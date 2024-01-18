Baftas 2024: The full list of Bafta nominations – updating live
‘Oppenheimer’, ‘Barbie’ and ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ are expected to battle it out for top prize
The Bafta nominations for 2024 are on the cusp of being announced.
On Thursday (18 January), the nominated films, actors, directors and writers will be revealed by former EE Rising Star nominees Naomi Ackie and Kingsley Ben-Adir during a live press conference at 12pm.
This year’s Baftas, which are taking place in the UK’s capital city on 18 February, will be presented by actor David Tennant, in his first TV appearance since returning for a series of Doctor Who specials in 2023.
Films expected to be in contention include Oppenheimer, which swept the board at both the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards earlier this month, as well as its blockbuster rival Barbie, Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon and Poor Things, starring Emma Stone.
Find the full list of Bafta 2024 nominations when they’re announced from 12pm GMT below and live updates from the announcement, including nominee reactions, here.
BEST FILM
OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM
BEST DIRECTOR
BEST LEADING ACTRESS
BEST LEADING ACTOR
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
BEST OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER
BEST FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE
BEST DOCUMENTARY
BEST ANIMATED FILM
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
BEST CASTING
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
BEST EDITING
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
BEST MAKE UP & HAIR
BEST SOUND
BEST SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS
BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION
BRITISH SHORT FILM
EE RISING STAR AWARD (voted for by the public)
Phoebe Dynevor
Ayo Edebiri
Jacob Elordi
Mia McKenna-Bruce
Sophie Wilde
