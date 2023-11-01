Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Films fans across the UK are eagerly anticipating the release of a sleeper-hit comedy that has taken the US by storm.

Earlier this year, at South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas, writer-director Emma Seligman debuted her new high-school flick, which immediately gained word-of-mouth traction quickly making its way across the pond.

The film, titled Bottoms, is Seligman’s second after 2021’s Shiva Baby, and stars her co-writer Rachel Sennott and Ayo Edebiri – known by many for her standout role as Sydney in the acclaimed Chicago cooking series The Bear.

The film, which is co-produced by Elizabeth Banks, follows two high school senior girls who set up a fight club as a way to hook up with cheerleaders.

‘Bottoms’ (Orion Pictures)

Since its release in the US, whcih arrived in August, many people in other countries have been patiently waiting to see the film – however, following its US digital release a month later, it seemed as if UK film fans would get to see the film on the big screen.

But following rave reviews and a suprise performance at the box office, Bottoms is finally getting a UK release on Friday (2 November).

Sennott was most recently seen in divisive HBO show The Idol, as the assistant and best friend of Lily-Rose Depp’s pop star character, Jocelyn.

Meanwhile, Edebiri’s recent credits include Theatre Camp, a guest spot in sitcom Abbott Elementary and the animated Teenage Mutant Nina Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.

Bottoms, which was called a “gloriously silly satire” byEmpire Magazine, is not the first film to be released in the UK after a length delay – earlier this year, horror film Pearl, starring Mia Goth, arrived an entire five months after it was made available to watch digitally in the US.

The new film also stars Nicholas Galitzine, Kaia Gerber, Havan Rose, Ruby Cruz and Marshawn Lynch.

At the time of writing, the film has a 92 per cent score on review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

Other films set to be released in November include Cannes 2023 Palme d’Or winner Anatomy of a Fall, Ridley Scott’s Napoleon, starring Joaquin Phoenix, andThe Marvels, which serves as a follow-up to Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) titles Captain Marvel, WandaVision and Ms Marvel.