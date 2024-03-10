Who is hosting the 2024 Oscars?

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The 2024 Oscars will once again welcome late-night host Jimmy Kimmel to emcee Hollywood’s biggest and most glamourous night.

The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host has previously fronted the Academy Awards in 2017, 2018 and 2023. He will join Whoopi Goldberg and Jack Lemmon who have also hosted the Oscars four times. The only other stars to have hosted the Oscars more than that are Johnny Carson (5), Billy Crystal (9) and Bob Hope (11).

Of returning to the stage for the fourth time, Kimmel joked: “I feel like the Kansas City Chiefs going into this Oscars.

“Like you’ve been there before, but it doesn’t make a difference. It’s still exciting and you still have to do well,” he told People in a new interview.

While he had been asked again to host shortly after his 2023 stint, he told the outlet that he waited until after the writers’ strike came to an end in September 2023 to formally accept the gig.

In a previous statement, Academy CEO and President Bill Kramer said: “We are thrilled about Jimmy returning to host and Molly [McNearney] returning as executive producer for the Oscars.

“They share our love of movies and our commitment to producing a dynamic and entertaining show for our global audience. We are deeply grateful to Jimmy, Molly and their teams for their incredible creativity and partnership and for going on this ride with us again.”

George Santos Jimmy Kimmel Lawsuit (Invision)

Craig Erwich, president of ABC Entertainment, Hulu and Disney Branded Television Streaming Originals, added: “After his triumphant return to the Oscars stage last year, we are honoured to have Jimmy back to guide us through one of the most beloved celebrations in entertainment.

“He is such a valuable member of our Disney family, and we could not be more appreciative of him and his entire team.”

Find the full list of Oscar 2024 nominees here, as well as who will be presenting here.

Kimmel will be hosting the 96th Academy Awards on Sunday, 10 March from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The ceremony will begin an hour earlier than usual, starting at 4pm PT/7pm ET.