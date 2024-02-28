Who is presenting at the 2024 Oscars?

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

With the 2024 Oscars less than a month away, the Academy is finally starting to tease major elements of its upcoming ceremony, including who will be presenting.

This year’s ceremony, hosted once again by late-night comedian Jimmy Kimmel, will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, 10 March.

Joining Kimmel on stage at the 96th Academy Awards to present some of the categories includes 2023 Oscar winners, Brendan Fraser (Best Actor), Michelle Yeoh (Best Actress), Ke Huy Quan (Best Supporting Actor) and Jamie Lee Curtis (Best Supporting Actress).

As has been a tradition at the Oscars, the previous year’s winners of the major acting categories present the new victors with the trophy.

Mahershala Ali, Nicolas Cage, Jessica Lange, Matthew McConaughey, Lupita Nyong’o, Al Pacino, Michelle Pfeiffer, Sam Rockwell and Zendaya will also present at the ceremony.

Other presenters will be announced in the coming weeks.

Last month, Atlanta and Joker actor Zazie Beetz and The Hunger Games’s Jack Quaid announced the 2024 Oscar nominees.

Michelle Yeoh, Mahershala Ali and Zendaya (Getty Images)

Leading the pack with a jaw-dropping 13 nominations is Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, which stars Cillian Murphy as American physicist J Robert Oppenheimer, the creator of the world’s first atomic bomb.

The epic drama is in contention for most of the major awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor (Murphy), Best Supporting Actor (Robert Downey Jr) and Best Supporting Actress (Emily Blunt).

Meanwhile, Yorgos Lanthimos’s quirky sci-fi comedy Poor Things and Greta Gerwig’s comedy fantasy Barbie follow behind with 11 and eight nods, respectively. Both are competing in the Best Picture race, too, against Alexander Payne’s The Holdovers, Celine Song’s Past Lives, Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, Justine Triet’s Anatomy of a Fall, Jonathan Glazer’s The Zone of Interest, Bradley Cooper’s Maestro and Cord Jefferson’s American Fiction.

Other major nominations include Lily Gladstone for her role in Killers of the Flower Moon. Should Gladstone, 37, win Best Actress, she would become the first Native American winner of a competitive Oscar ever.

Find the full list of Oscar 2024 nominees here.

The 96th Academy Awards live broadcast has been pushed up an hour earlier, and will begin at 4pm PT/7pm ET, with red carpet coverage starting at 3.30pm PT/6.30pm ET.

US viewers will be able to tune into the live broadcast on ABC, while UK viewers will be able to watch on ITV.