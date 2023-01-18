5 best treadmills to upgrade your workouts without leaving your home

Peloton tread
- Best: Overall treadmill
- Dimensions: 170cm x 80cm footprint, 150cm running belt
- Screen type: 23.8in HD touchscreen
- Incline range: 0-12.5%
- Speed range: 0-20kph
- Warranty: One year
- Additional extras: Access to more than 40,000 classes, regular competitions and challenges with Peloton membership
The Peloton tread really does do it all, with a membership that turns the treadmill into an open-access gym, with almost every class you could wish for. Most importantly, it aids motivation and keeps exercising fun with live classes, pre-recorded programmes, leaderboards and targets. So, no matter if you’re new to running or a well-versed pavement pounder, it has something to suit everyone.
In terms of design, it’s incredibly easy to use, with a 23.8in HD touchscreen housing everything you need to know, while simple speed and incline knobs on the side mean you don’t have to stretch to adjust your tempo.
The clever computer screen records your stats, shows you which muscles you’ve worked and keeps you on track with any set goals, turning this treadmill into a high-tech bit of kit that will only aid your activity.
The tread isn’t overly large, meaning you can easily slot it into most spare rooms or a garage. What’s more, two team members will come out to install it and run you through everything you need to know – it truly couldn’t be simpler to get started. But, of course, you do need to pay for the membership to receive all of these benefits, so this certainly isn’t a one-off purchase.
Still on the fence? Read our full review of the Peloton tread, to help you make the call.