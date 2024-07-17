Support truly

Calling all beauty fanatics, Amazon Prime Day 2024 has arrived. The curtain has lifted on Amazon’s summer sale, which means there are beauty deals galore waiting to be shopped on everything from skincare to haircare.

The sale is Prime member-exclusive, but you can sign up for free and I’d recommend doing so given the huge savings on big brands. Think ghd, CeraVe, Paula’s Choice, Elemis, e.l.f and more.

As IndyBest’s beauty writer, I have spotted impressive savings of up to 60 per cent and more, but you’ll only have until midnight tonight to snap them up. Plus, our team will track more deals as they come in on our Amazon Prime Day liveblog to ensure you get the best deals. Find my top, tried and tested beauty deals from the Amazon Prime Day sale below.

Best Amazon Prime Day beauty deals

open image in gallery ( Theindependent )

It’s loved by the likes of Jennifer Lopez and Kim Kardashian, and I’m also a big fan of this humidity hero. Promising to waterproof hair even in the UK’s unpredictable weather, I found in my full dream coat supernatural spray review that “Color Wow’s dream coat did a stellar job of keeping my hair straight and adding some serious gloss. There was no hint of a wave poking through and, my locks still looked relatively shiny after a day in the rain.” Now you can save 30 per cent off with this limited-time Prime deal and, why not check out my round up of the best Color Wow deals all round this Prime Day.

ghd original hair straightener: Was £139, now £94.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon/Theindependent )

It may be the original model, but it packs just as much of a styling punch as its younger siblings. Indeed, one of our IndyBest testers found the original hair straightener to “[create] similarly impressive results to those you get with a newer model, delivering long-lasting looks, whether [she] opted for a straight or wavy style.” Whether you had these for Christmas in 2008 or you’re just learning about ghd now, the original plates are always a failsafe.

Elizabeth Arden eight hour cream skin protectant original for face and body: Was £28, now £12.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Theindependent )

A real handbag essential, I take my original eight hour cream everywhere with me, and use it for everything, be it dry cuticles or chapped lips. The balm smells like the inside of a luxury spa and the texture is somewhere between a petroleum jelly and a thick cleansing balm, coming together to feel deeply nourishing. If there’s one product worth your money this Amazon Prime Day, it’s this.

Garnier ambre solair ultra-light sensitive sun protection face fluid SPF50+: Was £13, now £5.77, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

The best budget face SPF just got even cheaper thanks to the 56 per cent discount. The perfect pocket-sized sun cream is a great option for on-the-go application this summer. Our Indybest tester trusted this SPF wholeheartedly as it protects from both UVB, UVA and long UVA rays. As for the “lightweight lotion” formula, it “instantly absorbs into the skin, while hyaluronic acid and vitamin E give that hit of hydration”, she found.

Oral-B pro 3 electric toothbrush: Was £100, now £40, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

As Amazon Prime Day deals go, 60 per cent off has got to one of the best I’ve seen. Not to mention that this one, on Oral-B’s pro 3 electric toothbrush, just so happens to be an IndyBest best buy. Our reviewer, who tested 11 toothbrushes in total, said: “The Oral-B Pro 3 left our teeth with that trademark ‘just been to the dentist’ feeling.” They added: “The lack of an accompanying ‘smart’ app means you can happily watch TikToks on your phone while you brush, too, like normal people.”

CeraVe AM facial moisturising lotion SPF30: Was £16.50, now £11, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon/Theindependent )

I love CeraVe for all things affordable skincare, but the SPF moisturising lotion has to come up top. Whether it’s for a day in the Costa del Sol or an overcast day in ‘Blighty, I never leave the house without my trusty SPF. Our IndyBest tester found the formula to “instantly [absorb] into the skin for long-lasting moisture that’s neither sticky nor shiny.” What more could you want?

ghd helios hair dryer: Was £179, now £132.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Theindependent )

I’ve had this hair dryer used on me at countless salons – namely Samantha Cusick London, whose founder is a renowned celebrity stylist, responsible YouTuber Zoe Sugg’s silky locks - and I’ve used it at-home, too. Having had it tested in both a professional and informal setting, I can confidently tell you that it ensures the quickest blow-dry on the market with three heat settings, three speed settings and a perfectly tapered concentrator attachment. Whether you’re after a bouncy ‘do or a sleek straight finish, the helios will get you there in half the time.

Shark flexstyle air styler: Was £319.99, now £229.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Famous for being a seriously strong contender when it comes up against the Dyson airwrap, our IndyBest reviewer said the Shark flexstyle turns into a “powerful, fast-drying and fully-functioning hairdryer, complete with a style concentrator and diffuser”. It’s versatile thanks to its five different attachments and “perhaps the best airwrap dupe you can buy”. At nearly 30 per cent off, there’s no better time to get your hair looking its best.

CeraVe SA smoothing face and body cleanser: Was £23.50, now £17.63, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon/Theindependent )

Now this is a product that the internet and I love. CeraVe’s SA smoothing cleanser was released in the UK five years ago, people went ga-ga for it during the pandemic and, now, at sub-£20 it’s still as effective as ever. Our tester commented in her review that “this no-frills product helps [her] manage [her] skin during a flare-up, improving the texture of [her] scarring and banishing any inflammation.” Acne sufferers, this one will be your holy grail.

COSRX master pimple patch intensive, 36 patches value pack: Was £10.99, now £7.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Theindependent )

Be it for under the skin spots or a blemish that’s recently come to a head, COSRX’s Korean skincare pimple patches are my go-to, even if just to stop me skin picking. Over the past week, when I’ve used these salicylic acid-pumped patches, I’ve seen a noticeable difference in the state of the blemish overnight, with reduced redness and often the spot dissolved entirely. I can’t recommend them enough, especially with 27 per cent off.

Neom wellbeing wishes trio gift set: Was £33.60, now £20, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Owing to the fact that summer isn’t exactly summering, I’m quite taken by this set of three candles. With three different winter-style scents, it’ll make the perfect treat when the cold weather does properly arrive. Thanks to the 40 per cent saving, I’m adding these to my basket in preparation – and I’d recommend you do too.

Olaplex no.3 hair perfector: Was £28, now £18.86, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

In our review of Olaplex’s famous no3 hair perfector, our tester said that the formula is a “modern-day cult classic hair care product” that is “hard to live up to, let alone beat”. Strands started to “feel softer and look healthier the more we used it”. Well worth a spot in my own bathroom cabinet, you can save over 30 per cent right now.

Weleda skin food: Was £8.95, now £5.09, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon/Theindependent )

Loved by the likes of Hailey Bieber and Victoria Beckham, this accessibly priced nourishing moisturiser is quite the skincare celebrity itself. It’s thick and perfect for dry or rough patches and, our tester found in her pregnancy-safe skincare buys review, that Weleda skin food had “helped heal angry areas of dry, itchy and red skin,” as well as being, “an intensive redeemer that’s nourished and restored a healthy barrier at an affordable price.” And now, it’s been made even more affordable thanks to Prime Day.

Maybelline New York lash sensational sky high mascara: Was £12.99, now £7.93, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Maybelline New York )

It’s in my beauty hall of fame and it’s no surprise with its precise wand and long-lasting formula. Not to mention the fact that it’s formed quite the fan group on TikTok and even the social media-averse are aboard the sky high train. Seriously, one tube of Maybelline lash sensational is sold every seven seconds in the UK. Plus, our tester found the product to live up to its lofty claims, remarking that their "eyelashes instantly looked lengthened and lifted, and most impressively, stayed that way all day".

Paula’s Choice skin perfecting 2% BHA liquid exfoliant: Was £35, now £28, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon/Theindependent )

Another social media sensation, Paula’s Choice BHA liquid exfoliant is said to be the key to banishing dead skin from your face and helping to prevent oil build-up. In our review, our tester found that even within a 30-day testing period - most skincare products take around six weeks to take effect - they noticed “visible signs of blackhead, oil and pore-size reduction.” Reduce your pores while minimising your spending with this 20 per cent off deal.

Cetaphil gentle skin cleanser: Was £12, now £8.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Theindependent )

After my skin had a purge at the start of summer, I went back to basics and started using this cleanser – it’s the ultimate reset. Fragrance-free, it’s super gentle on the skin – as its name suggests – and I’ve seen a huge reduction in breakouts. For sub-£10 this Prime Day, it’s a real no-brainer purchase for me.

ghd curve curl tongs: Was £159, now £117.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Theindependent )

Another product that my stylist - @raineygannon - used on me at Samantha Cusick London, the ghd curve tongs have been in my personal arsenal since 2016 and still look and perform as wonderfully as they did the day I unwrapped them for Christmas. If you’re in a rush, simply sack off the clip in favour of a wand curling approach or, if you’re after a longer-lasting finish, curl in a downwards motion, unwrapping the hair as you go down to ensure everywhere from the roots to ends makes contact with the barrel. Make sense? Check out Cusick’s first technique in this TikTok and save over a quarter on Amazon today.

The Inkey List retinol eye cream: Was £12.99, now £8.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon/Theindependent )

The Inkey List is one of my top affordable skincare brands and this product specifically is one I’m stocking up on in a bid to get a head start on the effects of ageing on my skin. When put to the test by our team, our reviewer found it “gentle enough for those new to retinol,” and commented on how the formula was sensitive skin-approved. Save 31 per cent today for Prime Day.

Anastasia Beverly Hills dipbrow pomade: Was £21, now £15.17, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Theindependent )

I’ve been using Anastasia Beverly Hills since those infamous eyebrow-crazed days of 2015. I may not fill my brows to the nines in 2024, but this pigment-rich product is just as effective now as it was in its YouTube heyday. It’s available in 11 shades on Amazon and is reduced by 28 per cent in the Prime Day sales. If you need any more convincing, simply look at how much product I’ve used, returning to dipbrow time and time again. Need I say more?

Ren clean skincare dark spot removal overnight cream: Was £53, now £22.39, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Securing a spot in IndyBest’s round-up of the best night creams, our tester lauded Ren’s formula as the best for evening out skin tones. Now reduced by nearly 60 per cent, our tester said that the “smooth, silky formula not only smells divine but works to tackle hyperpigmentation while deeply nourishing the skin, reducing signs of dark spots and giving that glow from within.” Doing the hard work for you while you sleep, it’s a bathroom cabinet hero.

Cosrx BHA blackhead power liquid: Was £25.99, now £12, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Theindependent )

Korean skincare is the way forward and, for me, it doesn’t get better than this BHA blackhead power liquid. A hero product for oily and combination skin types, I’ve been using this serum-type liquid a couple of days a week with a cotton pad before I apply my vitamin C, retinol and the rest. It provides a gentle exfoliation with 4 per cent betaine salicylate and the added 2 per cent niacinamide works to even out my skin’s sebum production. Now less than half price, I’m stocking up.

Mylee complete professional gel nail polish LED lamp kit: Was £89.99, now £71.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon/Theindependent )

One of the best ways to achieve a salon-level mani pedi at home, Mylee’s complete gel kit includes everything from nail polishes to prep and, when reviewed by us at IndyBest, our tester found the results to be the longest lasting out of all the brands tested. She said: “The addition of four different colours really did impress [...] as there’s more than enough to get you going, and the price is incredibly reasonable as well. Plus, the kit is very straightforward to use, so you can’t go too far wrong.”

Ghd platinum+ professional smart hair styler: Was £239, now £184.54, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Theindependent )

This hair tool was tested for several weeks by our assistant eCommerce editor, Sarah Jones, and she was impressed with how quickly the platinum+ straighteners heat up. She loved “using the platinum+ to create curls”, and concluded that “after weeks of use, the platinum+ delivered every single time”, leaving her with “perfectly groomed hair that didn’t need to be gone over more than once”. Hair stylists love it, our team loves it - myself included, see my pair of the tongs above - and it’s reduced by 23 per cent right now.

Calvin Klein CK one unisex eau de toilette: Was £70, now £29.49, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Theindependent )

CK one is a product that’s got quite the history and, in my family, it’s been used by everyone from my dad to my brother to me. This bottle is actually one I pilfered from my dad’s bedside drawer, it’s just that good. With a fresh citrusy scent and one that layers brilliantly with more typically female scents - think: Chloè or Le Labo matcha - it’s such a great fragrance to have on-hand for morning, noon and night. Plus, with almost 60% off today, it’s simply too good a deal to pass up.

Revlon one-step volumiser plus: Was £69.99, now £44.22, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Revlon )

With a cult following and more than 10,000 reviews on Amazon, our reviewer put this hair styling godsend to the test. It’s a real fan-favourite and TikTokers are all about the product’s answer to quick, bouncy locks a la Djerf Avenue’s Matilda Djerf. Our tester found the styler to “[perform] best when you work on hair in sections, twisting your wrist as you glide through strands to give your locks a speedy volume boost". Plus, she added: “It doesn’t get tangled or leave hair frizzy.” Buy it now for just under 40 per cent off.

OUAI thick shampoo: Was £28, now £22.40, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon/Indybest )

I love Ouai, from the delightful scents to the aesthetic packaging, I think the brand is really smashing it at the moment. So, naturally, I was thrilled to see some of it’s products make it into the Amazon Prime Day sale. This one is refillable, adds gloss to dull strands and helps to strengthen thick strands. When one of our writers put the product to the test, she found “the product was very thick and cleansed [her] hair thoroughly with a creamy lather – the word ‘luxurious’ came to mind several times.” Save a fifth on it this Prime Day.

Oral-B iO9 electric toothbrush: Was £499.99, now £200, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Theindependent )

I’ve been using my Oral-B iO toothbrush for well over a year now and I can honestly say I’ll never go back to using a manual. It may be an investment product, but it takes all the skill out of cleaning those hard-to-reach teeth, as well as boosting the freshness of your breath tenfold. With well over half price off, I’d definitely recommend making the electric switch today, your teeth will be grateful.

St Tropez self tan classic bronzing mousse, 120ml: Was £21, now £5.50, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Get a golden glow this summer with the help of St Tropez’s classic bronzing mousse. A brand that’s renowned with sun-kissed skin, St Tropez is an IndyBest favourite and, while I haven’t tried this exact product, I’m big fans of St Tropez’ products, so I’m sure this won’t disappoint. This golden-tinted tanning mousse claims to be streak-free and adapts to your skin tone for up to 10 days of wear with no self tan smell. Plus, it’s easy to use – simply apply with a mitt, blend and wait for your results to develop over four to eight hours.

BaByliss elegance 2,100W hair dryer: Was £65, now £25.50, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

This frizz-busting ionic hair dryer currently comes with an equally smooth 61 per cent saving. The styler has a drying power of 2,100W, three heat settings, two speed settings and a 2.2m power cord. Plus, integral ceramic technology offers extra smoothing help. While I’ve not tried this exact model, our IndyBest team named a similar BaByliss hair dryer best overall in our best hair dryers round-up, where our tester said: “We found hair was less frizzy after using this machine, which has been designed with super-ionic technology.”

Ultrasun face SPF 30: Was £24, now £16.71, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Ultrasun )

SPF is an essential year-round, Ultrasun’s face SPF 30 is an unscented, moisturising option which offers protection if your skin is prone to irritation. Key ingredients include antioxidants and it was formulated to help prevent sun allergies. A tried and tested IndyBest buy, the team included this product in our best SPF for sensitive skin guide. Our reviewer said they found “the lightweight lotion absorbed into skin rapidly” and “the water-resistant broad spectrum SPF is non-comedogenic” so it won’t block pores either.

When will Prime Day beauty deals end?

Amazon has confirmed Prime Day 2024 will finish at midnight tonight. The retailer has discounted a number of top brands, from Colour Wow to Ren, and throughout the sale, more deals will pop up (and disappear, so don’t hang about).

Do you have to be a Prime member to access Prime Day deals?

Yes, need to sign up to Amazon’s monthly subscription service if you haven’t already. As well as getting access to the sale, being a Prime member unlocks a bunch of perks, including unlimited next-day delivery and access to the Prime Video and Amazon Music streaming services.

Amazon Prime costs £8.99 a month, or £95 if you choose to pay for a full year up front. Anyone who hasn’t given the service a go already can get a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, which will give you access to all of those juicy Prime Day deals.

From coffee machine deals to mattress offers, find out more about Amazon Prime Day 2024 here