Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Spooky season has well and truly arrived and, to mark the occasion, Amazon is giving away seven games this October via Prime Gaming. Some of them are scary, some are cerebral, and, in the case of one of them, you’ll have a lovely old time in a dating sim, romancing supernatural beings.

Prime Gaming is a service included with every Amazon Prime subscription, much like the Prime Video streaming service. Each month on the gaming platform, Amazon drops a host of new and classic titles, which subscribed gamers can download for free. There are also in-game bonuses and loot for subscribers to pick up without charge.

This month, you can download the supernatural adventure game Ghostwire: Tokyo, which scored 8 out of 10 in our review of the game. We called it a “memorable journey that never overstays its welcome”. A horror game that isn’t too scary, it’s “firmly rooted in the action genre – it rarely deviates beyond the very occasional jump scare,” our writer said.

As well as Ghostwire, the cerebral interactive mystery game GRUNND is also free this month, plus the creepy horror game The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters (deluxe edition); the more light-hearted but very seasonal Monster Prom 2: Monster Camp, and more.

Fans of EA Sports FC 24 will also be pleased to hear the first Prime Gaming Ultimate Team pack is here and is available to download now. It includes an eight-week Haaland loan item, four untradeable gold rare players, six rare consumables and one player pick with an OVR minimum of 81 and above.

Prime Gaming free games for October 2023 in full

Free Prime Games are released periodically throughout the month, and you have a month to redeem them from the date they dropped.

5 October

GRUNND

Ghostwire: Tokyo

12 October

The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters (deluxe edition)

Monster Prom 2: Monster Camp

19 October

The Textorcist

Golden Light

26 October

Super Adventure Hand

You can log in to your Amazon account via the Prime Gaming website to start claiming the games. You will need a Prime subscription to be eligible but, if you don’t have one already, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial.

Download free games on Prime Gaming now

First EA Sports ‘FC 24’ Prime Gaming pack

(Amazon)

Prime members can now claim the first Prime Gaming Ultimate Team drop for FC 24. It expires on 20 November, so don’t hang about. The first pack includes:

Four gold rare players (untradeable)

One player pick with a minimum OVR of 81+ (untradeable)

Six rare consumables

One Haaland loan item (for 8 Ultimate Team matches)

Prime Gaming October 2023 in-game bonuses

As well as FC 24 content, Prime subscribers can bag themselves in-game bonuses and rewards across different titles, including Dead by Daylight, Diablo IV, Call of Duty: Warzone, Modern Warfare II and more. Here’s the full bonuses release calendar. Buckle in, it’s long.

2 October: Dead Island 2: From Dusk – Jacob plaid perfect skin

Dead Island 2: From Dusk – Jacob plaid perfect skin 3 October: Asphalt 9: Legends – Halloween pack

Asphalt 9: Legends – Halloween pack 4 October: Dead by Daylight – 400K bloodpoints

Dead by Daylight – 400K bloodpoints 4 October: Fall Guys – cat bear bundle

Fall Guys – cat bear bundle 4 October: League of Legends – experimentation emote

League of Legends – experimentation emote 5 October: Teamfight Tactics – 120 treasure tokens

Teamfight Tactics – 120 treasure tokens 5 October: Warframe – Necramech Iridos skin

Warframe – Necramech Iridos skin 9 October: PUBG Mobile – lion champion

PUBG Mobile – lion champion 9 October: Time Princess – chummy affinity Pack

Time Princess – chummy affinity Pack 10 October: Guild Wars 2 – pirate cosmetic bundle

Guild Wars 2 – pirate cosmetic bundle 10 October: Roblox – evil clown mask

Roblox – evil clown mask 10 October: RuneScape – umbrand vagabond knight

RuneScape – umbrand vagabond knight 11 October: My Pet Hooligan – skateboard skin

My Pet Hooligan – skateboard skin 11 October: Star Trek: Timelines – premium crew package

Star Trek: Timelines – premium crew package 12 October: Diablo IV – vermilion dark tome and vermilion bolt thrower bundle

Diablo IV – vermilion dark tome and vermilion bolt thrower bundle 12 October: PUBG: Battlegrounds – chicken dinner booster pack

PUBG: Battlegrounds – chicken dinner booster pack 16 October: Pokémon Go – Greavard wig partner research

Pokémon Go – Greavard wig partner research 17 October: League of Legends: Wild Rift – random champion pose chest

League of Legends: Wild Rift – random champion pose chest 17 October: Shadow Fight 3 – one unique fighting style and one segmentary sword

Shadow Fight 3 – one unique fighting style and one segmentary sword 18 October: Hearthstone – three standard card pack

Hearthstone – three standard card pack 18 October: League of Legends – prime gaming capsule

League of Legends – prime gaming capsule 18 October: World of Tanks – North Pole explorer

World of Tanks – North Pole explorer 19 October: Legends of Runeterra – rare prismatic chest and epic wildcard

Legends of Runeterra – rare prismatic chest and epic wildcard 19 October: Overwatch 2 – five tier skips

Overwatch 2 – five tier skips 23 October: RAID: Shadow Legends – epic shadowkin champion, Burangiri

RAID: Shadow Legends – epic shadowkin champion, Burangiri 23 October: Time Princess – luxuriance diamond pack

Time Princess – luxuriance diamond pack 24 October: Paladins – full moon Viktor: Viktor skin

Paladins – full moon Viktor: Viktor skin 24 October: SMITE – Chiron skin

SMITE – Chiron skin 24 October: World of Warcraft – bonuses TBA

World of Warcraft – bonuses TBA 26 October: Call of Duty: Mobile – bonuses TBA

Call of Duty: Mobile – bonuses TBA 26 October: Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare 2 – bonuses TBA

What is Prime Gaming?

Prime Gaming is a service offered by Amazon for anyone with an Amazon Prime subscription. Every month, Prime members get free games, in-game items and bonuses, as well as access to a free monthly channel subscription on Twitch, giving you access to perks from your favourite Twitch streamer.

How much is Amazon Prime in the UK?

Amazon Prime costs £8.99 per month or £95 annually. When you subscribe, you get free same-day or next-day delivery, access to Prime Video, Prime Reading, Amazon Music and even Deliveroo Plus, as well as – of course – Prime Gaming. It comes with a free 30-day trial, eligible to new members and to those who haven’t been a Prime member in the past 12 months.

Sign up for a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on TVs and other tech offers, try the links below:

Subscribe to Amazon Prime for even less with Amazon Prime Student