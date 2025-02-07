Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Netflix has just increased the price of its most popular subscription plan by £2 in the UK, with the streaming platform’s other plans also seeing a price bump.

A standard Netflix subscription without ads now costs £12.99 per month – an increase of 18 per cent – while the rest of the plans get a £1 increase. The standard plan with ads is now £5.99 per month, while the most expensive premium plan now costs £18.99 per month.

Netflix has also increased the price of adding an extra member to your plan, from £3.99 to £4.99 (for the standard plan with ads).

The price hike applies to new and existing customers, so, subscribers will be charged at the new rate on their next billing date.

This is the third time Netflix has raised its prices since 2022, and sees most UK customers paying an extra £24 annually for the streaming service.

If that’s too steep for your tastes, you’ve a wider choice of streaming services than ever to switch to – and cancelling your Netflix subscription is easy. Keep reading to find out what your options are.

How much does a Netflix subscription cost?

Netflix offers a range of subscription tiers based on customers’ various needs. The standard tier with ads is the cheapest, but you can’t download content to watch offline. A premium tier subscription is the most expensive, and lets you stream on four devices at once, as well as upping the quality to 4K.

These are the latest tier prices, as of 7 February 2025:

Standard with ads: £5.99 per month

£5.99 per month Standard: £12.99 per month

£12.99 per month Premium: £18.99 per month

You need to pay extra if you want to share your Netflix account with friends and family who aren’t in the same household as you. Only those on the standard tier without ads and premium tiers can add an extra member, which costs £4.99 or £5.99, depending on which tier you’re on. Those on the standard tier can add one extra member, and those on the premium tier can add two.

How to cancel your Netflix subscription

If the price hike has you looking elsewhere, it’s pretty easy to cancel your membership – though, remember, simply signing out of your Netflix account or deleting the app from your phone won’t result in your membership being cancelled.

To cancel your Netflix subscription:

Log in to your Netflix account.

Tap on one of the profiles created and tap on the profile icon in the top right-hand corner.

You’ll be directed to your ‘My Account’ page, where you can see all the details relating to your Netflix account and membership.

From there, click on ‘cancel membership’ in the first section on ‘Membership and Billing’.

Netflix alternatives: Other streaming platforms to try

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime arrived in the UK back in 2007, giving Prime members access to one-day shipping perks when shopping online at the retailer, as well as streaming TV shows and films.

An Amazon Prime subscription costs £8.99 a month (or £95 for a year). However, if you only want to access Prime Video, this is priced at a discounted £5.99 a month.

Apple TV+

Launched in 2019, Apple TV+ is one of the newer streaming services on the market and hosts a number of exclusive, Emmy award-winning shows, such as Severance and Ted Lasso.

Apple TV+ is no stranger to a price hike itself but, at £8.99 a month, it’s still cheaper than some competitors. Owners of some new Apple devices can even unlock an extended free trial.

A key thing for customers to know is that Apple TV+ is not exclusive to anyone with an iPhone, Mac or iPad. Even if you have a PC, an Android device, a games console, smart TV, laptop, tablet or most smartphones, anyone can access the streaming service for a monthly fee.

Disney+

Disney+ is one of the newer streaming platforms to hit the UK but – thanks to the global media giant’s unmatched back catalogue of TV shows and movies, as well as its competitive price plan – it’s become the most popular (it probably didn’t hurt that the timing of its launch coincided with the first UK Covid-19 lockdown, either).

There’s a bunch of plans to choose from, starting at £4.99 for an ad-supported subscription and heading up to £12.99 per month (or £129.90 per year) for the premium plan. A standard plan with no ads, equivalent to Netflix’s £12.99 plan, costs £8.99 per month.

Paramount+

Paramount+ launched in the UK and Ireland on 22 June 2022 and raised its prices last November. A basic plan with ads costs £4.99 per month, while the standard plan without ads costs £7.99 per month (or £70.99 per year).

Paramount Plus includes more than 30,000 episodes and movies from channels such as CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon and Paramount Pictures.

