Liveupdated1706001037

Oscar nominations 2024 – live: Who will be named? Hollywood prepares for awards announcement

All the movies, actors and directors in contention – as they’re revealed

Jacob Stolworthy,Inga Parkel,Kevin E G Perry
Tuesday 23 January 2024 09:10
Oppenheimer trailer

The Oscars 2024 nominations are on the cusp of being announced in Hollywood.

On Tuesday (23 January), the latest round of nominations will be revealed during a live stream hosted by Zazie Beetz (Atlanta, Joker) and Jack Quaid (The Boys, Oppenheimer) in Los Angeles.

The movies, actors, directors and writers in contention will be named from 1.30pm GMT – that’s 8.30am EST – one week after the Bafta nods were announced in the UK.

Films expected to be in contention for awards include Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, which swept the board at both the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards earlier this month, as well as its blockbuster rival Barbie, directed by Greta Gerwig, Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon and Poor Things, starring Emma Stone.

This year’s Oscars ceremony will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, and will take place on 10 March. They will be streamed live in the UK on ITV.

Find all the live updates from the run-up to the announcement below

1706001037

Best Supporting Actress

Let’s run through our predictions for certain categories, starting with Best Supporting Actress.

We should immediately say that this is very much Da’Vine Joy Randolph’s to lose. The actor, so great in Alexander Payne’s The Holdovers, has been taking home trophies all awards season long, and this won’t change at this year’s Oscars. But who will she be competing against?

These are the nominee contenders:

Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple

Jodie Foster – Nyad

Sandra Hüller – The Zone of Interest

Julianne Moore – May December

Rosamund Pike – Saltburn

Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers

The Holdovers is a warm, sentimental comedy made for life’s curmudgeons – review

Alexander Payne’s wistful Christmas tale revolves around a trio of lost souls who find one another over the festive break, and is bolstered by phenomenal performances from Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Dominic Sessa

Jacob Stolworthy23 January 2024 09:10
1705999237

Do the Golden Globes, Baftas and other major film awards predict the Oscars?

Fortunately for both Gladstone and Gerwig, though, the Golden Globes – typically held in January ahead of the Academy Awards – has been a major predictor for the Oscars winners and nominees.

So take a look at the 2024 Golden Globes winners and nominees – they might inform the forthcoming Oscars nominees and ultimate winners.

Read more:

Golden Globes 2024 winners: The full list

The victorious movies and TV shows have been announced

Jacob Stolworthy23 January 2024 08:40
1705998037

First up, let’s address the elephant in the room: the Bafta nominations last week have led to some concerns over two egregious snubs: Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon) in the Best Actress category and Greta Gerwig (Barbie) in the Best Director category.

My prediction is the Academy will recognise both – but if it doesn’t, expect shockwaves and a load of criticism.

Bafta’s 2024 nominations list was full of snubs that make no sense

The newly announced nominees for this year’s Baftas include a handful of commendable surprises, writes Louis Chilton – but also some egregious omissions

Jacob Stolworthy23 January 2024 08:20
1705996237

When are the nominations?

So, to flag: the Oscar nominations are being announced TODAY at 1.30pm GMT. There’ll be a live stream at the top of this article for you to watch along, and we’ll be posting them here in full.

This morning, we’ll be running through contenders and possible snubs.

Jacob Stolworthy23 January 2024 07:50
1705993239

Snubs, omissions, and a secret publicity race: The thorny diplomacy of the Oscars in memoriam segment

The in memoriam tribute is not only the most melancholy part of any Oscars ceremony – it is by far the thorniest to produce. The segment, instituted in 2014, serves a noble cause: to honour members of the film industry who have died in the year preceding the event, serving as a reminder of their contributions to the arts. But when the in memoriam sequence makes headlines, it tends to be for all the wrong reasons.

Here, Clémence Michallon takes a closer look at a segment that tends to make headlines for the wrong reasons:

The thorny diplomacy of the Oscars in memoriam segment

The in memoriam tribute serves a worthy cause, but the scrutiny is real, and errors don’t go unnoticed. Clémence Michallon takes a closer look at a segment that tends to make headlines for the wrong reasons

Kevin Perry23 January 2024 07:00
1705989606

The 10 best ‘loser’ reactions from actors at the Oscars

It’s as true of the Oscars as it is any other awards show: Winners leave happy, and losers go home empty-handed.

So while actors are often skilled at disguising their disappointment – this is show business, after all – sometimes they let their real feelings slip through.

Here’s a round-up of the best and funniest reactions to realising someone else just won in your category:

The 10 best ‘loser’ reactions from actors at the Oscars

From Sally Kirkland’s facial gymnastics to a stone-faced Bill Murray

Kevin Perry23 January 2024 06:00
1705986006

Why are the Oscars called the Oscars?

Officially they’re the Academy Awards, but almost everybody knows them better as the Oscars.

Exactly where the beloved nickname first came from is open to debate. The Independent’s Annabel Nugent investigates:

Where the Oscars gets its beloved nickname from

One theory suggests Bette Davis and her husband’s bottom might have something to do with the affable nickname but the origin story remains up for grabs. Annabel Nugent looks at the potential backstories behind who exactly christened the golden statuette

Kevin Perry23 January 2024 05:00
1705982406

The 5 worst and 5 best Oscars hosts of all time

Jimmy Kimmel is widely seen in Hollywood as the safest pair of hands around, but as we’ve seen in recent weeks hosting a live awards show is trickier than it looks.

Over the years, from Jon Stewart to Seth MacFarlane, the quality of Oscars hosts has fluctuated immensely.

Here, Louis Chilton looks back at the best and worst to ever do it:

The 5 best and 5 worst Oscars hosts of all time

From Jon Stewart to Seth MacFarlane, the quality of Oscars hosts has fluctuated immensely

Kevin Perry23 January 2024 04:00
1705978809

The actors who have won the most Oscars

For most actors, winning an Oscar is seen as the absolute pinnacle of a Hollywood career. For a select group of performers, though, one simply isn’t enough.

There have been 44 different actors to have won multiple awards, the first coming in 1937 when Luise Rainer became the original two-time Oscar darling.

Read more:

Meryl Streep

(AFP via Getty Images)

The actors who have won the most Oscars

From Anthony Hopkins to Meryl Streep

Kevin Perry23 January 2024 03:00
1705975231

12 of the shortest Oscars speeches ever delivered, from Joe Pesci to Rita Moreno

In a missive sent around to 2022’s Oscar nominees, stars were told to “read the room” when delivering speeches at the Academy Awards this month. Translation: Get off the stage before the orchestra is forced to awkwardly play you out.

In 1943, Greer Garson set a Guinness World Record for Longest Oscars Acceptance Speech, with her address upon accepting her Best Actress award for Mrs Miniver clocking in at five and a half minutes.

From Joe Pesci to Patty Duke, these actors and their speeches (some consisting of five words or less) definitely left us wanting more. This year’s nominees, take note.

Read more:

(Getty Images for Ovation TV)

‘Thank you’: 12 of the shortest Oscars speeches ever delivered, from Joe Pesci to Rita Moreno

Brevity is not always a winning actor’s strong suit

Inga Parkel23 January 2024 02:00

