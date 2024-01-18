Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Baftas 2024: The full list of Bafta nominations – updating live

‘Oppenheimer’, ‘Barbie’ and ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ are expected to battle it out for top prize

Jacob Stolworthy
Thursday 18 January 2024 11:50
Comments
Powered By Pixels
Close
Trailer for The Barbie Movie

The Bafta nominations for 2024 are on the cusp of being announced.

On Thursday (18 January), the nominated films, actors, directors and writers will be revealed by former EE Rising Star nominees Naomi Ackie and Kingsley Ben-Adir during a live press conference at 12pm.

This year’s Baftas, which are taking place in the UK’s capital city on 18 February, will be presented by actor David Tennant, in his first TV appearance since returning for a series of Doctor Who specials in 2023.

Films expected to be in contention include Oppenheimer, which swept the board at both the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards earlier this month, as well as its blockbuster rival Barbie, Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon and Poor Things, starring Emma Stone.

Find the full list of Bafta 2024 nominations when they’re announced from 12pm GMT below and live updates from the announcement, including nominee reactions, here.

BEST FILM

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

BEST DIRECTOR

BEST LEADING ACTRESS

BEST LEADING ACTOR

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

BEST OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

BEST FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE

BEST DOCUMENTARY

BEST ANIMATED FILM

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

BEST CASTING

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

BEST EDITING

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

BEST MAKE UP & HAIR

BEST SOUND

BEST SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION

BRITISH SHORT FILM

EE RISING STAR AWARD (voted for by the public)

Phoebe Dynevor

Ayo Edebiri

Jacob Elordi

Mia McKenna-Bruce

Sophie Wilde

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in