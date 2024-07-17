Jump to content
UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSupport Now
Independent
US election
Support Now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?

This Caroline Hirons-approved Medik8 SPF is one of my favourites and it’s reduced for Prime day

I’ve been using it since 2020 and it never fails me

Lucy Smith
Beauty writer
Wednesday 17 July 2024 13:19 BST
It’s the ultimate SPF for every day, come rain or shine
It’s the ultimate SPF for every day, come rain or shine (Amazon/Theindependent)

Medik8’s advance day ultimate product (was £59, now £44.84, Amazon.co.uk) is the best SPF in my skincare arsenal, so I’m not hanging about when it comes to stocking up this Amazon Prime day. That’s right, the online retailer has dropped the price of this oh-so-lightweight cream by more than £14 and, with August sunshine (hopefully) on the horizon, I’ve got no time to lose.

I’ve been using the Medik8 SPF – the higher 50+ protection, of course – for four years, after seeing it recommended by skincare expert Caroline Hirons in one of her hard-to-get-hold-of ‘kit’ collections. In the years since, I’ve yet to find another formula that sits on my skin from morning through night without encouraging excess shine quite like Medik8’s. If it ever goes on sale – which isn’t that common – it’s rarely for more than 20 per cent, so I’m taking advantage today with the brand’s 24 per cent markdown (plus free Prime delivery). Keep reading for my in-depth thoughts on the product.

Related stories

How I tested:

I bought my first tube of Medik8’s best-selling SPF over four years ago (Lucy Smith)
I bought my first tube of Medik8’s best-selling SPF over four years ago (Lucy Smith) (Theindependent)

I apply the Medik8 SPF 50+ as the last step in my skincare routine after my moisturiser. It is designed to be used as a moisturiser as well as an SPF but my personal preference is to use them seperately for a more potent UV shield. As you can see – time stamp and all – I bought my first bottle of the product over four years ago. Though I do judge my previous skincare self for the lower SPF 30 decision, even if I was grounded in the UK thanks to lockdown. I’ve been using this SPF on and off ever since, so have had many an opportunity to put it to the test over the years, not to mention getting every last drop out of all the tubes I’ve purchased. Where there’s a will, there’s a way.

Medik8 advance day ultimate protect - SPF 50+

Amazon Prime Day Medik8 advanced day ultimate protect spf 50+ deal Indybest
  • Size: 50ml
  • Key ingredients: Photolyase (helps to boost skin repair), water, glycerin and squalane
  • Fragranced?: The brand uses a “low-fragrance” amount at less than 0.15 per cent
  • Cruelty-free?: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • It’s non-greasy
    • It doesn’t pill under make-up
  • Take note
    • When you’re down to the dregs of the bottle, the pump dispenser makes it hard to get those final drops

With a custard-like texture (in the best way), the Medik8 advance day ultimate protect is a real hero product for anyone with oily or combination skin that struggles with shine and SPF-related breakouts. For me, all of these SPF byproducts completely stopped after using Medik8 advance day ultimate protect and, from the brand’s cruelty-free status to its support from dermatologists, I’m consistently impressed.

Read more: Best Medik8 products that are worth your money

Medik8 recommend using five pumps of product per application, so that’s exactly what I tend to do; that, or two thin lines of product down my index and middle fingers. The packaging is leakproof – I’ve taken it on many a holiday abroad – and, to that I might add, the UVA and UVB protection stands up to the test of 35C+ temperatures, keeping my skin fair and sun spot-free.

  1.  £44 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

The verdict: Medik8 advance day ultimate protect

After so many years of frequent use, you’d think I’d have moved on from Medik8’s SPF but it is honestly one that I fall back on time and time again. Of course, I’ve tried out other products – I wrote a love letter to the Supergoop! Matte screen – but, when it comes to the old reliable, it’s always Medik8 that I reach for, especially if my skin’s having a redness or blemish moment. It’s non-irritating, smells nice (in a non-overwhelming sense) and doesn’t weigh down my face. I *will* be buying a discounted tube today.

Looking for more discounts? Check out our round-up of the best beauty deals for Amazon Prime Day 2024

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in