The Oscars 2024 nominations have just been announced, with some surprises and lots of snubs.

On Tuesday (23 January), the latest round of nominations were revealed during a live stream hosted by Zazie Beetz (Atlanta, Joker) and Jack Quaid (The Boys, Oppenheimer) in Los Angeles.

The movies, actors, directors and writers competing to get their hands on the prized Oscar statuette were announced one week after the Bafta nominations were unveiled in the UK.

The films in contention for awards include Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, which swept the board at both the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards earlier this month, as well as its blockbuster rival Barbie, directed by Greta Gerwig, Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon and Poor Things, starring Emma Stone.

Some of the shock omissions include Gerwig, who did not earn a Best Director nod, Barry Keoghan for his performance in Saltburn, and May December star Charles Melton.

This year’s Oscars ceremony will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, and will take place on 10 March.

Find all the live updates from the run-up to the announcement below