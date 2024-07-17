Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Medik8’s advance day ultimate product (was £59, now £44.84, Amazon.co.uk) is the best SPF in my skincare arsenal, so I’m not hanging about when it comes to stocking up this Amazon Prime day. That’s right, the online retailer has dropped the price of this oh-so-lightweight cream by more than £14 and, with August sunshine (hopefully) on the horizon, I’ve got no time to lose.

I’ve been using the Medik8 SPF – the higher 50+ protection, of course – for four years, after seeing it recommended by skincare expert Caroline Hirons in one of her hard-to-get-hold-of ‘kit’ collections. In the years since, I’ve yet to find another formula that sits on my skin from morning through night without encouraging excess shine quite like Medik8’s. If it ever goes on sale – which isn’t that common – it’s rarely for more than 20 per cent, so I’m taking advantage today with the brand’s 24 per cent markdown (plus free Prime delivery). Keep reading for my in-depth thoughts on the product.

How I tested:

open image in gallery I bought my first tube of Medik8’s best-selling SPF over four years ago (Lucy Smith) ( Theindependent )

I apply the Medik8 SPF 50+ as the last step in my skincare routine after my moisturiser. It is designed to be used as a moisturiser as well as an SPF but my personal preference is to use them seperately for a more potent UV shield. As you can see – time stamp and all – I bought my first bottle of the product over four years ago. Though I do judge my previous skincare self for the lower SPF 30 decision, even if I was grounded in the UK thanks to lockdown. I’ve been using this SPF on and off ever since, so have had many an opportunity to put it to the test over the years, not to mention getting every last drop out of all the tubes I’ve purchased. Where there’s a will, there’s a way.