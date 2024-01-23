Oscar nominations 2024 – live: Who will be named? Hollywood prepares for awards announcement
All the movies, actors and directors in contention – as they’re revealed
The Oscars 2024 nominations are on the cusp of being announced in Hollywood.
On Tuesday (23 January), the latest round of nominations will be revealed during a live stream hosted by Zazie Beetz (Atlanta, Joker) and Jack Quaid (The Boys, Oppenheimer) in Los Angeles.
The movies, actors, directors and writers in contention will be named from 1.30pm GMT – that’s 8.30am EST – one week after the Bafta nods were announced in the UK.
Films expected to be in contention for awards include Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, which swept the board at both the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards earlier this month, as well as its blockbuster rival Barbie, directed by Greta Gerwig, Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon and Poor Things, starring Emma Stone.
This year’s Oscars ceremony will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, and will take place on 10 March. They will be streamed live in the UK on ITV.
Find all the live updates from the run-up to the announcement below
Best Supporting Actress
Let’s run through our predictions for certain categories, starting with Best Supporting Actress.
We should immediately say that this is very much Da’Vine Joy Randolph’s to lose. The actor, so great in Alexander Payne’s The Holdovers, has been taking home trophies all awards season long, and this won’t change at this year’s Oscars. But who will she be competing against?
These are the nominee contenders:
Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple
Jodie Foster – Nyad
Sandra Hüller – The Zone of Interest
Julianne Moore – May December
Rosamund Pike – Saltburn
Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers
The Holdovers is a warm, sentimental comedy made for life’s curmudgeons – review
Alexander Payne’s wistful Christmas tale revolves around a trio of lost souls who find one another over the festive break, and is bolstered by phenomenal performances from Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Dominic Sessa
Do the Golden Globes, Baftas and other major film awards predict the Oscars?
Fortunately for both Gladstone and Gerwig, though, the Golden Globes – typically held in January ahead of the Academy Awards – has been a major predictor for the Oscars winners and nominees.
So take a look at the 2024 Golden Globes winners and nominees – they might inform the forthcoming Oscars nominees and ultimate winners.
Read more:
Golden Globes 2024 winners: The full list
The victorious movies and TV shows have been announced
First up, let’s address the elephant in the room: the Bafta nominations last week have led to some concerns over two egregious snubs: Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon) in the Best Actress category and Greta Gerwig (Barbie) in the Best Director category.
My prediction is the Academy will recognise both – but if it doesn’t, expect shockwaves and a load of criticism.
Bafta’s 2024 nominations list was full of snubs that make no sense
The newly announced nominees for this year’s Baftas include a handful of commendable surprises, writes Louis Chilton – but also some egregious omissions
When are the nominations?
So, to flag: the Oscar nominations are being announced TODAY at 1.30pm GMT. There’ll be a live stream at the top of this article for you to watch along, and we’ll be posting them here in full.
This morning, we’ll be running through contenders and possible snubs.
Snubs, omissions, and a secret publicity race: The thorny diplomacy of the Oscars in memoriam segment
The in memoriam tribute is not only the most melancholy part of any Oscars ceremony – it is by far the thorniest to produce. The segment, instituted in 2014, serves a noble cause: to honour members of the film industry who have died in the year preceding the event, serving as a reminder of their contributions to the arts. But when the in memoriam sequence makes headlines, it tends to be for all the wrong reasons.
Here, Clémence Michallon takes a closer look at a segment that tends to make headlines for the wrong reasons:
The thorny diplomacy of the Oscars in memoriam segment
The in memoriam tribute serves a worthy cause, but the scrutiny is real, and errors don’t go unnoticed. Clémence Michallon takes a closer look at a segment that tends to make headlines for the wrong reasons
The 10 best ‘loser’ reactions from actors at the Oscars
It’s as true of the Oscars as it is any other awards show: Winners leave happy, and losers go home empty-handed.
So while actors are often skilled at disguising their disappointment – this is show business, after all – sometimes they let their real feelings slip through.
Here’s a round-up of the best and funniest reactions to realising someone else just won in your category:
The 10 best ‘loser’ reactions from actors at the Oscars
From Sally Kirkland’s facial gymnastics to a stone-faced Bill Murray
Why are the Oscars called the Oscars?
Officially they’re the Academy Awards, but almost everybody knows them better as the Oscars.
Exactly where the beloved nickname first came from is open to debate. The Independent’s Annabel Nugent investigates:
Where the Oscars gets its beloved nickname from
One theory suggests Bette Davis and her husband’s bottom might have something to do with the affable nickname but the origin story remains up for grabs. Annabel Nugent looks at the potential backstories behind who exactly christened the golden statuette
The 5 worst and 5 best Oscars hosts of all time
Jimmy Kimmel is widely seen in Hollywood as the safest pair of hands around, but as we’ve seen in recent weeks hosting a live awards show is trickier than it looks.
Over the years, from Jon Stewart to Seth MacFarlane, the quality of Oscars hosts has fluctuated immensely.
Here, Louis Chilton looks back at the best and worst to ever do it:
The 5 best and 5 worst Oscars hosts of all time
From Jon Stewart to Seth MacFarlane, the quality of Oscars hosts has fluctuated immensely
The actors who have won the most Oscars
For most actors, winning an Oscar is seen as the absolute pinnacle of a Hollywood career. For a select group of performers, though, one simply isn’t enough.
There have been 44 different actors to have won multiple awards, the first coming in 1937 when Luise Rainer became the original two-time Oscar darling.
Read more:
From Anthony Hopkins to Meryl Streep
12 of the shortest Oscars speeches ever delivered, from Joe Pesci to Rita Moreno
In a missive sent around to 2022’s Oscar nominees, stars were told to “read the room” when delivering speeches at the Academy Awards this month. Translation: Get off the stage before the orchestra is forced to awkwardly play you out.
In 1943, Greer Garson set a Guinness World Record for Longest Oscars Acceptance Speech, with her address upon accepting her Best Actress award for Mrs Miniver clocking in at five and a half minutes.
From Joe Pesci to Patty Duke, these actors and their speeches (some consisting of five words or less) definitely left us wanting more. This year’s nominees, take note.
Read more:
Brevity is not always a winning actor’s strong suit
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies