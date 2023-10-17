Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Whether you’re a bright-eyed fresher just starting university, a third-year student deep into dissertation research, or someone embarking on their Master’s degree, being a student has its perks. Chief among them is Amazon’s cheaper, students-only subscription to Amazon Prime.

Called Amazon Prime Student, you get all the benefits of a full-fat Amazon Prime subscription, but pay half the price. That means you get same-day and next-day delivery on millions of products, as well as full access to Prime Video, Amazon Music Prime, Prime Gaming, free eBooks on Prime Reading, unlimited photo storage on Amazon Photos and a year-long subscription to Deliveroo Plus. Phew.

But that’s not all, because Amazon Prime Student members also get exclusive deals not available to regular Amazon Prime members, such as an extra 10 per cent off in Amazon Fresh stores and on selected clothes, shoes and accessories, 15 per cent off National Express coach tickets and more.

Below, we’ve outlined everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Student, including how you can sign up, who’s eligible, how much it costs and what exclusive Amazon Student discounts are available now.

How much does Amazon Prime Student cost?

Amazon Prime Student costs £4.49 per month, which is half the price of a normal Amazon Prime subscription. While Amazon typically only gives you a month-long trial period, Prime Students get six months of Amazon Prime for free before having to pay the discounted rate.

How to get Amazon Prime Student

To get Amazon Prime Student, you need to, well, be a student. Anyone who is enrolled onto a university course is eligible. That includes full-time, part-time, distance learning and mature students with an ac.uk email address.

To sign up to Amazon Prime Student and get a free six-month trial of Prime, just head over to the Amazon Prime Student landing page and register. You’ll just need your ac.uk email address, which doesn’t need to be linked to your account, as well as your billing details.

Once your free six months are up, you’ll be automatically transferred over to the half-price Prime Student plan. You can take advantage of the £4.49 membership for four years, or until you graduate – whichever comes first.

Does Amazon have student discount offers?

Amazon has deals exclusive to students on its website, as well as partnerships with brands such as National Express (translation: cheap coach tickets). All of the Prime Student deals are listed on Amazon’s website, but we’ve outlined some of the best ones this month below.

Can you change your Amazon Prime account to a Prime Student account?

You sure can. Once you sign up for Amazon Prime Student and your membership is activated, you’ll receive a refund for the remaining months of your current Amazon Prime membership. You won’t need to cancel your current Prime subscription, it should all be done automatically.

