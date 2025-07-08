Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Air fryer innovations are hard to find. In the end, even the best air fryers are really glorified convection ovens; there’s not that much you can do to a hot filament and a fan. However, Ninja did just that with the crispi air fryer.

This unique product shrinks the usual body of an air fryer to a small handheld that sits on top of a heatproof bowl. The idea is that you can meal prep straight into a glass bowl, perfect for slipping into your bag and taking it to work. It’s so compact that you could even take the whole air fryer to the office, though your colleagues may not appreciate you air frying salmon next to them.

Best of all, we loved it when we put it to the test. This air fryer isn’t just good in theory, but a rare appliance that can actually improve your life. It’s now £55 off for Amazon Prime Day, the lowest price it’s been since its launch earlier this year. Here’s everything you need to know.

Ninja crispi portable air fryer: Was £179.99, now £124, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery

The Ninja crispi got a rare seal of approval from our discerning senior tech critic, Alex Lee. In his full review of the Ninja crispi, Alex found that this air fryer makes great food. He could make “golden and crispy chips without needing to shake them” and “a seasoned chicken breast dish came out tender and juicy”. The other functions are mostly excellent, too. While the roast function is fine, the re-crisp mode revitalised leftover pizza, and the keep warm function is perfect for keeping roast vegetables warm while you cook.

One of the reasons this air fryer cooks so well is that it uses glass bowls. It’s a simple feature, but the glass means “you can actually watch your food as it cooks and know exactly when your chips are crisped.” It’s totally safe, too. Alex noted that “the glass containers also have heat-resistant feet, so there’s no risk of scorching your lovely countertops”. There’s another benefit to glass, too. Many air fryers use Teflon and other non-stick materials that contain PFOAs and so-called “forever chemicals,” which have been linked to cancer and other illnesses. A glass bowl like this has no PFOAs and is totally food-safe.

But the best feature is this air fryer’s convenience. Alex says: “Once your food is cooked, you simply pull off the PowerPod lid, then pop on a storage lid when you’re ready to store your food in the fridge,” which saves you from faffing around with tinfoil or air fryer liners. It’s easy to store, and unlike other air fryers, it won’t dominate your countertops.

Now £55 cheaper than its list price, this is perhaps the best air fryer deal we’ve seen for Amazon Prime Day.

