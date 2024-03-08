Oscars 2024 – live: Hollywood prepares for biggest night on movie calendar
Film stars to unite in Los Angeles for high-profile ceremony
Awards season is about to reach its peak with the Oscars 2024.
The latest round of movies, actors and directors in contention for trophies will duke it out for awards on Sunday (10 March), with Oppenheimer, Poor Things and Barbie leading the tally.
As ever, there were the usual snubs that led to outrage among film fans, but the ceremony will unite an exciting mix of nominees including Emma Stone (Poor Things), Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon) and director Christopher Nolan, who is widely tipped to win his first ever Academy Award for Oppenheimer.
The Oscars, which are airing in the UK on ITV, will once again be hosted by late-night titan Jimmy Kimmel. It will be his fourth year presenting the film awards.
Meanwhile, viewers can also expect appearances from Mahershala Ali, Nicolas Cage, Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, Jamie Lee Curtis, Brendan Fraser, Matthew McConaughey, Lupita Nyong’o and Zendaya, all of whom will be handing out trophies throughout the evening.
Follow along with all the live updates in the run-up to the ceremony below.
2024 Oscar nominations – in full
This year’s nominees were announced by Atlanta and Joker actor Zazie Beetz alongside Jack Quaid, who appeared in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer.
Leasing the pack are Oppenheimer, Poor Things, Killers of the Flower Moon and Barbie.
Find the full list here:
The full list of Oscars 2024 nominations
All the movies, actors and directors in contention for trophies
Hello!
Hello, and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of this year’s Oscars!
Over the next few days, in the run-up to the event, we will be sharing all the details you need to know, as well as our commentary, features and musings on Oscar ceremonies, old and new.
