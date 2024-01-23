Oscar nominations 2024: Who are the favourites and who was snubbed?

The Oscars 2024 nominations have been announced in Hollywood and, unsurprisingly, the Christopher Nolan film Oppenheimer is leading the way with 13 Oscar mentions.

An unexpected snub was the summer blockbuster Barbie, which earned $1.5bn worldwide, but only received eight mentions.

Greta Gerwig was left out of the Best Director category, while star Margot Robbie was absent from the Best Actress nominations.

The movie has been nominated for the Best Picture category, which means both Greta and Robbie could still appear on the Oscars stage to accept the award as its producers.