If you’re looking to clean up with vacuum cleaner deals, the good news is Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days event is still live, and there are some stellar savings up for grabs.

Now in its third year, the annual autumn sale event is the perfect warm-up to Black Friday, with discounts on the likes of Ninja, Tefal, Le Creuset and more. When it comes to vacuums, all the big hitters are included in the discounts – think Shark and Vax – as well as savings on robot vacuums from the likes of Eufy, iRobot and roborock.

The shopping excitement doesn’t end there, though, because the Prime Big Deal Days sale is also your chance to walk away with discounts on everything from home appliances, toothbrushes and beauty (CeraVe, Color Wow, Elemis and ghd included) to laptops, TVs and Apple products.

But back to vacuums – if you’re looking to bust some dust, keep reading for the best vacuum cleaner deals in this year’s Amazon Big Deal Days sale.

Best vacuum deals to shop now

Gtech multi MK2 cordless handheld vacuum cleaner: Was £169.99, now £128.99, Amazon.co.uk

Was £169.99, now £128.99, Amazon.co.uk Bosch unlimited 7 aqua vacuum and mop: Was £499.99, now £399, Amazon.co.uk

Was £499.99, now £399, Amazon.co.uk Gtech airram MK2 K9: Was £279.99, now £189.99, Amazon.co.uk

Was £279.99, now £189.99, Amazon.co.uk Shark cordless stick vacuum cleaner with anti-hair wrap: Was £279.99, now £170.05, Amazon.co.uk

Gtech multi MK2 cordless handheld vacuum cleaner: Was £169.99, now £128.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Gtech )

Compact, powerful, and dubbed the best model for cleaning up pet hair in our review, Gtech’s handheld vacuum cleaner is “a bit of a pocket rocket”, according to our writer. They noted the headlight that helps you see what you’re doing, and the powerhead for cleaning the stairs, sofas and car floors. Plus, this model comes with a crevice tool to clean those hard-to-reach spots.

Samsung jet 85 pet 210W cordless stick vacuum cleaner: Was £529.99, now £310, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

There’s a huge 42 per cent saving on this brilliant Samsung jet 85 cordless vacuum. It’s a powerful device that will make quick work of cleaning your home, and its sleek design makes it easy to store. It also comes with a pet tool, which is said to have powerful suction and a unique brush design, to enable you to remove stubborn pet hair from furniture and carpets.

Bosch unlimited 7 aqua vacuum and mop: Was £499.99, now £399, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Bosch )

A mop and a vacuum cleaner in one, this multi-purpose cleaning tool from Bosch was recommended by our reviewer as a cleaning solution for those with hardwood flooring. Delivering powerful suction, the vacuum cleaner features three power modes and a range of attachments including a short crevice nozzle to reach difficult-to-reach areas. And, invest in the appliance now and you can secure a very impressive £100 saving.

Shark cordless stick vacuum cleaner with anti-hair wrap: Was £279.99, now £170.05, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Shark )

A 39 per cent discount on this cordless Shark vacuum saves you more than £100. When testing it, our writer found it was a “well-designed machine with a spacious bin capacity, great charge and the welcome addition of a light of the head, which helps no end with really thoroughly cleaning your home”.

Shark lift-away upright vacuum cleaner with true pet VV602UKT: Was £299.99, now £215, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Shark )

While Shark’s vacuum models don’t come cheap, this corded model comes tried and tested by us, and right now it’s more than £80 off at Amazon. An excellent choice if you have pets, thanks to the brand’s anti-hair-wrap technology that removes hair from the brush roll, it also comes with a crevice tool for hard-to-reach areas, and LED lights for illuminating hidden dust.

Vax blade 4 cordless vacuum cleaner: Was £179.99, now £129.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

This vacuum cleaner means business when it comes to battery power. It impressed our reviewer with its 45 minutes of non-stop cleaning – and, they didn’t notice a dip in cleaning performance throughout that three-quarters of an hour. It features “extremely bright” LED headlights which illuminate dust, and an antimicrobial treatment on the brush bar to prevent bacteria and fungi growth. There’s nearly 30 per cent off the price in the sale, so now’s the time to invest.

Samsung jet 75E pet 200W cordless stick vacuum cleaner with pet tool: Was £449.99 now £236, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Samsung )

Another top pick for pet owners. Samsung’s jet 75E pet vacuum cleaner comes tried and tested by the team and it’s reduced in the sale. “This vacuum is great for getting stubborn hairs and dirt out of carpets, as well as lifting them from other types of flooring,” said our reviewer, and right now you can bag the model for yourself with a serious discount of £200. It has a battery life of up to 60 minutes on low suction, is really light, and comes with a pet tool that “does a great job of picking up those thin pet hairs that are often missed”, our tester said.

Gtech airram MK2 K9: Was £279.99, now £189.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Our reviewer was impressed with the standard to which Gtech’s AirRAM MK2 cleaned their carpets and hardwood flooring. The bin was easy to empty, and they noted how the vacuum cleaner stayed upright, which made it easy to store. “We loved the little extras, such as the LED lights along the front, which helped us see the dust and dirt we had previously missed, and also just how easy it was to empty the bin and reattach it,” they praised. So, bag this £90 discount while you can.

Eufy HomeVac H11 handheld vacuum cleaner: Was £49.99, now £29.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Amazon just made our best budget handheld vacuum even better value by reducing its price by a whopping 40 per cent. Our tester called this vacuum “one of the best-looking handheld vacs we’ve tested”. Despite its lightweight size, it “is seriously powerful, making quick crumb clean-ups in the kitchen and sweeps of the car a doddle”.

Shark stratos cordless stick vacuum cleaner: Was £429.99, now £249.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

This Shark vacuum is a powerhouse of a machine. It’s a favourite of the IndyBest team too, with our expert finding it made keeping their house clean a far less demanding task. “It works a dream on hard floors, just as well as it does on carpet,” she writes. “As the suction power is strong and it’s lightweight, I can whizz around with it quickly, and I love that the LED lights allow me to check that I’ve cleaned absolutely everything up.”

What is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days?

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale is a two-day event that provides Amazon Prime members early access to deals ahead of the festive season (think of it as a warm-up to the Amazon Black Friday sale). Held in October, the annual sale deals across top brands, from Apple to Elemis, as well as offers on the retailer’s bestselling own tech, including Kindles and Echo dot smart speakers.

When is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days?

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale is officially underway, having kicked off on Tuesday 8 October 2024. It will run through to 11.59pm on Wednesday 9 October, meaning there’s still time to shop the Big Deal Days sale.

