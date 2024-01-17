Jacob Elordi and Ayo Edebiri lead Bafta Rising Star nominees

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Saltburn’s Jacob Elordi and The Bear’s Ayo Edebiri are among the emerging performers in the running for Bafta’s 2024 Rising Star Award.

Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor,How To Have Sex’s Mia McKenna-Bruce and Talk To Me’s Sophie Wilde round out the list for the public-voted prize announced on Wednesday (10 January).

You can now vote on the Bafta website, with the winner being announced at the Bafta Film Awards on Sunday 18 February.

Elordi’s nomination comes amid a stellar season for the actor, who can currently be seen in Emerald Fennell’s Saltburn and as Elvis Presley in Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla.

The Australian star, 26, who got his first break in Netflix’s teen romcom franchise The Kissing Booth before being cast in HBO’s Euphoria, said he was “deeply honoured” to be recognised.

Edebiri’s nomination, meanwhile, comes days after she picked up her first Golden Globe for her performance opposite Jeremy Allen White in chef drama The Bear.

The 28-year-old, who also recently starred in teen comedy Bottoms, said it was “wonderful and humbling to receive this nomination”. “It’s the greatest privilege to tell stories and make people laugh,” she said. “I know I’m in esteemed company and this means the world.”

From L-R: Nominees Mia McKenna-Bruce, Sophie Wilde and Phoebe Dynevor celebrate their Rising Star nominations (Getty Images)

Dynevor, 28, is best known as the star of the first series of Netflix’s period romp Bridgerton. She has gone on to star in Netflix finance psychological thriller Fair Play, biopics The Colour Room and Bank Of Dave, and will appear alongside Zoey Deutch in Anniversary.

Dynevor said she was “truly grateful for this recognition and excited to continue challenging myself with new roles and projects”.

McKenna-Bruce’s Rising Star nomination follows her critically-acclaimed performance in How To Have Sex, a coming-of-age film by Molly Manning-Walker.

The British actor, 26, said: “To hear that I now stand amongst the past and present nominees is surreal and a total dream come true. I am so very grateful. Thank you to the jury.”

Australian star Wilde had a big year in 2023, with roles in horror Talk To Me and Netflix’s teen drama series Everything Now. She said she is “so very excited and grateful” for her nomination.

Additional reporting by Press Association.