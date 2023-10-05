Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Amid the constant barrage of content on Amazon Prime Video, it’s often hard to know where to start. That’s where we come in. To make life easier, every week, we’re curating a list of the best new shows and films streaming on the platform, so you know which of the glut you can skip and which you’ll (most likely) enjoy.

October is already shaping up to be a big month for the streaming service. Beloved Amazon Original shows are returning to the platform for subsequent seasons, and the streamer is embracing spooky season with a raft of scary films and shows for Halloween.

New to the streaming service this week is The Boys spin-off Gen V, which takes place in the same depraved universe as its forebear. Situated in Godolkin University, a school for young “supes”, the show is just as gory and obscene as The Boys.

For your fix of scares, airing this week, you have Totally Killer, a horror comedy starring Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’s Kiernan Shipka, while the bizarre docuseries Desperately Seeking Soulmate: Escaping Twin Flames Universe will leave you in shock.

Later this month, Prime Video will also drop the third season of sci-fi comedy Upload. Meanwhile, if you’re looking for your next binge-worthy show or film to gush over, these are the ones you should have on your radar this week.

Best new shows and films on Prime Video this week

‘Gen V’

Release date: 28 September 2023

Set in the world of The Boys (aka, the violent, gritty superhero show for people who hate superheroes), Gen V follows young “supes” through their university years, training to become the next Homelander. Taking place between the end of season three of The Boys and the upcoming fourth season, we see the supes learn they were given their powers, rather than being born with them. Events revolve around Marie Moreau, who, in the opening few moments, faces a similarly shocking tragedy as Hughie from The Boys. As with its parent show, expect lots of violence, sex and drugs. But it’s also college, so expect double the amount.

Though you won’t need to have seen any of The Boys to watch or understand Gen V, it’s more enjoyable if you have. The first three episodes of Gen V started streaming on 28 September, with subsequent episodes airing right through October and into November.

‘After Everything’

Release date: 3 October 2023

The fifth and final After film is finally streaming here in the UK. Exclusively available on Amazon Prime Video, After Everything is the only film in the franchise not to have source material to follow, so there are a lot of surprises for fans who didn’t get to watch the film on the big screen. Picking up where the fourth film ended, After Everything follows Hardin (Hero Fiennes Tiffin) as he struggles with writer’s block and moving on after his split with Tessa (Josephine Langford). Resolute in his quest to win her back, Hardin books a ticket to Lisbon, Portugal, where he hopes to reconnect.

‘Totally Killer’

Release date: 6 October 2023

Amazon’s ready to get you in the mood for spooky season with the horror comedy film Totally Killer, starring Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’s Kiernan Shipka, who knows all about starring in campy horror shows. It’s a spoof on teen-slashers that takes place 35 years after the murder of three teenagers. The so-called “Sweet Sixteen Killer” returns on Halloween night to kill Shipka’s character Jamie, but on the run after coming face to face with the murderer, she accidentally travels back to 1987 (when the murders first took place) to take down the killer with her then-teenage mum. Will she succeed or get stuck in the past?

‘Desperately Seeking Soulmate: Escaping Twin Flames Universe’

Release date: 6 October 2023

This docuseries about the Twin Flames Universe is wild. If you’ve not heard of Twin Flames before, it’s a “spiritual community” (read: internet cult) that vows to match you with your perfect soulmate. Sounds great, right? Desperately Seeking Soulmate sees journalist Alice Hines follow community members (who pay thousands of dollars for the promise of finding their ultimate lover) and their obsession with founders Jeff and Shaleia Divine. Featuring real-life testimony from former Twin Flames Universe members, as well as relatives of members still involved, this docuseries recounts the Twin Flames Universe’s story from the very beginning.

