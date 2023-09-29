Jump to content

Garmin Venu 3 review: We test the smartwatch designed to improve sleep and wellbeing

Garmin’s latest smartwatch includes breathwork and meditation features

Zoe Griffin
Friday 29 September 2023 11:05
(The Independent)

We tested this chic accessory to see how it compared with other smartwatches

(The Independent)

Manufacturers of smartwatches are waking up to the fact health is a holistic concept, with sleep and recovery just as important as physcial activity.

Since creating one of the world’s first sports watches 20 years ago, Garmin has continued to come up with new features to help people improve their fitness and overall wellbeing. Now, the new Venu 3 has been designed to monitor all areas of health, 24 hours a day.

The wearable goes further than just tracking and recording data, too. It’s designed to give you insight into whether or not you’re ready for activity, depending on how much you’ve rested and recovered.

Meanwhile, if you’ve never done breathwork or meditation before, you might find it helpful that the device can walk you through these calming practices with on-screen visuals. You can even choose a soundtrack to aid the relaxation process.

Everything is designed to make life as stress-free as possible. A built-in speaker and microphone enables you to take and receive calls on-wrist, just like one of the best Apple Watches.

We put the Venu 3 through its paces, to test the latest features and see how they compared with those offered by other smartwatches.

How we tested

The venu 3 was shown off at a #facesofGarmin event in central London

(Garmin)

We tested the Venu 3 at a Garmin event in London, where we explored all the features it had to offer. We did some guided meditations, to see if they helped us relax; scrolled through the menu of sleep tracking and activity recording, and looked at all the different sports it could track. We also played with the phone-call feature, to test how easy it is to make and receive calls. While we only had limited time to test the Venu 3, keep reading for our first impressions and verdict.

Garmin Venu 3

  • Size: 45mm
  • Display: 1.4in AMOLED
  • Weight: 45.36g
  • Sports tracked: 30+
  • Always-on display: Yes
  • Battery life: 14 days
  • GPS: Yes
  • Water-resistance: 5 ATM (up to depths of 50m)
  • Internal memory: 8GB

The first thing we noticed about the Venu 3 is it’s super light on the wrist, compared with some other smartwatches we’ve tried – a real plus when playing sports or trying to beat your PB.

The screen measures 45mm in diameter, which is pretty large for a watch, but the AMOLED display means it’s not as hefty in weight as watches with OLED displays, which tend to be chunkier and less flexible.

But it was the brightness of the screen that really caught our attention. Even if you only have time to look at it for a second, you’ll be able to see the figures – or sleep scores – easily with a passing glance.

Design

Garmin has really improved on the design of its smartwatches in recent years. Gone are the functional square and rectangular designs that looked like mini calculators strapped to the wrist. Instead, deliciously streamline circular designs dominate.

Available in black or white, the latter colourway features a silver ring around the bezel, making it more of a sophisticated lifestyle accessory and not just your average functional smartwatch. Neither colourway would look out of place when worn to work or dinner, either, so you can carry on using the device to monitor your activity all day, not just during exercise sessions.

The 45mm size is slightly larger than the 41mm Google Pixel watch (£274.99, Amazon.co.uk) but the same size as the Apple Watch series 8 (£399, Amazon.co.uk) and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 pro (£429, Amazon.co.uk).

Breathwork and meditation

Nestled away in the activities area of the smartwatch – alongside cardio, strength training, running and cross-country skiing – are breathwork and meditation activities.

There are three different breathing techniques to practise: tranquility, coherence, and relax and focus. Tranquility is a 10-minute activity that puts you in a state ready for sleep. Coherence is designed to help you feel balanced and calm, rather than excited or overly relaxed. Finally, relax and focus is something you could use at work before an important meeting or presentation, to help you concentrate via a breathing pattern of four-second inhale, four-second hold, four-second exhale, four-second hold.

A meditation activity is also available. Once selected, you can choose from free, custom or session meditations. The free option only displays a timer, so you can fully concentrate on your own meditation practise. We preferred the sessions that had built-in meditation themes, such as restore and focus, focused mantras and mindful sounds. Once you’re used to structured sessions and feeling more confident, you can switch to custom and set your own time, duration and theme. Choose your time plus an image, sounds or a phrase for your meditation.

Sleep tracking

While most smartwatches can now tell you how much sleep you get during a night, the Venu 3 takes things up a notch by offering nap tracking and sleep coaching. Rather than simply telling you how much sleep you had the night before, the sleep coach feature will track things such as your activity levels, heart-rate variability and any naps you’ve taken, and will guide you on how much sleep you need for the next night.

While we haven’t actually tested it overnight, it could be a huge help with recovery to know when you need more rest, so you can make more of an effort to hit the hay earlier on those occasions.

Battery life

An improvement on previous Garmin models, the brand claims battery life has jumped relatively significantly from the Garmin Venu 2, up to 14 days from around around nine days.

Phone features

Venu is the only Garmin watch series that includes a microphone and speaker. This enables you to take calls (if your phone is within range) and play music.

While this is an improvement on other Garmin models, it’s not yet as functional as some Apple Watches that have cellular data, meaning you can use the watch as a phone. The Venu 3 doesn’t have this but if you connect it to your phone via Bluetooth, it essentially acts as a speaker in terms of how your phone views it. That includes voice assistant capability, so you can speak commands into the watch and they’ll be acted on. This means you don’t have to get your phone out while you’re in the middle of an activity.

Display

The round 1.4in AMOLED display is remarkably bright at default settings. In always-on mode, the display is dimmed to a lower level, to preserve battery life, but when you raise your wrist, the brightness increases to the default level.

Continue reading...

The verdict: Garmin Venu 3

The Venu series is Garmin’s best attempt at a lifestyle-focused, wellbeing-improving smartwatch, as opposed to a heavily sports orientated fitness tracker. With easy-to-follow guided meditations and sleep coaching as well as tracking, the Venu 3 is a huge improvement on other watches in the series and well worth the price upgrade.

While it may be clunkier to make calls compared with an Apple Watch, you have to question how often you really want to be bothered by people calling you when you’re out and about. If you normally use headphones and their in-built microphones for calls on the move. the Venu 3’s lack of cellular data is not an issue. A better battery life than the Apple Watch and an attractive round bezel also make for a wearable that looks as good as it can make you feel.

