Best Apple AirTag deals to expect for Black Friday 2025

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

If you’re anything like me and you are always losing your stuff, Apple’s AirTags are lifesavers. These tiny Bluetooth trackers can be clipped onto your keys, or tucked into your wallet or bag, and sync seamlessly with your iPhone to help reunite you with your precious items.

They don’t come cheap, though. That’s why, when it comes to Apple Black Friday deals, it’s the AirTag offers that I always watch out for. Apple rarely slashes prices on its gear, but you can often find huge discounts on the tech giant’s accessories, including the AirTag, during the November sales.

Last year, I spotted big savings on a single pack and pack of four AirTags at retailers such as Amazon, John Lewis and Currys, and I’m expecting similar discounts to appear again this Black Friday. Below, I’ve rounded up everything you need to know about this year’s AirTag deals, including potential price cuts.

When is Black Friday 2025?

This year, Black Friday will land on 28 November and end on 1 December (aka Cyber Monday), but as any savvy shopper knows, Black Friday doesn’t just run across a single weekend anymore. The sales now tend to last for the entirety of November, and some even kick off during the final week of October. So, with that in mind, I’m expecting AirTag deals to drop any day now.

What AirTag deals can you expect for Black Friday 2025?

Turning back the clock can give us some good indication as to the kind of Black Friday deals we can expect to see during this year’s sale.

I think the biggest discounts will be on the pack of four AirTags. During last year’s Black Friday sale, Amazon and several other retailers slashed the price of the four-pack to just £84 – that’s a saving of £25, essentially giving you four AirTags for the price of three.

Earlier this year, Amazon also slashed the price of a single AirTag to just £26. That’s a £10 saving compared with buying a single AirTag at full price. The four-pack would’ve still been better value, but if you only need one, the single-pack deal was still a great discount.

Thankfully, if you’re looking to purchase some AirTags now, I’ve already spotted some tasty discounts at Laptops Direct.

Apple AirTags, pack of four As The Independent’s senior tech critic, I’ve tested a whole host of different key finders, and this one landed a spot in my review of the best. Waterproof, long-lasting and sturdy, you’ll want these attached to everything you hold dear. What I love most about Apple’s AirTags is that they have an ultra-wideband chip inside, so you can get precise directions to your stuff in an augmented-reality environment, meaning the arrows are overlayed onto the world through your phone, which is really neat. Right now, Laptops Direct is selling a pack of four AirTags for just £79 – that’s a saving of £40. £119 £79 from Laptopsdirect.co.uk Prices may vary

Want more tech discounts? I’ve rounded up the best Apple Black Friday deals to shop now