These days it seems like every new TV is permanently on sale, from LG’s newest 4K OLED sets to the more pocket-friendly tellies from Hisense, but not all TV discounts are created equal. Our expert guide to the best TV deals this February will help you spot the genuine offers, as we filter out the duds to bring you the discounts worth paying attention to.

If you’re not sure which type of set is right for you, keep in mind that bigger doesn’t always mean better. Ultra HD (4K) is now the standard for most broadcasts, especially on streaming platforms such as Prime Video and Apple TV+. For a while, they were prohibitively expensive but, today, most good 4K TVs are cheaper than you might think – you can find decent ultra HD televisions for less than £600.

The new standard of 4K also means ‘full HD’ televisions have become bargain basement fodder. They have half the detail of a 4K TV, but even massive sets can be picked up for less than £200. These make ideal TVs for bedrooms and other places you wouldn’t regularly sit down to watch.

At the cutting edge of TV tech, the new differentiator isn’t the resolution but the display technology used. OLED and QLED TVs are at the top of the market. LCD (sometimes called LED, confusingly) is the more affordable panel technology, but don’t let that fool you into thinking that means low quality. The best LCD TVs look better than the cheapest OLED TVs.

For each discount, we’ve highlighted the best deal on the most popular size of TV – but the same deal can often be found on larger or smaller sets. Click around the find the right size for your home, and make sure you measure your space before buying.

The best TV deals for February 2025 in the UK are:

Sony Bravia 8 55in OLED 4K TV: Was £1,799, now £1,499, Currys.co.uk

Here’s a £300 saving at Currys on one of the best TVs we’ve tested. The Sony Bravia 8 is a 4K OLED set with rich colours, bright highlights, deep blacks and impressive contrast. It’s also one of the better-sounding TVs straight out of the box thanks to a clever audio system that uses the screen itself as a speaker.

Amazon Fire TV 55in Omni QLED series 4K TV: Was £749.99, now £549.97, Amazon.co.uk

We’ve seen the Fire TV Omni drop to as little as £419 in the Black Friday sale, but you can still save hundreds on the QLED series 4K model right now. For vibrant, clear and crisp pictures, you can’t go wrong. Thanks to QLED technology you can expect all your favourite movies and shows to be leaping off the screen with vivid lifelike colours.

LG C4, 42in: Was £1,399.99, now £813, Amazon.co.uk

The LG C4 launched in 2024 and is the latest in this series of excellent OLED televisions. Brilliant colour, contrast and highlights paired with a 120Hz refresh rate and Nvidia G-sync support make the C4 the best TV for movie fans and gamers alike. It’s a bargain at £813.

Amazon Fire TV 40in 2-series HD smart TV: Was £299.99, now £209.99, Amazon.co.uk

The cheapest TV in the Amazon Fire TV range currently has an extra 33 per cent off. The main downside here is the lack of 4K resolution, meaning picture quality is lacking versus more expensive sets, but it’s still an excellent budget option for those who don’t want to spend too much. You get the same superb Amazon smart TV streaming experience, the Alexa voice remote, and a full set of the most popular streaming apps and services pre-installed.

Hisense 43A6NTUK 43in 4K UHD smart TV: Was £349, now £229, Currys.co.uk

You can save more than £100 on this already cheap 43in Hisense TV. An LED set launched in 2023, the A6KT supports HDR10 and Dolby Vision, for improved contrast and detail during darker scenes. Built-in Alexa means you can control smart speakers around the home and use voice commands to play music, movies and TV shows on demand.

Samsung 43in DU8000 43in crystal UHD smart 4K TV, 2024: Was £369, now £329, Currys.co.uk

Currys has a stellar deal on the new Samsung DU8000 43in smart TV (especially if 4K picture quality is your priority). As well as looking great, it runs on Samsung’s best-in-class interface and supports all of the major streaming services natively, as well as Xbox apps for playing games via the cloud and without an actual console.

How we choose the best TV deals

Our team of IndyBest experts is constantly scanning the internet for the best prices on top-rated televisions. We look out for discounts on the most popular sets from trustworthy brands, as well as deals on TVs across a range of different sizes and to suit different budgets.

How to know if a TV deal is worth it

You’ll often see TVs on sale with giant discounts that look too good to be true. That’s because most retailers are comparing their current price to the price the television launched at, even years later.

We monitor price changes over time to get an understanding of the true average price of TVs, then compare retailers’ discounts to this average price rather than the outdated RRP. That’s how we can be sure you’re getting a good deal on a great television.

