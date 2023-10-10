Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Yes, Amazon is back with yet another sale event – this time the retailer is dubbing it the Prime Big Deal Days sale (quite the mouthful), which kicked off today (10 October) and will run until 23:59 tomorrow (11 October).

Much like Prime Day, there are plenty of deals to be had across everything from home appliances (air fryers, vacuum cleaners, coffee machines and more), mattresses and beauty to tech (think discounts on laptops, TVs, headphones, Apple products and Amazon’s own devices).

However, these discounts are exclusive to Prime members. If you’ve been on the fence about signing up to Amazon Prime, you may be interested to hear you can get Deliveroo Plus for free for a whole year with your Prime membership. This means free delivery on all your orders over £25. If you’re keen to sign up, keep reading for everything you need to know.

How to sign up for Amazon Prime membership

Signing up for an Amazon Prime membership couldn’t be easier. You can currently get a 30-day subscription for free, which is a great option if you’re looking to just benefit from the Prime Day discounts. After the 30-day trial is up, it’ll cost £8.99 per month, which will give you access to Prime Video, Prime Music and free next-day delivery.

How to get Deliveroo Plus for free

Thanks to Amazon, if you have a Prime membership or are going to sign up, you can get Deliveroo Plus for free for 12 months. This means unlimited free delivery on all your orders over £25. Claiming the offer couldn’t be easier, simply sign up or log in to your Deliveroo account, link your Amazon Prime account and you’re all done.

It’s worth knowing, you won’t be automatically renewed into a paid Deliveroo Plus subscription at the end of the offer, unless you are switching to this offer from an existing Deliveroo Plus subscription.

