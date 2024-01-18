Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Bafta nominations for the 2024 awards are announced on Thursday, 18 January.

Kingsley Ben-Adir and Naomi Ackie, former EE Rising Star nominees, will reveal who is up for accolades this year.

Nominees for this year's Rising Star award have already been announced, with Jacob Elordi, Ayo Edebiri, Phoebe Dynevor, Mia McKenna-Bruce, and Sophie Wilde in the running.

June Givanni, the pioneering film curator and writer of African and African diaspora cinema, will be awarded the outstanding British contribution to cinema prize during the this year's ceremony.

The founder of the June Givanni PanAfrican Cinema Archive (JGPACA) will receive one of Bafta’s highest accolades following a career dedicated to preserving the history of Pan-African and Black British cinema and culture.

After nominations are announced, the awards will be presented during the Bafta film ceremony on Sunday, 18 February, at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall in London.