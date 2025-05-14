Best air fryer deals to expect for Amazon Prime Day 2025

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The countdown to Amazon Prime Day has begun, and if you’re looking to upgrade your kitchen appliances, the July sale is the ideal time to grab top-rated air fryers for less.

The kitchen superstars have soared in popularity over the past few years thanks to their ability to cook healthy meals using little to no oil. Plus, technology is improving with models offering roasting, baking, steaming and pressure cooking. We’ve even tested air fryers with yoghurt functions.

They do, however, vary in price. Starting around the £60 mark, they can reach more than £200. If you’re unsure where to start, check out our guide to top-rated air fryer models, and keep scrolling for the best air fryer deals at Amazon right now.

It’s not just air fryers on offer, of course. Amazon Prime Day sees everything from electric toothbrushes to laptops and mattresses reduced. Our expert deal-hunters are on hand to bring you the very best offers from the brands we trust, so you can be sure that you’re getting a good deal.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2025?

Amazon Prime Day is set to return in July, but the exact dates haven’t been confirmed. Last year, the sale took place from 16 to 17 July, so you can expect a two-day sale around mid-July this year. We’re keeping a close eye on when the sale is announced and will update you as soon as we know more.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Prime Day is one of Amazon’s biggest sales events of the year. Prime members can expect member-exclusive discounts on tech such as laptops and TVs, as well as beauty, mattresses and of course, air fryers.

In previous years, we’ve also seen discounts on top brands across product categories including Ninja, Apple and Elemis.

Do you need to be a Prime member?

Yes, you’ll need to be a Prime member to make the most of the discounts. A Prime membership costs £8.99 a month, or £95 if you pay annually. Students and young people (from 18 to 22 years old) can benefit from a 50 per cent discount. Perks include unlimited one-day delivery, access to Prime video and the chance to shop member-exclusive deals.

If you’re yet to sign up for a Prime membership, you can register for a 30-day free trial just before the sale starts. This will give you access to the limited-time discounts, and you can cancel for free before the membership fee kicks in. Keep in mind, the free trial is only for new Prime customers or for those who haven’t been a member in the last 12 months.

Best early Amazon Prime Day air fryer deals:

Ninja speedi 10-in-1 rapid cooker: Was £254.99, now £169.99, Amazon.co.uk

Was £254.99, now £169.99, Amazon.co.uk Ninja double stack XL air fryer: Was £269.99, now £199.99, Amazon.co.uk

Was £269.99, now £199.99, Amazon.co.uk Panasonic NF-CC600 air fryer: Was £119.99, now £89.99, Amazon.co.uk

Was £119.99, now £89.99, Amazon.co.uk Daewoo accurate smart AI air fryer: Was £119.99, now £79, Amazon.co.uk

Was £119.99, now £79, Amazon.co.uk Tefal easy fry dual-zone digital air fryer: Was £179.99, now £99.99, Amazon.co.uk

Ninja speedi 10-in-1 rapid cooker: Was £254.99, now £169.99, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

Looking for an air fryer that does more than just fry? Look no further. The Ninja Speedi has 10 functions, including air fry, steam, grill, bake, roast, sear, slow cook and more. Whatever you need to cook, it’ll help you feed your family in minutes - in fact, Ninja says the Speedi can cook a three-part meal for four in fifteen minutes. In last year’s Prime Day sale, we saw it drop by £130, but this is still a decent 25 per cent saving.

Ninja double stack XL air fryer: Was £269.99, now £199.99, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

The double stack XL air fryer is a space-saving solution for those short on kitchen space. You can cook on four levels at the same time, with two compartments and two drawers. That all adds up to an extra-large 9.5l capacity that can comfortably feed four people. Our tester Katie tried the slightly smaller 7.6l version in her test of the best dual air fryers, and said “this configuration makes it possible to cook a surprising amount of food in such a relatively slim machine”. Right now, it’s the cheapest it's ever been on Amazon with a 26 per cent discount.

Panasonic NF-CC600 air fryer: Was £119.99, now £89.99, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

As well as the standard air fryer setting, this Panasonic model has a steam setting to stop doughy foods, such as pizza and toast, from drying out. Our reviewer Rachael, enjoyed the 360-degree airflow “so the food cooks evenly and you don’t need to shake or turn your food as much as in other air fryers”. Rachael also loved “that the cooking plate drained away any excess fat”. It’s now at one of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen.

Daewoo accurate smart AI air fryer: Was £119.99, now £79, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

We’re often wary when it comes to AI kitchen appliances, but we were pleasantly surprised with the smart features on this Daewoo air fryer. The built-in camera can recognise 12 common foods, including chips, sausages, fish fingers and chicken thighs, and it can adjust the temperature and cooking time based on the food type and quantity.

“This air fryer consistently provided good results during testing, especially with chips and chicken,” said our reviewer, Rachael. “The digital display is bright and clear, and there’s a handy viewing window, so you can check on the progress of your food.” If you want some smart tech in your kitchen, Amazon has slashed the price of this AI air fryer by 34%.

Tefal easy fry dual-zone digital air fryer: Was £179.99, now £99.99, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

This Tefal easy-fry dual-zone digital air-fryer was reduced by 44 per cent in last year’s Prime Day sales, and it’s available for this price again with a Prime membership. With two drawers, you can cook two items at once, in the same way, or on different settings at the same time. Our tester, Katie, reviewed the XXL version and praised its “easy-to-use controls, the dishwasher-safe baskets and trays, and the family-sized proportions”.

Find out when the Prime Day sale kicks off, plus the best early deals on electric toothbrushes, laptops and household essentials