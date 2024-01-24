Oscar nominations 2024: The full list of nominated movies, actors and directors
All the movies, actors and directors in contention for trophies
Awards season has reached its peak with the announcement of this years Oscars 2024 nominations.
The latest round of movies, actors and directors in contention for trophies have been named, with Oppenheimer, Poor Things and Barbie leading the tally.
As ever, though, there are the usual snubs that have led to outrage among film fans. Concerns initially caused by the unveiling of the Bafta nominations earlier this month were realised as Barbie director Greta Gerwig, Andrew Scott (All of Us Strangers) and Charles Melton (May December) were all left out.
The nominations are being announced by Atlanta and Joker actor Zazie Beetz alongside Jack Quaid, who appeared in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer – and are all listed on our live blog here, as well as below.
Best Picture
American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest
Best Actress in a Leading Role
Annette Bening – Nyad
Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan – Maestro
Emma Stone – Poor Things
Best Actor in a Leading Role
Bradley Cooper – Maestro
Colman Domingo – Rustin
Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers
Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Sterling K Brown – American Fiction
Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr – Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling – Barbie
Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple
America Ferrera – Barbie
Jodie Foster – Nyad
Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers
Best Director
Justine Triet – Anatomy of a Fall
Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon
Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer
Yorgos Lanthimos – Poor Things
Jonathan Glazer – The Zone of Interest
Best Writing (Original Screenplay)
Anatomy of a Fall – Justine Triet, Arthur Harari
The Holdovers – David Hemingson
Maestro – Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer
May December – Samy Burch
Past Lives – Celine Song
Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
American Fiction – Cord Jefferson
Barbie – Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach
Oppenheimer – Christopher Nolan
Poor Things – Tony McNamara
The Zone of Interest – Jonathan Glazer
Best International Feature Film
Io Capitano
Perfect Days
The Teachers' Lounge
The Zone of Interest
Best Animated Feature Film
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Best Documentary Feature
Bobi Wine: The People’s President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
20 Days in Mariupol
Best Film Editing
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Best Cinematography
El Conde
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Best Music (Original Score)
American Fiction
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Best Music (Original Song)
“The Fire Inside” – Flamin’ Hot
“I’m Just Ken” – Barbie (Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt)
“It Never Went Away” – American Symphony
Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People) – Killers of the Flower Moon
“What Was I Made For?” – Barbie (Billie Eilish O’Connell, Finneas O’Connell)
Best Sound
Maestro
Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest
Best Visual Effects
The Creator
Godzilla Minus One
Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning
Best Production Design
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Best Costume Design
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Society of the Snow
Best Animated Short Film
Letter to a Pig
Ninety-Five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
War is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko
Best Live Action Short Film
The After
Invincible
Night of Fortune
Red, White and Blue
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
Documentary Short Film
The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Island in Between
The Last Repair Shop
Nai Nai and Wai Po
In the UK, viewers will be able to follow the 96th Academy Awards live on ITV, from around 11pm, on Sunday 10 March.
This article was amended on the day of publication. It initially listed Alexander Payne as having written the screenplay for The Holdovers, but that was incorrect – it was written by David Hemingson.
