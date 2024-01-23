Oscar nominations 2024: The full list – updating live
All the movies, actors and directors in contention for trophies – as they’re announced
Awards season is about to peak with the announcement of this years Oscars 2024 nominations.
The latest round of movies, actors and directors in contention for trophies will be named on Tuesday (23 January) at 1.30pm in GMT, with Oppenheimer, Poor Things and Barbie expected to lead the tally.
As ever, though, there will be the usual snubs that lead to outrage among film fans. Upon the release of the Bafta nominations earlier this month, question marks now surround nods for director Greta Gerwig, Killers of the Flower Moon actor Lily Gladstone, as well as Andrew Scott (All of Us Strangers) and Charles Melton (May December).
The nominations will be announced by Atlanta and Joker actor Zazie Beetz alongside Jack Quaid, who appeared in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer – and we will list them on our live blog here, as well as below, when they roll in.
Best Picture
Best Actress in a Leading Role
Best Actor in a Leading Role
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Best Director
Best Writing (Original Screenplay)
Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
Best International Feature Film
Best Animated Feature Film
Best Documentary Feature
Best Film Editing
Best Cinematography
Best Music (Original Score)
Best Music (Original Song)
Best Sound
Best Visual Effects
Best Production Design
Best Costume Design
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Best Animated Short Film
Best Live Action Short Film
Documentary Short Subject
In the UK, viewers will be able to follow the 94th Academy Awards live on ITV, from around 11pm, on Sunday 10 March.
