With Black Friday just days away, those looking for some powerful vacuum cleaner deals are in for a treat. Black Friday offers a chance to shop big brands, such as Ninja, Apple, Dyson and more, at a discounted price, and I’ve got all the latest on how to save on your favourite home appliances.

A good vacuum cleaner is about as integral as a home appliance can get. Life is full of little messes (and big ones, for that matter), so, we’re always glad to have one of these handy devices stored away in the cupboard.

As technology advances, however, we not only get better vacuums but steeper price tags, too. This is where Black Friday comes in. It’s the perfect time to update your old model or stock up on must-haves for your home.

With discounts on everything from mobile phones and laptops to beauty and jewellery, no matter what you’re looking for, Black Friday is always a great time to grab a bargain.

I’ve been scouring retailers’ websites and have found the best vacuum deals on top-rated models. Keep scrolling to find out more.

Best Black Friday vacuum cleaner deals

Dyson v15s detect submarine: Was £799.99, now £649.99, Currys.co.uk

Was £799.99, now £649.99, Currys.co.uk Robot Roomba j7+ Wi-Fi connect robot vacuum: Was £768.35, now £399, Amazon.co.uk

Was £768.35, now £399, Amazon.co.uk Shark wandvac 1.0 cordless handheld vacuum cleaner: Was £159, now £77.99, Amazon.co.uk

Was £159, now £77.99, Amazon.co.uk Beldray airgility pet max: Was £129.99, now £96.81, Amazon.co.uk

Best robot vacuum cleaner deals

Robot Roomba j7+ Wi-Fi connect robot vacuum: Was £768.35, now £399, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( iRobot )

When we tested the combo version of this Roomba vacuum, our tech writer, Steve, awarded it the top spot in our round-up of the best robot vacuums. “One of the best roomba iRobot makes, the combo j7+ is a self-emptying robot vacuum cleaner with an intelligent mopping function that switches modes automatically when it moves from hard floors to rugs and carpets,” Steve explained.

Eufy X10 pro omni robot vacuum cleaner: Was £799, now £579, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Alex Lee )

This tried-and-tested model from Eufy has been reduced by more than £200. It was singled out for its excellent mopping capabilities, in our guide to the best robot vacuum cleaners, in which tech writer Steve said: “Not only does it vacuum and mop, it’s clever enough to re-fill itself with water, as well as wash and dry its own mops.” At last, cleaning just got a whole lot easier.

Best cordless vacuum cleaner deals

Dyson gen5detect: Was £749.99, now £570, Johnlewis.com

open image in gallery ( Dyson )

In our review of the best Dyson vacuum cleaners, the gen5detect earned the title of best overall, and it’s currently reduced by almost £200. Our tester was pleased with the model’s excellent battery life, HEPA filter and suction strength. They said: “Cleaning power is downright astonishing, and our carpet looked like it had been deep cleaned after a quick once-over with this vacuum. Hair never tangled around the cleaner head, either – quite an achievement in our home.”

Shark cordless stick vacuum with auto empty system: Was £349.99, now £249.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Shark )

Right now you can save £100 on this state-of-the-art Shark vacuum. Designed to make vacuuming easier this model is 30 per cent lighter than previous models and I reckon you’ll love that auto-emptying technology. The vacuum automatically charges and empties when hooked up to the docking base which holds dirt and debris for up to 30 days, meaning a lot less trips to the bin. It also features pet tools and anti-hair wrap technology similar to other models which IndyBest tester and home appliance whizz Rachael checked out in our review of the best pet vacuums, in which Shark took the top spot.

Tineco pure one X pet cordless vacuum: Was £228.99, now £160.99, Robertdyas.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Tineco )

In her review of the best pet vacuum cleaners, tech and home appliance tester Rachael Penn said this model was “lightweight but super powerful”. She was impressed with how it automatically adjusted its suction power to the cleaning task, which prolongs its battery life. It comes with smart app integration, too, so you’ll get things like real-time performance and maintenance reminders, in an app that Rachael said “works really well”. This deal will save you just shy of £70 on the model, so I certainly think it’s one to consider.

Ultenic U12 vesla cordless vacuum cleaner: Was £199.99, now £129.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Ultenic )

“A premium vacuum at a relatively budget price point, this model feels well made and has really powerful suction,” said IndyBest reviewer Rachael Penn, in her review of the best pet vacuum cleaners. She noted the machine’s four modes and auto function, which will “sense whatever dirt is around and provide the right amount of suction for it”. There’s also a built-in green light that “does a fantastic job of showing any hidden dirt – especially in darker areas, such as under the sofa”, Rachael added.

Gtech multi MK2 K9 cordless handheld pet vacuum: Was £169.99, now £112.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Gtech )

We all love our furry friends but we don’t always love cleaning up after them. Fear not, though, as this G-tech model was picked by IndyBest tester Zoe as the best handheld vacuum for banishing pet hair. It’s a great pick for using in the car, too, as you’ll be able to get rid of any lingering fur or dried mud in mere moments. Zoe called the vacuum a “pocket rocket”, saying: “The machine utilises aluminium in the build, to enable it to withstand whatever your pet throws at it.” Now, you can nab one for yourself, with a discount of 34 per cent at Amazon.

Halo the capsule X pet max 2 battery bundle: Was £600.94, now £239.99, Capsuleclean.com

open image in gallery ( Halo )

Right now, you can save a whopping £360 on the capsule X pet bundle, which comes with an additional battery, a wall dock, and plenty of accessories. The dirt-seeking headlights help to map out your cleaning route, and, with the H13 HEPA (high-efficiency particulate air) filtration, this vacuum is ideal for those with pets or allergies. A tried and tested model, the capsule X provided IndyBest reviewer Zoe with exceptional cleaning power. “During testing, there was literally nothing it missed. It picked up so much more than my day-to-day vacuum cleaner that the carpet changed to a lighter colour,” she said, adding it made her want to “swap to the capsule X permanently”.

Dyson v15s detect submarine: Was £799.99, now £649.99, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Dyson )

Right now, at Currys, you can save £150 on this classic cordless vacuum from Dyson. Home appliance tester Rachael, picked it as the best device for mopping and vacuuming in our review of the best pet vacuums. Yes, that’s right, this clever bit of kit does it all. Following the test Rachael said: “If you have pets and different styles of flooring throughout your home, this vacuum cleaner is absolutely perfect. The two-in-one machine lets you vacuum and mop, so you’ll be able to get rid of pet hair and muddy paw prints in one go.” Who doesn’t love an appliance that makes life easier?

Shark wandvac 1.0 cordless handheld vacuum cleaner: Was £159, now £77.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Handheld vacuums are a great way to reach all those tricky-to-clean spots, such as on the stairs, or those inevitable crumb piles in the car. In our review, we found this Shark wanvac was perfect for quick last-minute cleans, thanks to its lightweight design and discreet size. “All you have to do is steer while it uses clean sense IQ technology to automatically sense the mess you can’t see and adjust cleaning power for up to 50 per cent more dirt pick-up.” wrote our tester. Right now, it has a huge 50 per cent off at Amazon.

Beldray airgility pet max: Was £129.99, now £96.81, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

A quality vacuum should not break the bank, which is why I’m so happy to say our favourite budget-friendly pet vacuum just got even more affordable, thanks to a handy 25 per cent off from Amazon. We definitely love our four-legged friends, but we might love their fluffy mess a little less. Thankfully, this vacuum from Beldray excels at sucking up any pet hair from both carpet and hard flooring. Rachael delighted in saying “The suction is really good, too – this vacuum picked up dirt we didn’t even know was there.”

Bissell crosswave cordless max: Was £449.99, now £269.99, Bissell.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Bissell )

Thanks to Bissel’s Black Friday sale you can now save big on this tried and tested vacuum. Vacuum cleaner connoisseur Zoe selected this model as the best for both wet and dry cleaning in IndyBest’s round-up of the best cordless vacuums. She said: “If muddy footprints or pawprints are brought into the house, this multi-tasking appliance will suck and mop floors clean in about a quarter of the time it would take to get a mop and bucket.” Now pick it up for yourself with a huge 40 per cent off.

Best corded vacuum cleaner deals

Dyson ball animal: Was £279.99, now £229.99, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Dyson )

In our review of the best Dyson vacuum cleaners, a very similar model to this one landed the title of best corded option. Speaking of the animal ball multi-floor, our tester praised its “heavy-duty cleaning power”, which “sucks up everything in its path”. They also appreciated the “flat out” design, which “can reach under beds and furniture, so you won’t have to move them during cleaning”. If you’d rather not fork out full price for your new appliance, the ball animal currently comes with an impressive £200 discount.

Tower VL20 3-in-1 performance vacuum cleaner: Was £79.99, now £46.96, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Tower )

Now, this is a discount you won’t want to pass by. Not only does this Tower vacuum feature in our round-up of the best corded vacuums, but right now there’s a whopping 41 per cent off at Amazon. When vacuum cleaner reviewer Zoe took this corded vac for a spin, she was seriously impressed by its two-in-one capabilities. “If you live in a messy household and often need a cleaner for a quick whip-around, the Tower VL20 is a joy to use,” she said. It can transform into a handheld vacuum in the blink of an eye, plus the extendable stick means reaching ceilings and tricky corners is a breeze.

Shark anti-hair-wrap corded bagless upright vacuum cleaner: Was £230, now £129, Argos.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Shark )

Very much a loved brand at IndyBest, we think Shark vacuums are some of the best on the market. While cordless vacuums are certainly useful for moving around the house, sometimes a heavier, corded appliance is what you need for a super-deep clean. With Shark’s signature anti-hair-wrap technology, your vacuum will remove the hair from the brush-roll as you clean, so you don’t have to pull out a matted hair ball at the end of your session. Now, you can save more than £100 on this vacuum at Argos.

Bosch series 4 BGL38BA3GB proeco bagged cylinder vacuum cleaner: Was £200, now £149, Argos.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Argos )

Our favourite bagged vacuum cleaner from our review is now 25 per cent off thanks to the Argos Black Friday sale. Our tester, Zoe, loved how reliable the machine was, and praised its super powerful wattage, large capacity and easy-moving wheels that allowed her to breeze through the house in no time. She went on to say of its performance: “Sturdy, durable and satisfyingly powerful, the Bosch series 4 didn’t leave a speck of dirt or dust in its wake when we tested it.” Now it’s less than £150.

Why you can trust us

IndyBest has been covering major sales events, including Black Friday, for some time now. Our team is well equipped for deal-hunting, as we cover the best monthly deals all year. We know exactly where to look, what makes a good deal and the vacuum cleaners worth buying. In our best buy round-ups, we test 100 per cent of the vacuum cleaners featured, so you can trust they are top-notch and great value. During sales events such as Black Friday, we keep an eye out for those approved models when picking the best deals for you, to help guarantee you not only save money but also end up with a vacuum cleaner you’ll love.

