”

