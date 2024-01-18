Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Bafta nominations for 2024 are on the cusp of being announced.

On Thursday (18 January), the nominated films, actors, directors and writers will be revealed by former EE Rising Star nominees Naomi Ackie and Kingsley Ben-Adir during a live press conference at 12pm.

This year’s Baftas, which are taking place in the UK’s capital city on 18 February, will be presented by actor David Tennant, in his first TV appearance since returning for a series of Doctor Who specials in 2023.

Films expected to be in contention include Oppenheimer, which swept the board at both the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards earlier this month, as well as its blockbuster rival Barbie, Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon and Poor Things, starring Emma Stone.

Find the full list of Bafta 2024 nominations when they’re announced from 12pm GMT below and live updates from the announcement, including nominee reactions, here.

BEST FILM

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

BEST DIRECTOR

BEST LEADING ACTRESS

BEST LEADING ACTOR

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

BEST OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

BEST FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE

BEST DOCUMENTARY

BEST ANIMATED FILM

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

BEST CASTING

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

BEST EDITING

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

BEST MAKE UP & HAIR

BEST SOUND

BEST SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION

BRITISH SHORT FILM

EE RISING STAR AWARD (voted for by the public)

Phoebe Dynevor

Ayo Edebiri

Jacob Elordi

Mia McKenna-Bruce

Sophie Wilde