Best Amazon Prime Day October 2024 dehumidifier deals to expect

Every savvy shoppers’ favourite time of year is once again upon us, with another Amazon Prime Big Deals Day sale heading our way tonight. And with it comes big deals on all our favourite household appliances, including dehumidifiers.

Dehumidifiers are the secret weapon for ridding your home of moisture and condensation that can often lead to dampness and mould. As we head into the colder months these wonder machines become even more relevant in keeping our homes fresh and dry.

So, whether you have issues with dust and allergens, or you like to air dry your clothes indoors, you’ll want to find the right dehumidifier to invest in. Lucky for us, the sales event of the season is just hours away.

The Amazon Prime Day Sale is a sitewide event that occurs twice a year, bringing massive savings across a wide range of products. From beauty must-haves to vacuums, kitchen appliances and tech, Amazon is known for having it all.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming October Amazon Prime Day, including the best deals to expect on dehumidifiers and some bargain buys you can shop right now.

When is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days?

Amazon’s event will last for two days, starting from midnight on 8 October until 11:59 pm on 9 October. Giving us plenty of time to score some seriously good deals.

What is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days?

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale gives Amazon Prime members early access to deals ahead of the festive season (think of it as a warm-up to the Amazon Black Friday sale). Taking place in October, the event often features deals across top brands, from Apple to Shark, as well as offers on the retailer’s bestselling own tech, including Kindles and Echo dot smart speakers.

What Amazon Prime Big Deal Days dehumidifier deals can we expect?

It’s still too soon to say exactly what will be included in this year’s sale, but lucky for us some of our favourite Dehumidifier brands are stocked on Amazon. If previous years are anything to go by, we can expect savings of up to 50 per cent on brands such as MeacoDry, De’Longhi, Black & Decker and Russell Hobbs.

What were the best deals last year?

A good way to suss out what kind of discounts we might get this year is by looking at last year. During the sales event last year, there were massive savings to be had, including almost 50 per cent of Hangsun’s 12 l dehumidifier (was £158.98, now £128, Amazon.co.uk). There was also a 20 per cent discount up for grabs on this Frigidaire 50-pint dehumidifier (£351.81, Amazon.co.uk).

