The Black Friday deals under £50 on products that have our seal of approval

This Black Friday, and today on Cyber Monday, we’ve seen a huge array of deals on big ticket items from top-rated mattresses and sofas to coveted tech. However, as highlighted in our guides to the best Black Friday deals, it’s also the perfect time to stock up on daily essentials and indulge in small treats. With this in mind, I’ve rounded up the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals under £50 – many of which make lovely Christmas gifts, too.

While it’s easy to get starry-eyed by the sheer volume of discounts, it’s worth making sure you’re only buying what you actually want, need, and can afford. You’ll find plenty of wishlist-worthy products here, but I’d still recommend drawing up your own Black Friday shopping list and sticking to it, to avoid impulse buys.

As The Independent’s consumer writer, you can trust that I’ll only recommend products that are actually worth your money. Fortunately, IndyBest’s team of experts have tested thousands of products – from laptops to retinols – and everything featured here comes with IndyBest’s stamp of approval.

I’ll continue updating this article with new deals and refreshed prices until the sales end at midnight tonight (1 December). For now, here are the best discounts I’ve found for under £50.

The best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals under £50

Soundcore motion 300: Was £79.99, now £49.62, Amazon.co.uk

( Ian Evenden )

This bijou Bluetooth speaker has spent the past six months yo-yoing between full price and around £50, but it's now discounted once again for Black Friday. When tech expert Ian Evenden put this model to the test for his review of the best Bluetooth speakers, he said: "It does all the basics right. It’s compact and easy to carry, and has physical controls on the speaker itself. There’s a mic for speakerphone duties, and enough battery to keep it going all day. It also has a good IPX7 water resistance rating." Sound good? You can now nab the speaker with a discount of almost 40 per cent.

Whistles tan knotted zip pull purse: Was £45, now £33.75, Whistles.com

( Lois Borny/The Independent )

If your trusty purse has seen better days, or you're looking for stylish stocking-fillers, this one comes recommended by IndyBest reviewer Lois Borny. In her guide to the best women's purses, Lois said this Whistles number is "made from 100 per cent leather, which has a buttery finish and feels premium". Describing the purse as "well-crafted", Lois felt it offered good value at less than £50, and it's now even cheaper in the Whistles Black Friday sale.

Janneau VSOP: Was £44.99, now £36.56, Amazon.co.uk

( Jonathan Hatchman/The Independent )

In his guide to the best armagnacs, Jonathan Hatchman said: "Janneau VSOP provides an exemplary introduction to the category." Expect aromas of apricot and honey, leading to a palate rich in dried fruit, toasted almond and a faint whiff of cocoa. "The mouthfeel is supple and lingering, with a finish that hums with warm spice and candied orange," said Jonathan. Right now, you can save almost 20 per cent on a bottle, just in time for Christmas drinks with friends and family.

Oral-B iO2 electric toothbrush: Was £100, now £34.99, Currys.co.uk

( Currys )

Deals on electric toothbrushes aren’t rare, but if you’re in the market for a new model, here’s a solid deal from Currys. The Oral-B iO2 electric toothbrush is “the smartest purchase in the entire iO range,” according to tech critic Steve Hogarty, who gave the iO2 the top spot in his guide to the best electric toothbrushes. It comes with a visible pressure sensor that will alert you when you’re brushing too hard, as well as a two-minute timer.

Beldray heat unit and 3-tier airer cover: Was £50, now £25, Argos.co.uk

( Argos.co.uk )

A heated clothes airer is a great way to get your clothes dry quickly and easily during the colder months. With this model, what you’re buying is the heater unit and the cover that transforms a regular airer into a heated one, so you will need to have (or buy) a tiered airer that measures about 65cm x 55cm x 145cm for the system to work.

This Beldray system was dubbed the best budget option in IndyBest’s guide to the best heated airers. Although it wasn’t the quickest or cheapest to run, tester Zoe Griffin thought it performed well, especially for the price. “I found shirts dried in a couple of hours,” she said, while “jeans were ready in less than four hours, with no damp patches”. Now, it’s even more affordable with 50 per cent off at Argos.

This Works deep sleep pillow spray: Was £25, now £14.99, Amazon.co.uk

( This Works )

If you struggle to fall asleep, creating a calming wind-down routine can make a world of difference. Beauty writer Lucy Smith has been using This Works’s deep sleep pillow spray for years, and can’t recommend it enough. “It's scented with relaxing camomile, lavender and vetivert, and you'd be forgiven for thinking you were in a spa after spritzing,” she said. Right now, it has 40 per cent off ahead of Black Friday.

Marc Jacobs daisy, 50ml: Was £75, now £37.50, Superdrug.co.uk

The perfume is reduced across all three sizes from 30ml to 100ml ( Marc Jacobs )

This iconic fragrance often pops up in sales, but here’s the best deal you can get on it at the moment. “The scent is clean, warm and slightly zesty, but holds a deeper sweetness, too, to take you from day to night,” said beauty writer Lucy Smith in her review of Marc Jacobs daisy. You can get this scent for just over £37 when you use the code “NOTINO” at checkout.

Elemis pro-collagen cleansing balm: Was £52, now £39, Johnlewis.com

Elemis pro-collagen cleansing balm ( Elemis )

This cult-favourite cleansing balm is on sale with more than £10 off, and comes recommended by beauty expert Louise Whitbread. In her Elemis cleansing balm review, she described the formula as a “spa in a jar”, and was impressed by how long it lasts. “You definitely get your money’s worth,” she said.

