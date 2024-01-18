Bafta nominations 2024 – live: Film world awaits awards announcement in London
The Bafta nominations for 2024 are set to be announced in London.
On Thursday (18 January), the nominated films, actors, directors and writers will be revealed by former EE Rising Star nominees Naomi Ackie and Kingsley Ben-Adir during a live press conference at 12pm.
This year’s Baftas, which are taking place in the UK’s capital city on 18 February, will be presented by actor David Tennant, in his first TV appearance since returning for a series of Doctor Who specials in 2023.
The only category to have been announced so far is the Rising Star award, nominees for which include Saltburn actor Jacob Elordi as well asThe Bear star Ayo Edebiri, whose film credits include Theatre Camp and Bottoms.
Films expected to be in contention include Oppenheimer, which swept the board at both the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards earlier this month, as well as its blockbuster rivalBarbie, Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon and Poor Things, starring Emma Stone.
One film that won’t be named in several categories in May December, the Todd Haynes-directed drama starring Natalie Portman and Charles Melton. Both actors are expected to be in the Oscars race when nominations are revealed on 23 January but, upon the release of the Baftas longlist, many were shocked to discover the trio were nowhere to be seen.
So, around midday, the Bafta nominations will start rolling in.
The usual names will be present – your Giamattis, Murphys, Blunts and Randolphs – but Bafta likes throwing in some curveballs, meaning there will some possible huge snubs.
We’re thinking Leonardo DiCaprio, Bradley Cooper, Julianne Moore and Greta Lee will miss out today.
Supporting Actor longlist
The longlist for Supporting Actor category – plus our predictions of tomorrow’s nominees in bold:
Anthony Hopkins, One Life
Ben Whishaw, Passages
Dominic Sessa, The Holdovers
Jacob Elordi, Saltburn
Jamie Bell, All of Us Strangers
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Paul Mescal, All of Us Strangers
Robert De Niro, Killers of The Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Supporting Actress longlist
The Supporting Actress longlist, with our predictions at prospective nominees in bold, are as follows:
America Ferrera, Barbie
Cara Jade Myers, Killers of The Flower Moon
Claire Foy, All of Us Strangers
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Jodie Foster, NYAD
Julianne Moore, May December
Rosamund Pike, Saltburn
Sandra Hüller, The Zone of Interest
This category is Da’Vine Joy Randolph’s to lose.
Leading Actor longlist
Below we run through the Leading Actor longlist, with our predictions at who will be nominated tomorrow in – you guessed it – bold.
Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers
Barry Keoghan, Saltburn
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Colman Domingo, Rustin
George MacKay, Femme
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of The Flower Moon
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Teo Yoo, Past Lives
The surprise here would be George MacKay, but he did win a (joint) Bifa for Femme in December.
Check out our sit-down interview with the British star, in which he picks what he believes to be the most underrated film from his career, here.
Leading Actress longlist
Now, it’s the turn of Leading Actress – here’s the longlist and our picks of eventual nominees in bold.
Annette Bening, NYAD
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Emma Stone, Poor Things
Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple
Greta Lee, Past Lives
Lily Gladstone, Killers of The Flower Moon
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Mia McKenna-Bruce, How to Have Sex
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Vivian Oparah, Rye Lane
This race is shaping up to be Gladstone vs Stone – let’s just say it’ll be surprise if anyone with the word “stone” in their surname doesn’t take home this trophies at respective award ceremonies over the coming months.
Find our review of Killers of the Flower Moon below.
Best Director longlist
The longlist for Best Director is as follows, with our predictions in bold:
Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall
Andrew Haigh, All of Us Strangers
Cord Jefferson, American Fiction
Greta Gerwig, Barbie
Alexander Payne, The Holdovers
Molly Manning Walker, How to Have Sex
Martin Scorsese, Killers of The Flower Moon
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Celine Song, Past Lives
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
Sofia Coppola, Priscilla
Raine Allen-Miller, Rye Lane
Emerald Fennell, Saltburn
Charlotte Regan, Scrapper
Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest
And below is our interview with the person we think will win...
Best Film longlist
The longlist for Best Film is as follows – and we’ve bolded the films we believe will be nominated tomorrow.
All of Us Strangers, Anatomy of a Fall, Barbie, The Holdovers, Killers of The Flower Moon, Maestro, Oppenheimer, Past Lives, Poor Things, The Zone of Interest
Whoever is nominated, it seems a sure bet Oppenheimer will win this award come 18 February.
Who is on hosting duties?
Fresh from his return to the TARDIS in a series of Doctor Who specials, Scottish actor David Tennant will be gracing the stage at the Royal Festival Hall in London’s Southbank Centre to host the Baftas ceremony on Sunday 18 February.
He said he was “honoured” to accept the position, with Baftas chief executive Jane Millichip praising his “warmth, charm, and mischievous wit”.
Read more here:
Rising Star nominees
The only Baftas category to have been announced so far is the Rising Star award, nominees for which include Saltburn actor Jacob Elordi as well as The Bear star Ayo Edebiri, whose film credits include Theatre Camp and Bottoms.
Previous winners include Emma Mackey, Letitia Wright, Tom Holland and Daniel Kaluuya.
Awards season fever
Awards season is in full swing. We’ve had the Golden Globes, the Critics Choice Awards – and next week, the Oscar nominations will arrive. But before that, the Bafta will announce its nominations for 2024 tomorrow (18 January) at 12pm GMT.
To give you an idea of what names to expect tomorrow, let’s take a look at the winners of this year’s Golden Globes, which took palce earlier this month.
