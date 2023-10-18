Prime Gaming free games October 2023: Ghostwire Tokyo, FC 24 Ultimate Teams pack and more
Other titles include ‘GRUNND’, ‘The Textorcist’ and ‘Monster Prom 2’
Spooky season has well and truly arrived and, to mark the occasion, Amazon is giving away seven games this October via Prime Gaming. Some of them are scary, some are cerebral, and, in the case of one of them, you’ll have a lovely old time in a dating sim, romancing supernatural beings.
Prime Gaming is a service included with every Amazon Prime subscription, much like the Prime Video streaming service. Each month on the gaming platform, Amazon drops a host of new and classic titles, which subscribed gamers can download for free. There are also in-game bonuses and loot for subscribers to pick up without charge.
This month, you can download the supernatural adventure game Ghostwire: Tokyo, which scored 8 out of 10 in our review of the game. We called it a “memorable journey that never overstays its welcome”. A horror game that isn’t too scary, it’s “firmly rooted in the action genre – it rarely deviates beyond the very occasional jump scare,” our writer said.
As well as Ghostwire, the cerebral interactive mystery game GRUNND is also free this month, plus the creepy horror game The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters (deluxe edition); the more light-hearted but very seasonal Monster Prom 2: Monster Camp, and more.
Fans of EA Sports FC 24 will also be pleased to hear the first Prime Gaming Ultimate Team pack is here and is available to download now. It includes an eight-week Haaland loan item, four untradeable gold rare players, six rare consumables and one player pick with an OVR minimum of 81 and above.
Prime Gaming free games for October 2023 in full
Free Prime Games are released periodically throughout the month, and you have a month to redeem them from the date they dropped.
5 October
- GRUNND
- Ghostwire: Tokyo
12 October
- The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters (deluxe edition)
- Monster Prom 2: Monster Camp
19 October
- The Textorcist
- Golden Light
26 October
- Super Adventure Hand
You can log in to your Amazon account via the Prime Gaming website to start claiming the games. You will need a Prime subscription to be eligible but, if you don’t have one already, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial.
First EA Sports ‘FC 24’ Prime Gaming pack
Prime members can now claim the first Prime Gaming Ultimate Team drop for FC 24. It expires on 20 November, so don’t hang about. The first pack includes:
- Four gold rare players (untradeable)
- One player pick with a minimum OVR of 81+ (untradeable)
- Six rare consumables
- One Haaland loan item (for 8 Ultimate Team matches)
Prime Gaming October 2023 in-game bonuses
As well as FC 24 content, Prime subscribers can bag themselves in-game bonuses and rewards across different titles, including Dead by Daylight, Diablo IV, Call of Duty: Warzone, Modern Warfare II and more. Here’s the full bonuses release calendar. Buckle in, it’s long.
- 2 October: Dead Island 2: From Dusk – Jacob plaid perfect skin
- 3 October: Asphalt 9: Legends – Halloween pack
- 4 October: Dead by Daylight – 400K bloodpoints
- 4 October: Fall Guys – cat bear bundle
- 4 October: League of Legends – experimentation emote
- 5 October: Teamfight Tactics – 120 treasure tokens
- 5 October: Warframe – Necramech Iridos skin
- 9 October: PUBG Mobile – lion champion
- 9 October: Time Princess – chummy affinity Pack
- 10 October: Guild Wars 2 – pirate cosmetic bundle
- 10 October: Roblox – evil clown mask
- 10 October: RuneScape – umbrand vagabond knight
- 11 October: My Pet Hooligan – skateboard skin
- 11 October: Star Trek: Timelines – premium crew package
- 12 October: Diablo IV – vermilion dark tome and vermilion bolt thrower bundle
- 12 October: PUBG: Battlegrounds – chicken dinner booster pack
- 16 October: Pokémon Go – Greavard wig partner research
- 17 October: League of Legends: Wild Rift – random champion pose chest
- 17 October: Shadow Fight 3 – one unique fighting style and one segmentary sword
- 18 October: Hearthstone – three standard card pack
- 18 October: League of Legends – prime gaming capsule
- 18 October: World of Tanks – North Pole explorer
- 19 October: Legends of Runeterra – rare prismatic chest and epic wildcard
- 19 October: Overwatch 2 – five tier skips
- 23 October: RAID: Shadow Legends – epic shadowkin champion, Burangiri
- 23 October: Time Princess – luxuriance diamond pack
- 24 October: Paladins – full moon Viktor: Viktor skin
- 24 October: SMITE – Chiron skin
- 24 October: World of Warcraft – bonuses TBA
- 26 October: Call of Duty: Mobile – bonuses TBA
- 26 October: Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare 2 – bonuses TBA
What is Prime Gaming?
Prime Gaming is a service offered by Amazon for anyone with an Amazon Prime subscription. Every month, Prime members get free games, in-game items and bonuses, as well as access to a free monthly channel subscription on Twitch, giving you access to perks from your favourite Twitch streamer.
How much is Amazon Prime in the UK?
Amazon Prime costs £8.99 per month or £95 annually. When you subscribe, you get free same-day or next-day delivery, access to Prime Video, Prime Reading, Amazon Music and even Deliveroo Plus, as well as – of course – Prime Gaming. It comes with a free 30-day trial, eligible to new members and to those who haven’t been a Prime member in the past 12 months.
