It might be the most under-the-radar streaming service out there, but when everyone – and I mean everyone – is talking about season two of Severance, you probably owe it to yourself to give Apple TV Plus a go. Thankfully, the tech giant has just made that decision a whole lot easier.

Apple has just sliced the cost of an Apple TV Plus subscription to just £2.99 per month for the next three months – saving you £6 a month and £18 overall. The good news is – the offer is available to both new and returning customers. The bad news? The limited-time deal ends on 24 April.

With Seth Rogen’s satirical Hollywood comedy The Studio having just launched late last month, surrealist drama Government Cheese starring David Oyelowo, and the upcoming sci-fi series Murderbot with Alexander Skarsgård in the lead, as well as Apple TV Plus favourites like Severance, Slow Horses, Ted Lasso, Trying and Bad Sisters just waiting to be watched (or rewatched) – there’s never been a better time to subscribe.

Apple TV Plus: Was £8.99 per month, now £2.99 per month for three months, Apple.com

Since launching in 2019, Apple TV Plus has built up a strong library of original content, with something for just about everyone – from gripping dramas and sharp comedies to documentaries and kids’ shows.

Unlike its rivals, Apple TV Plus is all about originals, making it the only place to stream critically acclaimed series like Silo, For All Mankind, Shrinking and The Morning Show, as well as more niche gems like Pachinko, Calls and Dickinson.

If you’ve got Family Sharing set up, you can share your subscription with up to five other family members across different devices – a handy bonus, especially with other platforms cracking down on password sharing.

The offer ends on 24 April, so you don’t have long to secure the saving.

