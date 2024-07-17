Medik8 advance day ultimate protect - SPF 50+
- Size: 50ml
- Key ingredients: Photolyase (helps to boost skin repair), water, glycerin and squalane
- Fragranced?: The brand uses a “low-fragrance” amount at less than 0.15 per cent
- Cruelty-free?: Yes
- Why we love it
- It’s non-greasy
- It doesn’t pill under make-up
- Take note
- When you’re down to the dregs of the bottle, the pump dispenser makes it hard to get those final drops
With a custard-like texture (in the best way), the Medik8 advance day ultimate protect is a real hero product for anyone with oily or combination skin that struggles with shine and SPF-related breakouts. For me, all of these SPF byproducts completely stopped after using Medik8 advance day ultimate protect and, from the brand’s cruelty-free status to its support from dermatologists, I’m consistently impressed.
Medik8 recommend using five pumps of product per application, so that’s exactly what I tend to do; that, or two thin lines of product down my index and middle fingers. The packaging is leakproof – I’ve taken it on many a holiday abroad – and, to that I might add, the UVA and UVB protection stands up to the test of 35C+ temperatures, keeping my skin fair and sun spot-free.