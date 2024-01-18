Jump to content

Liveupdated1705567174

Bafta nominations 2024 – live: Film world awaits awards announcement in London

All the nominated films, actors and directors – as they’re revealed

Jacob Stolworthy
Thursday 18 January 2024 08:39
Oppenheimer trailer

The Bafta nominations for 2024 are set to be announced in London.

On Thursday (18 January), the nominated films, actors, directors and writers will be revealed by former EE Rising Star nominees Naomi Ackie and Kingsley Ben-Adir during a live press conference at 12pm.

This year’s Baftas, which are taking place in the UK’s capital city on 18 February, will be presented by actor David Tennant, in his first TV appearance since returning for a series of Doctor Who specials in 2023.

The only category to have been announced so far is the Rising Star award, nominees for which include Saltburn actor Jacob Elordi as well asThe Bear star Ayo Edebiri, whose film credits include Theatre Camp and Bottoms.

Films expected to be in contention include Oppenheimer, which swept the board at both the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards earlier this month, as well as its blockbuster rivalBarbie, Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon and Poor Things, starring Emma Stone.

One film that won’t be named in several categories in May December, the Todd Haynes-directed drama starring Natalie Portman and Charles Melton. Both actors are expected to be in the Oscars race when nominations are revealed on 23 January but, upon the release of the Baftas longlist, many were shocked to discover the trio were nowhere to be seen.

Follow along with all the live updates, about this year’s Baftas nominations below

1705567174

So, around midday, the Bafta nominations will start rolling in.

The usual names will be present – your Giamattis, Murphys, Blunts and Randolphs – but Bafta likes throwing in some curveballs, meaning there will some possible huge snubs.

We’re thinking Leonardo DiCaprio, Bradley Cooper, Julianne Moore and Greta Lee will miss out today.

Will DiCaprio miss out on Bafta nomination?

(Apple)
Jacob Stolworthy18 January 2024 08:39
1705536000

Supporting Actor longlist

The longlist for Supporting Actor category – plus our predictions of tomorrow’s nominees in bold:

Anthony Hopkins, One Life

Ben Whishaw, Passages

Dominic Sessa, The Holdovers

Jacob Elordi, Saltburn

Jamie Bell, All of Us Strangers

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Paul Mescal, All of Us Strangers

Robert De Niro, Killers of The Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

This would probably be Gosling’s reaction if he won a Bafta for Barbie.

Ryan Gosling goes viral with ‘confused’ reaction to Barbie win at awards show

‘I can already smell the memes,’ one viewer wrote after spotting the actor’s response

Jacob Stolworthy18 January 2024 00:00
1705532411

Supporting Actress longlist

The Supporting Actress longlist, with our predictions at prospective nominees in bold, are as follows:

America Ferrera, Barbie

Cara Jade Myers, Killers of The Flower Moon

Claire Foy, All of Us Strangers

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Jodie Foster, NYAD

Julianne Moore, May December

Rosamund Pike, Saltburn

Sandra Hüller, The Zone of Interest

This category is Da’Vine Joy Randolph’s to lose.

Da’Vine Joy Randolph

(AP)
Jacob Stolworthy17 January 2024 23:00
1705528811

Leading Actor longlist

Below we run through the Leading Actor longlist, with our predictions at who will be nominated tomorrow in – you guessed it – bold.

Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers

Barry Keoghan, Saltburn

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Colman Domingo, Rustin

George MacKay, Femme

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of The Flower Moon

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Teo Yoo, Past Lives

The surprise here would be George MacKay, but he did win a (joint) Bifa for Femme in December.

Check out our sit-down interview with the British star, in which he picks what he believes to be the most underrated film from his career, here.

George MacKay picks his hidden movie gem that deserves more love

‘It’s a beautiful film, but it’s not necessarily an easy film,’ the ‘Femme’ and ‘1917’ actor said

Jacob Stolworthy17 January 2024 22:00
1705525211

Leading Actress longlist

Now, it’s the turn of Leading Actress – here’s the longlist and our picks of eventual nominees in bold.

Annette Bening, NYAD

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple

Greta Lee, Past Lives

Lily Gladstone, Killers of The Flower Moon

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Mia McKenna-Bruce, How to Have Sex

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Vivian Oparah, Rye Lane

This race is shaping up to be Gladstone vs Stone – let’s just say it’ll be surprise if anyone with the word “stone” in their surname doesn’t take home this trophies at respective award ceremonies over the coming months.

Find our review of Killers of the Flower Moon below.

Killers of the Flower Moon is another Martin Scorsese masterpiece – review

DiCaprio and De Niro are brilliant, but it is relative unknown Lily Gladstone who is truly extraordinary

Jacob Stolworthy17 January 2024 21:00
1705521611

Best Director longlist

The longlist for Best Director is as follows, with our predictions in bold:

Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall

Andrew Haigh, All of Us Strangers

Cord Jefferson, American Fiction

Greta Gerwig, Barbie

Alexander Payne, The Holdovers

Molly Manning Walker, How to Have Sex

Martin Scorsese, Killers of The Flower Moon

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Celine Song, Past Lives

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Sofia Coppola, Priscilla

Raine Allen-Miller, Rye Lane

Emerald Fennell, Saltburn

Charlotte Regan, Scrapper

Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

And below is our interview with the person we think will win...

Christopher Nolan and Cillian Murphy on Oppenheimer: ‘There’s nothing bigger’

The blockbuster director and ‘Peaky Blinders’ star talk to Jacob Stolworthy about bringing to life the man who masterminded the creation of the atomic bomb

Jacob Stolworthy17 January 2024 20:00
1705518035

Best Film longlist

The longlist for Best Film is as follows – and we’ve bolded the films we believe will be nominated tomorrow.

All of Us Strangers, Anatomy of a Fall, Barbie, The Holdovers, Killers of The Flower Moon, Maestro, Oppenheimer, Past Lives, Poor Things, The Zone of Interest

Whoever is nominated, it seems a sure bet Oppenheimer will win this award come 18 February.

Oppenheimer is clever, imaginative and Christopher Nolan at his best – review

Cillian Murphy allows the light to dim from his eyes in every subsequent scene, but it is Robert Downey Jr who is titanic here

Jacob Stolworthy17 January 2024 19:00
1705514435

Who is on hosting duties?

Fresh from his return to the TARDIS in a series of Doctor Who specials, Scottish actor David Tennant will be gracing the stage at the Royal Festival Hall in London’s Southbank Centre to host the Baftas ceremony on Sunday 18 February.

He said he was “honoured” to accept the position, with Baftas chief executive Jane Millichip praising his “warmth, charm, and mischievous wit”.

Read more here:

David Tennant lines up unexpected post-Doctor Who role

Last year’s ceremony was hosted by Richard E Grant, alongwith Alison Hammond

Jacob Stolworthy17 January 2024 18:00
1705510835

Rising Star nominees

The only Baftas category to have been announced so far is the Rising Star award, nominees for which include Saltburn actor Jacob Elordi as well as The Bear star Ayo Edebiri, whose film credits include Theatre Camp and Bottoms.

Previous winners include Emma Mackey, Letitia Wright, Tom Holland and Daniel Kaluuya.

Jacob Elordi and Ayo Edebiri lead Bafta Rising Star nominees

Public voted award will be announced at 2024 Bafta Film Awards in February

Jacob Stolworthy17 January 2024 17:00
1705507200

Awards season fever

Awards season is in full swing. We’ve had the Golden Globes, the Critics Choice Awards – and next week, the Oscar nominations will arrive. But before that, the Bafta will announce its nominations for 2024 tomorrow (18 January) at 12pm GMT.

To give you an idea of what names to expect tomorrow, let’s take a look at the winners of this year’s Golden Globes, which took palce earlier this month.

Golden Globes 2024 winners: The full list

The victorious movies and TV shows have been announced

Jacob Stolworthy17 January 2024 16:00

