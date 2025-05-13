Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The exact dates are still under wraps, but Amazon has officially confirmed that Prime Day is returning in July. Last year’s sale was the online retailer’s biggest ever, and this year promises even more discounts across everything from the best laptops of 2025 to our favourite fashion and beauty essentials.

To help you navigate the annual two-day sale, our expert teams of IndyBest shoppers will be on hand to chaperone you to the very best Prime Day deals. Our dedicated shopping guides are designed to weed out the rubbish discounts and highlight the Prime Day laptop deals worth caring about, as well as offers on everything from headphones to home appliances.

Prime Day is one of the best opportunities to upgrade your tech for less, with prices expected to drop on many of the best laptops we’ve tested. If your trusty old laptop is looking a bit knackered, or maybe you’re gearing up for university and shopping on a budget, you’ll find big Prime Day savings on devices from Lenovo, Dell, Apple, Asus and more.

The July sale is still weeks away, but there are always fresh deals to browse at Amazon. If you don’t want to hang around for Prime Day to officially kick off, this guide will be rounding up the best early laptop discounts in the run up to the sale.

When do Prime Day laptop deals start?

Prime Day is confirmed to take place in July again this year, though the specific dates are still unannounced. If previous Prime Day events are anything to go by, we expect the two-day sale to start on a Tuesday and finish on a Wednesday, potentially on either 9 July or 16 July – though this is all guesswork for now.

Typically, the 48-hour sale runs from midnight to midnight, giving you plenty of time to shop for the best discounts. Prime Day is only available to Prime members and often includes lightning deals, which are short-lived discounts. Our expert shopping guides will help you find the best deals before everyone else snaps them up, giving you the best possible chance of grabbing a bargain.

What laptop deals can we expect in the Prime Day sale?

If previous years are anything to go by, Prime Day is guaranteed to offer discounts on a wide range of laptops. There tends to be a big focus on Windows devices, but we’ll be on the lookout for rare deals on MacBooks.

The best Prime Day laptop deals tend to be on slightly older models. You can save hundreds by shopping for devices released in 2024 or earlier, which offer top performance without the premium price tag. Last year’s sale saw discounts of up to 50 per cent on our top-rated laptop, the Dell XPS 15.

If you want to spend even less, consider looking at cheap Chromebook deals this Prime Day. These affordable laptops run on the Chrome operating system rather than Windows, and are ideal for students and casual users.

Best early Prime Day laptop deals:

HP 14in laptop: Was £549.99, now £349.99, Amazon.co.uk

Was £549.99, now £349.99, Amazon.co.uk Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3: Was £442.39, now £349.99, Amazon.co.uk

Was £442.39, now £349.99, Amazon.co.uk Asus Vivobook S14: Was £899.99, now £599.99, Amazon.co.uk

HP 14in laptop: Was £549.99, now £349.99, Amazon.co.uk

( HP )

HP’s budget-friendly Windows laptop keeps things cheap by using a slightly older (but still fast) Intel Core i5 chip and a modest 8GB of RAM. That makes it more than suited to everyday tasks such as writing, browsing and watching entertainment, as well as handling more demanding jobs like light gaming and photo editing. With £200 off, it’s one of the best laptop deals in this price range.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3: Was £442.39, now £349.99, Amazon.co.uk

( Lenovo )

There’s almost £100 off the mid-range Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 at Amazon right now. The lightweight 14in laptop runs on the decently speedy Intel Core i3 processor with 8GB of RAM, giving it great all-round performance for price. You also get a generous selection of ports, including HDMI-out for an external monitor and an SD card reader.

Asus Vivobook S14: Was £899.99, now £599.99, Amazon.co.uk

( Asus )

Here’s a giant saving on the excellent Asus Vivobook S14, which is superb value at £599.99. The powerful and slim 14in laptop runs on the latest Snapdragon X Plus processor, giving it improved energy efficiency and an impressive 20 hour battery life, while the 16GB of RAM can comfortably handle multi-tasking even the most demanding software.

Shop more savings with our hand-picked best tablet deals, best TV deals, best perfume deals and more