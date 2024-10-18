When will the Pandora Black Friday 2024 sale start?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The biggest sale event in the shopping calendar, Black Friday is the time to tick off your fashion wishlist at a fraction of the cost. From high street labels such as Zara and Mango to Ugg and luxury retailers such as Net-A-Porter and Selfridges, all the best names take part.

When it comes to jewellery, Pandora needs little introduction. Founded in 1982, the label began as a small, family-run jeweller in Copenhagen before it became the bemouth name it is today.

From personalised pieces to collaborations with the likes of Disney and Game of Thrones, there are styles to suit every taste, age and occasion. While the brand’s signature collection is full of timeless pieces, its new trend-led ‘essense’ range has won the label a whole new fan base on TikTok, thanks to chunky rings, pearl drop charms and more.

Sitting in the mid-range price point of the market, Pandora’s jewellery is more accessible than some other jewellery brands, and often even more so during Black Friday. The annual sale has previously treated us to up to 30 per cent off Pandora’s cult charms from the ‘moments’ collection, as well as pendant necklaces, rings, studs and more. Even better, the sale is perfectly timed for Christmas gift shopping.

From the dates to mark in your calendar to the best deals to expect, here’s everything you need to know about Pandora’s Black Friday sale 2024.

When will the Pandora Black Friday sale start?

Pandora hasn’t yet confirmed when it will launch its Black Friday deals this year. However, unlike other fashion brands, such as Asos and Net-A-Porter, Pandora usually kicks off its Black Friday sale on the Thursday before the main event, which, this year, falls on Friday 29 November. As per previous Black Friday sales, the deals are likely to stay live until Cyber Monday (2 December). For My Pandora members, though, the discounts have traditionally dropped even earlier. In 2023, the Pandora Black Friday offers launched on Monday 20 November, for subscribers.

What Pandora Black Friday deals can we expect?

If previous years are anything to go by, we can expect up to 30 per cent off almost everything. In 2023, My Pandora members could also earn double the points on purchases made during the last hours of the sale, and we’re hoping to see a similar offering this year.

What were the best Pandora Black Friday deals last year?

In 2023, there were discounts across the signature collection (think chain bracelets and pave earrings). You could have saved 20 per cent off the brand’s useful grey jewellery box (£30, Pandora.net) and celestial sparkling sun ring (£60, Pandora.net).

open image in gallery ( Pandora )

You could also have saved 30 per cent on everything from Pandora’s playful rainbow and cloud dangle charm to charms from the Pandora Disney The Little Mermaid collection.

