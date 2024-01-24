Jump to content

Liveupdated1706075019

Oscar 2024 nominations – live: Ryan Gosling responds to Greta Gerwig snub, Lily Gladstone makes history

All the movies, actors and directors in contention have been announced

Inga Parkel,Maanya Sachdeva,Jacob Stolworthy,Kevin E G Perry
Wednesday 24 January 2024 05:43
Oppenheimer trailer

The Oscars 2024 nominations have just been announced, with some surprises and lots of snubs.

On Tuesday (23 January), the latest round of nominations were revealed during a live stream hosted by Zazie Beetz (Atlanta, Joker) and Jack Quaid (The Boys, Oppenheimer) in Los Angeles.

The movies, actors, directors and writers competing to get their hands on the prized Oscar statuette were announced one week after the Bafta nominations were unveiled in the UK.

The films in contention for awards include Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, which swept the board at both the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards earlier this month, as well as its blockbuster rival Barbie, directed by Greta Gerwig, Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon and Poor Things, starring Emma Stone.

Some of the shock omissions include Gerwig, who did not earn a Best Director nod, Barry Keoghan for his performance in Saltburn, and May December star Charles Melton.

This year’s Oscars ceremony will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, and will take place on 10 March.

Find all the live updates from the run-up to the announcement below

1706074586

12 Oscar-winning actors who weren’t first choice for their roles

There’s always a long list of people to thank when an actor wins an Oscar, but for some they should probably include a grateful word to the rivals who passed on the project in the first place.

Here, Clémence Michallon looks back at 12 Oscar winners who weren’t first choice for their parts but went on to win the grand prize anyway:

12 Oscar-winning actors who weren’t first choice for their roles

Clémence Michallon looks at roles that were the results of an arduous process – but made Oscars history

Kevin Perry24 January 2024 05:36
1706070986

20 greatest Oscar winners for Best Original Song, ranked

There’s a stacked list of nominees for Best Original Song this year, featuring Becky G’s “The Fire Inside” from Flamin’ Hot, Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?” from Barbie, Jon Batiste’s “It Never Went Away” from American Symphony, Osage Tribal Singers’ “Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)” from Killers of the Flower Moon and Ryan Gosling’s “I’m Just Ken”, also from Barbie.

But what’s the greatest Original Song winner of all time? Roisin O'Connor investigates:

20 greatest Oscar winners for Best Original Song, ranked

A great song can help channel the thoughts and feelings of a film's characters better than the dialogue. Ahead of this year's Academy Awards, music correspondent Roisin O'Connor picks her favourite tracks to win the Best Original Song accolade

Kevin Perry24 January 2024 04:36
1706066966

The 10 worst Oscar Best Picture winners of all time, from Green Book to Braveheart

Do the Oscars always get it right? Of course they don’t!

Here, The Independent’s Geoffrey Macnab chooses the more ridiculous films to have ever won Hollywood’s most prestigious award:

The 10 worst Oscar Best Picture winners of all time

The Independent's Geoffrey Macnab chooses the more ridiculous films to have ever won Hollywood's most prestigious award

Kevin Perry24 January 2024 03:29
1706063786

The Nazi shame of the first ever Best Actor winner at the Oscars

When the ballot results came in to decide the first winner of the Oscar for Best Actor, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences realised they faced a tricky problem. The “actor” who had collected the most votes was actually a dog called Rin-Tin-Tin, who had starred as Rinty in popular films such as A Dog of the Regiment and Jaws of Steel. The film board were concerned that awarding the first statuette to a canine would hardly give credibility to their new awards. To avoiding appearing to be barking mad, they diverted the 1929 Oscar to Emil Jannings.

The academy awarded some honours in their inaugural year for performances in more than one film. Jannings won for his portrayal of both a bank clerk in 1927’s The Way of All Flesh, and for playing Grand Duke Sergius Alexander in the 1928 film The Last Command.

Looked at through the long lens of history, the decision backfired. A committee who were so worried about the embarrassment of honouring a dog ended up commemorating a man whose career ended in ignominy as a reviled propagandist for Adolf Hitler. The Oscars snubbed a German shepherd and got a Nazi poodle instead.

Read Martin Chilton’s fascinating look back at the first ever Best Actor winner here:

The Nazi who won the Oscars' first ever Best Actor award

Martin Chilton delves into the hidden history of the very first Academy Awards

Kevin Perry24 January 2024 02:36
1706059826

The 5 worst and 5 best Oscars hosts of all time

How do you follow an Oscars night like the controversial 2022 ceremony?

Amid all the unscripted Will Smith dramatics at the 2022 Academy Awards, it was easy to overlook the well-received performance from the ceremony’s three hosts: Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes.

This year, producers will surely be hoping for a more subdued night, with Jimmy Kimmel set to compere the event for a second consecutive year.

Read more:

Film-Oscars-Kimmel

(2018 Invision)

The 5 worst and 5 best Oscars hosts of all time

From Jon Stewart to Seth MacFarlane, the quality of Oscars hosts has fluctuated immensely

Kevin Perry24 January 2024 01:30
1706056226

Oscars nominations 2024: Who are the favourites and who was snubbed?

Oscars nominations 2024: Who are the favourites and who was snubbed?
Kevin Perry24 January 2024 00:30
1706053700

Ryan Gosling releases scathing statement on Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie Oscar snubs

Ryan Gosling has issued a statement responding to his Oscar nomination for Barbie, and expressing his disappointment that the film’s director Greta Gerwig and star Margot Robbie were overlooked in their individual categories.

“There is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally-celebrated film,” said Gosling.

Read his full statement here:

Ryan Gosling releases scathing statement on Gerwig and Robbie Oscar snubs

Gosling is nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Ken in the hit blockbuster

Kevin Perry23 January 2024 23:48
1706052626

The 10 worst Oscar acceptance speeches of all time

Delivering a great Oscar acceptance speech requires a bit of magic, with the winner having to strike just the right balance of charm and humility.

However, often the speeches most remembered are those that end in disaster.

Read more:

Matthew McConaughey accepts the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role award for 'Dallas Buyers Club' onstage during the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood

‘You like me, you really like me!’ The 10 worst Oscar acceptance speeches of all time

Some are too saccharine, others too long – and the worst are when an actor thinks only of themselves

Inga Parkel23 January 2024 23:30
1706049861

Paul Mescal reveals his 2024 Oscar favourites

Paul Mescal has revealed who he’s backing to win at this year’s Oscars.

The Irish actor, 27, who was nominated for best actor last year, revealed who he thinks will take some of the top awards as he spoke to reporters on the red carpet at the All of Us Strangers London gala screening earlier today.

Paul Mescal reveals his 2024 Oscar favourites
Kevin Perry23 January 2024 22:44
1706049026

How to watch Scorsese’s Oscar-nominated Killers of the Flower Moon for free

Whether you’re a film buff or curious to learn more about the real events at the centre of the film, Killers of the Flower Moon is a great choice for a Saturday night spent on the sofa. Here’s everything you need to know about the film, including how to watch it for free.

Read more:

Awards Season

How to watch Scorsese’s Oscar-nominated Killers of the Flower Moon for free

The most recent Scorsese box-office hit is now available on Apple TV+

Inga Parkel23 January 2024 22:30

