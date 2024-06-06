Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Keeping a home running smoothly is no mean feat. It can often feel as though we have hundreds of chores and jobs to worry about, nevermind how much it is costing us on top of it all. But, that’s where Amazon’s sale event of the summer comes in.

A one-stop shop for much more than audiobooks, air fryers and vacuums, Amazon is also a great place to stock up on your most necessary household essentials. From dishwasher tablets to shampoo, the online giant has it all and even sells handy bundles of cleaning products that often come with enticing discounts.

Speaking of which, we have a sneaky suspicion that Amazon Prime Day might just be around the corner, promising massive discounts on everything a savvy shopper could ever need. Whether your family TV is in need of an update or you’re looking for some chic new garden furniture to enjoy in these warmer months, Prime Day is the way to save.

So keep reading to find out more about the sale event of the season, plus some tips on how you can save big on your household essentials, and some handy deals you can shop for right now.

When will Prime Day household essentials deals start?

While Amazon has once again given the go-ahead for Prime Day to take place this year, it has yet to confirm the specific date. Never fear though, as thanks to our internet sleuthing we have a pretty good guess.

In recent years the sale has always taken place in July, excluding the years impacted by the pandemic, during which they happened in the less sunny month of October. So we feel pretty safe in assuming July will be the month to watch out for. If we had to guess based on previous Prime Day sales, the two-day event will likely start on either Tuesday 9 July or the following week on Tuesday 16 July.

Best early Prime Day household essentials deals

Finish ultimate plus infinity shine dishwasher tablets bulk: Was £41, now £19.50, Amazon.co.uk

Dishwasher tablets are a staple in the under-the-sink cupboard but they can be costly. Thanks to this Amazon discount though, you can be sure to never run out again as there’s currently more than 50 per cent off this huge bag of over 100 tablets from Finish. The brand’s ultimate plus infinite shine is its most intensive clean and shine product to date.

Scrub Daddy colors, sponge scrubber multipack: Was £10.47, now £7.49, Amazon.co.uk

Granted, we know cleaning is not the most fun job. But we have to admit when smiley faces and big discounts are involved the necessary task becomes just that bit more enjoyable. Famous Shark Tank (the American version of Dragon’s Den) success story, Scrub Daddy’s sponges are revolutionary in their grime-busting capabilities. Their ergonomic design allows you to reach the tightest of spots and they also resist odours, and are dishwasher safe. Snap up this adorable bundle of three with almost 30 per cent off.

Oral-B 3D white clinical whitening restore diamond clean toothpaste: Was £15.99, now £8.16, Amazon.co.uk

Toothpaste is about as essential as it gets, we dread to think where we would be without it. And if we can get one that has a few extra teeth-benefiting properties in it, plus a generous discount, it's sure to make us smile. This whitening toothpaste from Oral B is just that and more. Featuring in our round-up of the best toothpastes, our tester said it was the best one for clean-feeling teeth. “Our teeth not only looked cleaner, but felt cleaner too, and we suspect this is down to Oral-B’s four-pronged approach – the brand claims this toothpaste doesn’t just loosen, lift and lighten stains, but polishes and protects teeth, too,” they wrote. And now it’s got almost 50 per cent off.

Molton Brown fiery pink pepper fine liquid handwash: Was £28, now £22.70, Amazon.co.uk

Handwashing is a must, so why not treat your hands to something a little luxe, like this pink pepper wash from Molton Brown. In our roundup of the best handwashes, our tester gave this bottle of Molton brown goodness a generous four stars. They said: “Its fiery pink pepper scent has been a favourite of ours for more than a decade. It’s invigorating, sultry and lightly spicy, with pink pepper and citrus at the top and patchouli and cedarwood at the base.”

Do you have to be a Prime member to access Prime Day deals?

To put it bluntly, yes, you will need to have an active Prime membership to be able to delight in the joys of Prime Day. But we highly recommend you sign up. Alongside the sale, you’ll get year-round unlimited free next day delivery, as well as access to the award-winning Prime Video and Amazon Music streaming services.

A Prime membership costs only £8.99 per month, or £95 if you prefer to pay for the year upfront. If you’re an Amazon Prime newbie be sure to get your 30-day free trial, which will give you total access to all the membership benefits and Prime Day goodies totally free of charge.

