Oscar 2024 nominations – live: Ryan Gosling responds to Greta Gerwig snub, Lily Gladstone makes history
All the movies, actors and directors in contention have been announced
The Oscars 2024 nominations have just been announced, with some surprises and lots of snubs.
On Tuesday (23 January), the latest round of nominations were revealed during a live stream hosted by Zazie Beetz (Atlanta, Joker) and Jack Quaid (The Boys, Oppenheimer) in Los Angeles.
The movies, actors, directors and writers competing to get their hands on the prized Oscar statuette were announced one week after the Bafta nominations were unveiled in the UK.
The films in contention for awards include Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, which swept the board at both the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards earlier this month, as well as its blockbuster rival Barbie, directed by Greta Gerwig, Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon and Poor Things, starring Emma Stone.
Some of the shock omissions include Gerwig, who did not earn a Best Director nod, Barry Keoghan for his performance in Saltburn, and May December star Charles Melton.
This year’s Oscars ceremony will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, and will take place on 10 March.
Find all the live updates from the run-up to the announcement below
Oscars nominations 2024: Who are the favourites and who was snubbed?
Ryan Gosling releases scathing statement on Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie Oscar snubs
Ryan Gosling has issued a statement responding to his Oscar nomination for Barbie, and expressing his disappointment that the film’s director Greta Gerwig and star Margot Robbie were overlooked in their individual categories.
“There is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally-celebrated film,” said Gosling.
Read his full statement here:
Ryan Gosling releases scathing statement on Gerwig and Robbie Oscar snubs
Gosling is nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Ken in the hit blockbuster
Paul Mescal reveals his 2024 Oscar favourites
Paul Mescal has revealed who he’s backing to win at this year’s Oscars.
The Irish actor, 27, who was nominated for best actor last year, revealed who he thinks will take some of the top awards as he spoke to reporters on the red carpet at the All of Us Strangers London gala screening earlier today.
How to watch Scorsese’s Oscar-nominated Killers of the Flower Moon for free
Whether you’re a film buff or curious to learn more about the real events at the centre of the film, Killers of the Flower Moon is a great choice for a Saturday night spent on the sofa. Here’s everything you need to know about the film, including how to watch it for free.
Read more:
The most recent Scorsese box-office hit is now available on Apple TV+
