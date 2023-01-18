5 best treadmills to upgrade your workouts without leaving your home

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Whether you’re a well-versed runner ready to bring your sprints into the comfort of your own home; like to go for a walk without worrying about the weather, or are simply looking to finesse your home-workout routine, a treadmill could be just the ticket.

While many of us use the big ol’ running machines within the confines of the gym, for anyone serious about the activity, we’re sure we don’t have to tempt you too much to take the plunge and invest in a treadmill of your very own.

In fact, just thinking about the overcrowded gyms, bad playlists, and that one person who likes to watch impatiently until you finish your workout (not to mention the sweaty and sometimes sticky buttons) may well push you just that little bit further to following through with your purchase.

Of course, purchasing a treadmill for your home is no small decision, with some all-bells-ringing options costing as much as a few grand. But if it’s one you’re seriously considering, the upside is you’re likely to use this bit of kit almost every day, helping to get your money’s worth. Plus, we’ve found the best options to suit almost every budget.

Testing out all of the latest and greatest machines from Peloton, Echelon, Bowflex, Domyos and Nautilus, these are the best home treadmills to buy now, no matter if you’re running marathons or walking while watching the telly. Keep reading below to find out why each one impressed.

How we tested

Testing the treadmills was pretty straightforward, but they certainly put us through our paces over the course of six weeks. Looking at price, performance, aesthetics and how easy they were to install, we ran, walked and even did yoga – thank you, Peloton – on each of these treadmills to see which really are the best to buy and the differences between each model.

The best treadmills for 2023 are: