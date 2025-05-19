Best Apple deals for Amazon Prime Day 2025

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bargain hunters, start your engines. Amazon Prime Day 2025 will be here sooner than you know it, and that means big savings across all kinds of tech, including Apple gear. Whether you’re eyeing up a new iPad or Apple Watch, are after a cheap pair of AirPods or are upgrading your iPhone or MacBook, it’s one of the best times of the year to bag a deal.

Typically taking place in mid-July, Prime Day is Amazon’s biggest shopping event of the year. The sale runs for just 48 hours and offers thousands of exclusive deals just for Prime members – you lucky things. While Apple products don’t go on sale all that often, Prime Day is one of the few times you’ll see meaningful discounts on the entire lot, and is the perfect summer warm-up to Black Friday.

So what can we expect? I’ve been covering the Prime Day sales for almost a decade, so I know how to sniff out a bargain. I’ll be rounding up all the best Apple deals to expect in the lead-up to the event, as well as finding the genuinely good early offers you need to know about.

When will Apple Prime Day deals start in 2025?

While Amazon hasn’t confirmed the exact dates for Prime Day 2025 just yet, the event almost always takes place in mid-July. In 2024, it kicked off on Tuesday 16 July; in 2023, it took place between 11–12 July, and in 2022 it started on 12 July. Based on that pattern, I’m expecting this year’s sale to fall somewhere in the middle of the month again.

Apple deals usually go live as soon as Prime Day begins, often just after midnight. Set your alarms, you won’t want to miss it. And remember, Prime Day is only for Amazon Prime subscribers. An Amazon Prime membership costs either £8.99 per month or £95 per year, but you can sign up for a free trial if you haven’t been a member in the last 12 months or have never been a Prime member before.

What were the best Apple Prime Day deals last year?

Amazon pulled out all the stops in 2024, slashing prices across nearly every Apple product. Standout savings included £150 off the MacBook Air M2, taking it down to £849 – one of the lowest prices I’d seen for Apple’s powerful laptop. The Apple Watch Series 9 also hit its lowest-ever price at £344, and a pack of four AirTags dropped to just £84.

If you were after audio gear, the AirPods Pro 2nd gen fell to just £179 – the lowest price to date – while the AirPods Max were reduced by over £70. Even the third-gen AirPods saw a hefty discount to £129, and the second-gen version dipped below the £100 mark.

The 2022 iPad Air fell to just £479, and the 10th-gen iPad dropped to just over £300. For those after a bigger screen, the iPhone 14 Plus saw a massive £230 price cut, bringing it down to £569, quite the bargain for the still-powerful phone.

The best Apple deals to expect for Prime Day 2025

If last year is anything to go by, I’m expecting some steep discounts across Apple’s most popular products. The AirPods Pro 2nd gen were one of the biggest sellers in 2024, and a new pair are on the horizon, so I’m hoping to see them drop again, possibly even cheaper than £179.

And with the release of the M3 MacBook Airs earlier this year, the M2 and even M1 models could see steep discounts. The same goes for iPads. The 10th-gen model and the 2022 iPad Air are both prime candidates for a price cut now that Apple’s refreshed the line-up.

The Apple Watch Series 9 hit its lowest-ever price last Prime Day, so look out for similar deals again, and I’m expecting to see savings on the newer Series 10. AirTags and the fourth-generation AirPods are also likely to get a seat in the deal bin.

I don’t think we’ll see major iPhone 16 discounts just yet, but there’s a good chance the iPhone 15 and iPhone 14 could pop up with sizeable savings.

Best early Amazon Prime Day Apple deals:

Apple Watch Series 10: Was £399, now £299, Amazon.co.uk

Apple iPad 11th-generation: Was £329, now £309.97, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

Currently discounted to its lowest-ever price, the Apple Watch Series 10 is a worthy upgrade if you’re looking for a new smartwatch. “The best Apple Watch yet, at first glance it looks similar to Series 9, but the bigger display, thinner profile and handsome new colours make the Series 10 a lot more appealing,” tech critic David Phelan said in his review. “The features that have defined the Apple Watch, from subtle notifications, brilliant mapping capabilities on your wrist and above all, great health features, are all at their best here.”

( Apple )

The all-new iPad 11th-generation only launched a couple of months ago and it’s already seen a modest discount. The entry-level iPad features a 11in display and has a powerful A16 Bionic chip on the inside. It also starts with 128GB of storage, double that of its predecessor.

