Oscar nominations 2024: The full list – updating live

All the movies, actors and directors in contention for trophies – as they’re announced

Jacob Stolworthy
Tuesday 23 January 2024 11:13
Awards season is about to peak with the announcement of this years Oscars 2024 nominations.

The latest round of movies, actors and directors in contention for trophies will be named on Tuesday (23 January) at 1.30pm in GMT, with Oppenheimer, Poor Things and Barbie expected to lead the tally.

As ever, though, there will be the usual snubs that lead to outrage among film fans. Upon the release of the Bafta nominations earlier this month, question marks now surround nods for director Greta Gerwig, Killers of the Flower Moon actor Lily Gladstone, as well as Andrew Scott (All of Us Strangers) and Charles Melton (May December).

The nominations will be announced by Atlanta and Joker actor Zazie Beetz alongside Jack Quaid, who appeared in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer – and we will list them on our live blog here, as well as below, when they roll in.

Best Picture

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Best Director

Best Writing (Original Screenplay)

Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Best International Feature Film

Best Animated Feature Film

Best Documentary Feature

Best Film Editing

Best Cinematography

Best Music (Original Score)

Best Music (Original Song)

Best Sound

Best Visual Effects

Best Production Design

Best Costume Design

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Best Animated Short Film

Best Live Action Short Film

Documentary Short Subject

In the UK, viewers will be able to follow the 94th Academy Awards live on ITV, from around 11pm, on Sunday 10 March.

