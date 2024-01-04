9 best running headphones to keep you in the zone, tried and tested

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ask any runner which headphones they use and the response will be as personal a choice as the type of trainers they wear.

There are hundreds of headphone brands on the market, ranging in price from around £20 to more than £300. While budget may be a limiting factor, there are plenty of other things to consider when purchasing a pair.

If you’re a park runner, battery life won’t matter that much, but if you’re an ultra runner used to clocking up 15+ hours on your feet, how long you can listen to your tunes for will be towards the top of your ‘must haves’ list.

Next, you need to think about where you’re running – noise cancelling is great if you live in a city and hit the pavements but, if you run where it’s quiet, it might not be so important.

There’s also the traffic consideration – maybe you run with just one ear in so you can hear nearby vehicles or perhaps you feel safer running with just one in if you hit the streets after dark.

Finally, if you’re going to be taking calls on your running headphones too, you want to make sure you have crystal clear sound quality and good audio pick up.

How we tested

All headphones were tested while running around 10km in both urban and rural settings. They were tested with a mix of genres of music, from pop and disco to classical and rock. Each pair was also used to make calls and receive them while in both noisy and quiet settings.

The best running headphones for 2024 are: