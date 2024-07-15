Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Amazon Prime Day is here. Have you been thinking about buying a new coffee machine or lusting after a luxury skincare product that’s just out of budget? Well, today’s the day because there is a huge array of impressive discounts to snap up across almost every category.

Spanning two days (this year it falls on the 16th and 17th of July), Prime Day is exclusively for Amazon Prime subscribers who get to take advantage of discounts on electric toothbrushes, laptops, headphones, TVs, Apple devices and beauty products to name but a few.

Follow live: The latest and best Amazon Prime Day deals

One of the brands that is doing great deals this year is beauty editor favourite, CeraVe. Thought we’d leave you to figure out the best buys yourself? Think again. We’ve handpicked five of our most-loved CeraVe products to help you sort through the noise and add the very best to your online shopping basket.

CeraVe eye repair cream for dark circles and puffiness: Was £14.50, now £9.34, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( CeraVe )

A staple in the CeraVe roster, our reviewer said the eye repair cream is “gentle and comforting” and that they “didn’t see any irritation” on their sensitive skin. Using hyaluronic acid and three essential ceramides, it takes tired-looking eyes and transforms dark circles and puffiness into bright and awake peepers. There’s no time like the present to add this to your daily skincare routine because there’s currently 36 per cent off, taking it down to less than a tenner. Run, don’t walk.

Buy now

CeraVe hydrating cleanser for normal to dry skin, 236 ml: Was £12.50, now £9.20, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( CeraVe )

If you have normal or dry skin, then this hydrating cleanser is the one for you and it’s currently got 26 per cent off thanks to Prime Day. It doesn’t strip the skin thanks to its nourishing blend of ceramides and hyaluronic acid, and our tester called the product “universally loved”. They were so impressed by it, they added that “once you try it, you’ll never go back”.

Buy now

CeraVe moisturising lotion for normal to very dry skin, 473 ml: Was £17, now £11.32, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( CeraVe )

If you like the sound of a third off the regular price and nourished skin from head to toe, then let us introduce you to the CeraVe moisturising lotion. Particularly good if you have very dry skin, but also suitable for people with normal skin and anywhere in between, it’s a lightweight lotion that can be used anywhere on the body to add a boost of moisture. We’re slathering this one on every day.

Buy now

CeraVe SA smoothing cream: Was £22.50, now £16.91, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Keep bumps at bay with this cult favourite smoothing cream, which is formulated using salicylic acid (a chemical exfoliant which sloughs away dead skin) to smoothen and the usual three essential ceramides to help bolster the skin’s barrier. It comes in a generously sized 340g tub and has an equally generous discount of 25 per cent off this Prime Day.

Buy now

CeraVe micellar cleansing water: Was £13, now £10, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( CeraVe )

One of the greatest pleasures in life is taking off your make-up at the end of a long day (or night) and this micellar water does the job, no problem. Our reviewer said that “no harsh rubbing or aggressive scrubbing is required”, noting that the product didn’t “sting eyes and removed make-up well”. When it’s been made by CeraVe, you know it’s going to be good, and with nearly 25 per cent off, there’s no better time to upgrade your micellar water. Thank us later.

Buy now

Looking for more discounts? Check out our guide to the best beauty deals for Amazon Prime Day 2024