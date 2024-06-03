Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

For many of us, coffee is one of life’s essentials. Whether you’re a latte lover, black coffee purist or someone who prefers to take a quick shot of espresso before rushing out the door, a barista-style coffee machine will help get your day off to the right start.

While ditching your local coffee shop can save you money in the long-run, at-home coffee machines can be expensive, which is why we’ve made it our mission to help you snap one up for a fraction of the price. And, as luck would have it, there are whisperings that Amazon’s Prime Day sale is on the horizon.

Hailed by many as the shopping event of the season, Prime Day is known for cutting the prices on a whole host of goodies, from laptops and headphones to vacuums and mattresses. But, it’s coffee machines that we’re interested in here and, the good news is, that these are always a popular purchase during Prime Day.

While the sale isn’t upon us just yet, here at IndyBest we’re keeping a close eye on all the latest Prime Day news and we’ve even started to round up the best deals that you can shop right now. Here’s everything we know so far.

Read more: Everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Day 2024

When will Prime Day coffee machine deals start?

While Amazon has confirmed that Prime Day will be returning for 2024, a specific date has yet to be announced. Hoever, we can look to past years to suggest a rough timeline.

Excluding years affected by the pandemic, the sale typically takes place in July, and we predict this year will be no different. What we do know is that the event will run over two days, with offers kicking off at midnight and ending at midnight a full 48 hours later.

If you’re looking for a coffee machine discount, make sure to check back here for the latest updates. If you can’t quite wait until the event lands, keep scrolling as we’ve rounded up the best offers that you can shop right now below.

Best early Prime Day coffee machine deals

You don’t have to wait until Prime Day to find a discount on a coffee machine. Here are a few of the best deals we’ve spotted at Amazon recently.

Melitta TS smart automatic coffee machine: Was £1,259.99, now £669.95, Amazon.co.uk

This Melitta model is a high-end coffee machine for tech lovers who want their barista-quality coffee delivered with the simple click of a button. With the ability to control the machine with your smartphone, you can have your coffee made before you even get out of bed. Our tester named this the best smart machine in our round-up, complimenting it for its versatility and customisability. “There are also two bean chambers – you can have two different roasts and switch between them, we found this to be super handy in our household where some people take decaf” said our tester. Of course, it is pricier than others, but Amazon is kindly discounting it by almost 50 per cent.

Lavazza A modo mio jolie & milk: Was £169, now £101.49, Amazon.co.uk

This coffee machine is perfect for those whose kitchen counter real estate comes at a premium. The compact machine comes with its own range of coffee pods that offer a decent range of delicious flavours. Our tester said: “We loved that this machine comes with a milk frother attached, which keeps things tidy, and you can make a speedy milky coffee without barista training.”

Tassimo Bosch my way coffee machine: Was £99.99, now £69.99, Amazon.co.uk

If you live in a busy house full of coffee-lovers then this machine may be the one for you, and it currently has 30 per cent off. When trying it out for themselves, our tester was blown away by the value of this model, saying: “Despite its purse-friendly price, this Tassimo machine has lots of features found on bigger ticket coffee machines.”. It also has its own range of coffee pods including Cadbury’s hot chocolate pods, which are sure to be a winner with the kids.

Smeg bean to cup coffee machine: Was £699.95, now £594, Amazon.co.uk

This may just be one of the most stylish and beautiful coffee machines we’ve ever seen, but our tester assures it does more than just look the part. Our tester said: “It is easy to use. Just pour in the coffee beans and water into separate compartments in the top. From the buttons on top you can then cycle through a ‘light’ and ‘regular’ menu, which includes ristretto, espresso, long coffees and steam. Your coffee is dispensed, and then you can go on to steam your milk for lattes, flat whites, cappuccinos, etc.” Simple and delicious.

Sage barista express impress: Was £729.95, now £628, Amazon.co.uk

While this may be one of the more expensive coffee machine deals, we had to include it as it came out as one of our tester’s favourites. Plus, that 15 per cent discount is not to be sniffed at. Our tester gave this machine four and a half stars, saying: “We loved how easy this machine was to use, and how much fun we had experimenting with making our perfect cup. You can tinker with the settings to your heart’s content, including the grind size of the bean and the volume of coffee, plus of course, creating microfoam using the steam wand.”

Do you have to be a Prime member to access Prime Day deals?

In short, yes. Amazon’s sale is only available to those who subscribe to its monthly Prime service, which also unlocks access to other perks including unlimited next-day delivery, same-day delivery, exclusive discounts and early access to deals. You also get access to the Prime Video and Amazon Music streaming services.

Amazon Prime costs £8.99 a month, or £95 if you choose to pay for a full year up front. Anyone who hasn’t given the service a go already can get a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, which will give you access to all of those juicy Prime Day deals when they arrive.

