“Hollywood is back!” These were perhaps the only words spoken by unfortunate Golden Globes host Jo Koy that his audience truly appreciated. Because if this year’s awards ceremony was anything to go by, Tinsel Town is well and truly in full swing once more.

After a rough start, the Golden Globes managed to pull off a high-energy, feel-good event thanks largely to the charismatic stars in the room. Winners including Kieran Culkin, Ali Wong, Emma Stone, Ayo Edebiri, Billie Eilish and Cillian Murphy delivered speeches with zest and panache, following a muted response to last-minute host Jo Koy’s awkward presenting style.

Some smart match-making also made the most of the presenting duos, with double acts including Dua Lipa and Elizabeth Banks, Keri Russell and Ray Romano, Andra Day and Jon Batiste, and a rare appearance from Kevin Costner accompanied by Barbie star America Ferrera.

Many an awards speech made reference to the “intimidating” star power in the room, with heavyweights including Leonardo DiCaprio, Martin Scorsese, Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Helen Mirren, Meryl Streep, Oprah, Jennifer Lawrence, Ryan Gosling, and Harrison Ford mingling with jittery newcomers.

A quick trip to the loo resulted in a sighting of mega-producer Shawn Levy tapping away at his phone outside. Accepting the award for Best Picture – Musical or Comedy, Poor Things director Yorgos Lanthimos was struck dumb by the presence of Bruce Springsteen, beaming at him from the front row.

The vibe was a dramatic contrast to just two years ago, when the ceremony was boycotted and the TV broadcast axed over a diversity and ethics scandal surrounding the Golden Globes’ parent organisation, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

Koy, who got the coveted hosting gig just two weeks before the ceremony took place, certainly seemed overwhelmed by the famous faces staring back at him as he took to the stage. He got off to a shaky start, fawning embarrassingly over the biggest names and skirting any hint of controversy. He was certainly nothing like the Globes’ most notorious host, comedian Ricky Gervais, who last fronted the ceremony for a fifth time in 2020.

(2020 NBCUniversal Media, LLC via)

Appearing nervous, Koy went so far as to deny writing a tame gag about Imelda Staunton being so convincing as Queen Elizabeth II that Prince Harry asked her for money. He earnt a glare from pop artist Taylor Swift after his weak joke about her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight-end Travis Kelce, and the media frenzy over her NFL appearances.

Taylor Swift appeared unimpressed by Jo Koy’s joke (CBS)

Robert Downey Jr signalled an early sweep for Oppenheimer as he took home the prize for Best Male Supporting Actor – Motion Picture. In a typically brash and brilliant speech, he paid tribute to the “masterpiece” of a film about the “father of the atomic bomb”, also praising co-stars including Cillian Murphy and Emily Blunt, and making a wry reference to the overhauling of the Golden Globes voting academy.

Oppenheimer’s Christopher Nolan won his first Golden Globe award for Best Director. Accepting the prize on stage, he noted that the last time he’d been in this position was for the late Heath Ledger, who won Best Actor for his performance in Batman film The Dark Knight.

Director Christopher Nolan won his first Golden Globe for ‘Oppenheimer’ (AP)

“I can only accept this on behalf of people. As directors we bring people together and we try to get them to give their best,” Nolan said, name-checking his cast and crew. “So many people to thank.”

Then it was Irish actor Cillian Murphy’s time in the spotlight, as he accepted the award for Best Male Actor in a Motion Picture Drama. Joking about the lipstick on his nose after receiving a kiss from his wife, Irish artist Yvonne McGuinnness, Murphy proceeded to acknowledge the success of his fellow Irish stars. Three out of six of the nominees in the Best Actor category were Irish, with Saltburn star Barry Keoghan and All of Us Are Strangers actor Andrew Scott joining Murphy.

“If you’re Irish or not, you’re all legends, stunning work, I salute you,” Murphy said.

Irish star Cillian Murphy with his Golden Globe (AP)

Some sympathy was due (or perhaps not) to The Bear star Jeremy Allen White, whose win for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy Series was somewhat eclipsed by his new campaign for Calvin Klein underwear.

In the press room, journalists squabbled with one another over who would get to ask White the Brief question. Culkin, sensing an opportunity to cause further mayhem, later joined the scrum of journalists to ask his Succession co-star, Matthew MacFayden, who was the tallest castmember.

One thing was clear, there were no sore losers, despite the fierce competition. Jennifer Lawrence and Margot Robbie looked delighted as Emma Stone won Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Motion Picture. Robbie also cheered as Stone’s film, Poor Things, was the surprise winner of Best Picture – Musical or Comedy, beating her own blockbuster hit, Barbie: The Movie. “What an asshole,” Stone joked, after being told that her friend Taylor Swift was among those applauding her triumph.

Lily Gladstone accepting her Golden Globe (CBS)

Meanwhile, Lily Gladstone received a standing ovation as she won her first Golden Globe, for Best Female Actor in a Motion Picture Drama for her performance in Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon.

Calling it a “historical win”, Gladstone began her speech in the Blackfoot language, before switching to English.

"This is for every little urban kid, every little native kid out there who has a dream, who is seeing themselves represented and our stories told by ourselves in our own words with tremendous allies and tremendous trust," the 37-year-old said, watched by her proud co-star DiCaprio.

Flanked by his cast and producer/wife Emma Thomas, Nolan then waltzed off with one of the biggest prizes of the night, the Golden Globe for Best Picture, Drama.

“This was just an incredible experience making this film,” Thomas said in her speech. “I’ve loved sitting here hearing everyone talking about their work and what is clear is what we do here is a collaboration.

“I’m so pleased Chris has been acknowledged because what he does is unlike anything that anyone else is doing.”

She recognised “all of this talent and these amazing actors but also all of our HoDs,” adding: “Chris brings the best out of people by being the very best himself.”

Indeed, the 2024 Golden Globes seemed to bring out the best in (almost) everyone, ended on a high note and kicked off awards season with a bang.