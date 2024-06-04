Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Summer is in the air which means only one thing for deal hunters; Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner. One of the hottest sale events of the year, it’s the perfect opportunity to save on beauty, home appliances, tech and much more. In other words, it’s not to be missed.

While it has been confirmed that Prime Day will be held in July, Amazon hasn’t divulged any specific dates just yet. But with the event edging closer, it may be worth thinking about what you want to find when the sale klaxon does eventually sound, whether that’s a swanky coffee machine, a laptop or some health and beauty essentials.

If you’re hoping to replace a lumpy, uncomfortable or unsupportive mattress without breaking the bank, Amazon Prime Day could be your next best chance. We’re hoping to see brilliant deals on premium brands that we’ve tried, tested and loved here at IndyBest (we’ve spotted Emma, Simba and Dormeo in previous sales, so it’s all to play for).

Just one pointer; Prime Day veterans will tell you these deals are only available to Amazon Prime subscribers, so you’ll need to sign up for a Prime account first.

With Prime Day deals set to land next month, here’s what we know about the best mattress deals to expect this year.

When will Prime Day mattress deals start?

Amazon has announced it will be holding its Prime Day 2024 sale in July (it’s done this most years, so we’re not surprised). While the exact dates are yet to be unveiled, we can take a stroll down memory lane and use past Prime Day events to make an educated guess. We suspect that the event could be held in the second or third week of July – either over Tuesday 9 July and Wednesday 10 July, or a week later, over Tuesday 16 July and Wednesday 17 July.

We’re speculating that it could be these dates based on the two previous Prime Day events, which took place on Tuesday and Wednesday in the second week of July, officially running from 00:01 on Tuesday through to 23:59 on Wednesday). That being said, the sale has been held in the third week of the month in previous years, so it’s unclear how it could play out in 2024.

You don’t need to wait until Prime Day to find a deal on a new mattress. Amazon holds deals all year round so it’s well worth having a gander to see whether there are any deals worth snapping up now.

Best early prime day mattress deals

If your mattress is in serious need of upgrading and you can’t quite wait it out another month, we’ve found a few of the best mattress deals you can snap up right now.

Simba hybrid mattress: Was £999, now £859.14, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Simba )

In our review of Simba’s hydrid mattress, our tester praised it for offering an “instant and cloud-like balance of comfort and support”. Currently reduced by 14 per cent, the mattress comes with a high spring count and a foam base with nine support zones. There’s also a deep layer of foam within it to keep you cool during the night. Plus, the cover can be removed for easy cleaning and upkeep too, which is a nice bonus.

Silentnight miracoil ortho mattress: Was £329, now £210.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Reduced by more than 30 per cent in the double size, this mattress is said to help ease aches and pains by providing personalised support and better spinal alignment. The zoned support system will be helpful if you’re sleeping alongside someone else, while the overall support level offered is extra firm. It’s also hypoallergenic, which is worth keeping in mind if you’re someone who struggles with allergies.

Nectar premier hybrid super king mattress: Was £859.60, now £773.63, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

There’s a small 10 per cent saving to be made on this premium hybrid mattress from Nectar. Currently reduced by more than £80 (in the super king size), it’s made of eight layers and measures 28cm in depth. Combining deep springs and memory foam with a heat-wicking cover, it’s billed for having minimal motion transfer and pulling heat away from you while you get your forty winks.

Do you have to be a Prime member to access Prime Day deals?

The short answer is yes. Amazon Prime Day deals will be reserved for those who have a Prime Day subscription, but signing up couldn’t be easier. There’s also a 30-day-free Prime Day trial, but be wary that once this lapses there’s a monthly fee of £8.99 per month or £95 for a year. You can of course cancel at any time though.

The mattress deals we expect to see this Prime Day

If previous years are anything to go by then we’re in for a treat. Last year, Simba’s hybrid luxe mattress (super king) was reduced by more than £130 (£554.04, Amazon.co.uk). You could have also snapped up a firm eco mattress from Silentnight (double) while it was nearly half price (£401.99, Amazon.co.uk). Similarly, HiGrid’s premium hybrid (king) smartgrid mattress plummeted in price by a massive 50 per cent.

